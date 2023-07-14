Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|JLBSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.0%
|270.1%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-64.0%
|270.1%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-41.4%
|115.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.7%
|58.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.4%
|26.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JLBSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-67.1%
|73.0%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-76.0%
|74.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-58.1%
|900.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-51.1%
|336.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-60.1%
|304.1%
|N/A
|Period
|JLBSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.0%
|270.1%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-64.0%
|270.1%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.7%
|115.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.7%
|58.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.4%
|26.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JLBSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-67.1%
|76.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-30.7%
|76.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-58.1%
|900.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-51.1%
|341.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-60.1%
|304.1%
|N/A
|JLBSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JLBSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|178 M
|0
|814 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|25
|1
|17358
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|160 M
|-28.8 B
|134 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|87.61%
|0.0%
|20474.3%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JLBSX % Rank
|Stocks
|49.65%
|-142.98%
|259.25%
|N/A
|Bonds
|46.65%
|-955.59%
|533.06%
|N/A
|Cash
|4.07%
|-483.27%
|7388.76%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.49%
|-0.12%
|80.89%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.37%
|166.23%
|N/A
|Other
|-0.86%
|-7288.76%
|493.15%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JLBSX % Rank
|Financial Services
|8.93%
|-7.59%
|99.28%
|N/A
|Technology
|6.85%
|-19.01%
|99.57%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.62%
|-18.86%
|87.44%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|5.73%
|-15.38%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Industrials
|5.45%
|-21.11%
|93.31%
|N/A
|Energy
|4.53%
|-7.00%
|121.80%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|4.33%
|-7.54%
|98.24%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|2.51%
|-5.18%
|96.19%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|1.56%
|-4.54%
|90.02%
|N/A
|Utilities
|1.29%
|-3.80%
|94.95%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|1.25%
|-11.04%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JLBSX % Rank
|US
|34.54%
|-142.98%
|126.43%
|N/A
|Non US
|15.11%
|-24.89%
|159.65%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JLBSX % Rank
|Securitized
|21.01%
|-35.05%
|159.61%
|N/A
|Corporate
|16.09%
|-15.73%
|3345.86%
|N/A
|Government
|9.94%
|-3298.93%
|457.08%
|N/A
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.07%
|-452.21%
|7388.76%
|N/A
|Municipal
|0.05%
|0.00%
|110.18%
|N/A
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-511.61%
|48.69%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JLBSX % Rank
|US
|41.88%
|-955.59%
|499.56%
|N/A
|Non US
|4.77%
|-150.85%
|464.75%
|N/A
|JLBSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.36%
|0.00%
|928.63%
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.05%
|0.00%
|2.87%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|52000.00%
|N/A
|JLBSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|25.00%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.50%
|N/A
|JLBSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JLBSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|31.00%
|0.00%
|5067.00%
|N/A
|JLBSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JLBSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|87.51%
|N/A
|JLBSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|JLBSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JLBSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.06%
|-46.00%
|10.10%
|N/A
|JLBSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 28, 2011
2.18
2.2%
Bob Boyda. Senior Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager of John Hancock Asset Management, a division of Manulife Asset Management (US) LLC.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 28, 2011
2.18
2.2%
Portfolio manager of the fund since 2010 Senior Vice President, the Adviser Vice President and Portfolio Manager, MFC Global (U.S.A.) Joined the Adviser in 1998 and MFC Global (U.S.A) in 2009
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 15, 2013
0.13
0.1%
Managing Director of Asset Allocation, Portfolio Solutions Group (PSG) Joined John Hancock Asset Management a division of Manulife Asset Management (US) LLC in 2013 Vice President and Director of Investments, Investment Management Services, John Hancock Financial (2008-2011) Began business career in 1999
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 15, 2013
0.13
0.1%
Managing Director and Head of Quantitative Research, PSG Joined John Hancock Asset Management a division of Manulife Asset Management (NA) LLC in 2013 Assistant Vice President of Investment Management Services, Manulife Financial (2011-2012) Began business career in 1997
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 15, 2013
0.13
0.1%
Managing Director of Asset Allocation, Portfolio Solutions Group (PSG) Joined John Hancock Asset Management a division of Manulife Asset Management (US) LLC in 2013 Vice President and Director of Investments, Investment Management Services, John Hancock Financial (2008-2011) Began business career in 2000
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.0
|43.76
|4.66
|4.5
