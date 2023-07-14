The JPMorgan SmartRetirement ® Blend Income Fund is a “fund of funds” that invests in other mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs) within the same group of investment companies (J.P. Morgan Funds) and, for the limited purposes described below, also invests in passive ETFs that are managed by unaffiliated investment advisers (unaffiliated passive ETFs) (collectively with the J.P. Morgan Funds, the underlying funds). The Fund is generally intended for investors who are retired or about to retire soon. The Fund is designed to provide exposure to a variety of asset classes through investments in underlying funds, securities and other financial instruments, with an emphasis on fixed income investments over equity investments and other investments. “Blend” in the Fund’s name means that the Fund’s adviser, J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (JPMIM or the Adviser), uses passive underlying funds and strategies as well as actively-managed underlying funds and strategies. The Fund’s target allocations among various asset classes and sub-asset classes as of the date of this prospectus are set forth below: Target Allocations 1 Fixed Income 55.00% U.S. Fixed Income 36.50% Inflation Managed 7.50% High Yield Fixed Income 7.70% Emerging Markets Debt 3.30% Equity 40.00% U.S. Large Cap Equity 19.60% U.S. Mid Cap Equity 2.40% U.S. Small Cap Equity 2.00% REITs 1.60% International Equity 9.80% Emerging Markets Equity 4.60% Money Market Funds/Cash and Cash Equivalents 5.00% Money Market Funds/Cash and Cash Equivalents 5.00% Note: Above allocations may not sum up to 100% due to rounding. 1 As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund utilizes both underlying funds and direct investments to implement its target allocations. The amount of the Fund’s assets allocated to underlying funds and direct investments will vary over time. The Adviser will periodically assess the target allocations shown above taking into account various factors, such as current market conditions, assumptions regarding future market performance, time horizon and data on the savings and spending behavior of investors, and may make adjustments. Based on the Adviser’s assessment, these adjustments may include modifying the existing allocations among asset classes or, among other things, adding or removing asset classes or maintaining asset allocations for longer or shorter periods of time. As a result of the Adviser’s ability to make these modifications, the Fund’s actual allocations may differ from what is shown above by +/- 15%. In addition, as the Adviser monitors the risk profile of the Fund over various market environments, it may determine that conditions are not favorable and that deviations beyond +/- 15% are necessary to substantially reduce risk in order to preserve capital. Updated information concerning the Fund’s actual allocations to underlying funds and investments is available in the Fund’s shareholder reports and on the Fund’s website from time to time. In allocating the Fund’s assets between actively-managed underlying funds and passive underlying funds, the Adviser generally uses passive ETFs for asset classes where the price of the asset is assumed to be fair and accurate, reflecting all relevant information that is available about the value of the asset (efficient markets). Examples of efficient markets include US Large Cap Equities, US Small/Mid Cap Equities, and Developed International Equities. For actively-managed underlying funds, the Adviser limits its selection to J.P. Morgan Funds. For efficient markets exposure, the Adviser expects to use J.P. Morgan passive ETFs unless the investment is not available. In selecting underlying funds, the Adviser expects to select J.P. Morgan Funds without considering or canvassing the universe of unaffiliated underlying funds available even though there may (or may not) be one or more unaffiliated underlying funds that investors might regard as more attractive for the Fund or that have superior returns. For actively-managed underlying funds, the Adviser limits its selection to J.P. Morgan Funds. For efficient markets exposure, the Adviser expects to use J.P. Morgan passive ETFs unless the investment is not available. To the extent the Adviser determines in its sole discretion that an investment in a J.P. Morgan passive ETF is not available, only then will the Adviser consider an unaffiliated passive ETF. The Fund may invest in derivatives. Derivatives are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index such as futures. The Fund may use futures contracts to gain exposure to, or to overweight or underweight its investments among, various sectors or markets. The Fund may also use exchange traded futures for cash management and to gain market exposure pending investment in underlying funds. JPMIM may hire affiliated and/or unaffiliated sub-advisers to manage any of the asset classes described under each Fund’s “What are the Fund’s main investment strategies?” section in the “Risk/Return Summary.” When using sub-advisers to manage each Fund’s assets, the Adviser, subject to certain conditions and oversight by the Funds’ Board of Trustees, will have the right to hire, terminate, or replace sub-advisers without investor approval. Each Fund will notify investors of changes to sub-advisers. Please see “The Adviser, Sub-Advisers, Administrator and Distributor” on page 154 for more details.