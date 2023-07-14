Home
John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust Lifestyle Balanced PS Series

mutual fund
JLBSX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$13.73 -0.06 -0.44%
primary theme
N/A
share class
B (JLBSX) Primary
JLBSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust Lifestyle Balanced PS Series
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Apr 28, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    B
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bob Boyda

Fund Description

JLBSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JLBSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.0% 270.1% N/A
1 Yr N/A -64.0% 270.1% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -41.4% 115.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.7% 58.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.4% 26.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JLBSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -67.1% 73.0% N/A
2021 N/A -76.0% 74.8% N/A
2020 N/A -58.1% 900.0% N/A
2019 N/A -51.1% 336.8% N/A
2018 N/A -60.1% 304.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JLBSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.0% 270.1% N/A
1 Yr N/A -64.0% 270.1% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -30.7% 115.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.7% 58.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.4% 26.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JLBSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -67.1% 76.6% N/A
2021 N/A -30.7% 76.8% N/A
2020 N/A -58.1% 900.0% N/A
2019 N/A -51.1% 341.1% N/A
2018 N/A -60.1% 304.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

JLBSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JLBSX Category Low Category High JLBSX % Rank
Net Assets 178 M 0 814 B N/A
Number of Holdings 25 1 17358 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 160 M -28.8 B 134 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 87.61% 0.0% 20474.3% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JHVIT Bond PS Ser Ser NAV 48.86%
  2. JHVIT Strategic Equity Allocation NAV 20.49%
  3. JHVIT Equity-Income Trust Ser NAV 2.79%
  4. JHVIT Alpha Opportunities Trust Ser NAV 2.45%
  5. JHVIT Fundamental Value Trust Ser NAV 2.45%
  6. JHVIT Blue Chip Growth Trust Ser NAV 2.27%
  7. JHVIT US Equity Series NAV 1.93%
  8. JHVIT Capital Appreciation Trust Ser NAV 1.76%
  9. JHVIT International Value Trust Ser NAV 1.71%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JLBSX % Rank
Stocks 		49.65% -142.98% 259.25% N/A
Bonds 		46.65% -955.59% 533.06% N/A
Cash 		4.07% -483.27% 7388.76% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.49% -0.12% 80.89% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.37% 166.23% N/A
Other 		-0.86% -7288.76% 493.15% N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JLBSX % Rank
Financial Services 		8.93% -7.59% 99.28% N/A
Technology 		6.85% -19.01% 99.57% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		6.62% -18.86% 87.44% N/A
Healthcare 		5.73% -15.38% 100.00% N/A
Industrials 		5.45% -21.11% 93.31% N/A
Energy 		4.53% -7.00% 121.80% N/A
Consumer Defense 		4.33% -7.54% 98.24% N/A
Basic Materials 		2.51% -5.18% 96.19% N/A
Communication Services 		1.56% -4.54% 90.02% N/A
Utilities 		1.29% -3.80% 94.95% N/A
Real Estate 		1.25% -11.04% 100.00% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JLBSX % Rank
US 		34.54% -142.98% 126.43% N/A
Non US 		15.11% -24.89% 159.65% N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JLBSX % Rank
Securitized 		21.01% -35.05% 159.61% N/A
Corporate 		16.09% -15.73% 3345.86% N/A
Government 		9.94% -3298.93% 457.08% N/A
Cash & Equivalents 		4.07% -452.21% 7388.76% N/A
Municipal 		0.05% 0.00% 110.18% N/A
Derivative 		0.00% -511.61% 48.69% N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JLBSX % Rank
US 		41.88% -955.59% 499.56% N/A
Non US 		4.77% -150.85% 464.75% N/A

JLBSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JLBSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.36% 0.00% 928.63% N/A
Management Fee 0.05% 0.00% 2.87% N/A
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 52000.00% N/A

Sales Fees

JLBSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 25.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

JLBSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JLBSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.00% 0.00% 5067.00% N/A

JLBSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JLBSX Category Low Category High JLBSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 87.51% N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JLBSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JLBSX Category Low Category High JLBSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.06% -46.00% 10.10% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JLBSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JLBSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bob Boyda

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 28, 2011

2.18

2.2%

Bob Boyda. Senior Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager of John Hancock Asset Management, a division of Manulife Asset Management (US) LLC.

Steve Medina

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 28, 2011

2.18

2.2%

Portfolio manager of the fund since 2010 Senior Vice President, the Adviser Vice President and Portfolio Manager, MFC Global (U.S.A.) Joined the Adviser in 1998 and MFC Global (U.S.A) in 2009

Marcelle Daher

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 15, 2013

0.13

0.1%

Managing Director of Asset Allocation, Portfolio Solutions Group (PSG) Joined John Hancock Asset Management a division of Manulife Asset Management (US) LLC in 2013 Vice President and Director of Investments, Investment Management Services, John Hancock Financial (2008-2011) Began business career in 1999

Scott McIntosh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 15, 2013

0.13

0.1%

Managing Director and Head of Quantitative Research, PSG Joined John Hancock Asset Management a division of Manulife Asset Management (NA) LLC in 2013 Assistant Vice President of Investment Management Services, Manulife Financial (2011-2012) Began business career in 1997

Nathan Thooft

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 15, 2013

0.13

0.1%

Managing Director of Asset Allocation, Portfolio Solutions Group (PSG) Joined John Hancock Asset Management a division of Manulife Asset Management (US) LLC in 2013 Vice President and Director of Investments, Investment Management Services, John Hancock Financial (2008-2011) Began business career in 2000

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.0 43.76 4.66 4.5

