Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the following types of securities, which may be denominated in U.S. dollars or foreign currencies: foreign government and corporate debt securities from developed and emerging markets, U.S. government and agency securities, domestic high-yield bonds, and investment-grade corporate bonds and currency instruments. The fund may also invest in preferred stock and other types of debt securities, including mortgage-and asset-backed securities and loans. Direct investments in loans may be illiquid and holding a loan could expose the fund to the risk of being a direct lender. No more than 80% of the fund’s assets will consist of instruments denominated in foreign currencies.

Although the fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in securities rated as low as D (in default) by S&P Global Ratings (S&P) or Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s), or their unrated equivalents, it generally intends to keep its average credit quality in the investment-grade range (i.e., AAA to BBB). Bonds that are rated at or below BB by S&P or Ba by Moody’s are considered junk bonds. There is no limit on the average maturity of the fund’s portfolio. The fund’s investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase. Under normal circumstances, the fund may invest up to 15% of total assets in asset-backed securities rated lower than A by S&P or Moody’s, or their unrated equivalents (but under no circumstances lower than B or their unrated equivalents).

In managing the fund, the manager allocates assets among the four major types of instruments noted above based on analysis of global economic factors such as fiscal and monetary policies, projected international interest-rate movements, political environments, and currency trends. In abnormal circumstances, the manager may invest up to 100% of the fund’s assets in any one sector. The manager looks for investments that are appropriate for the fund in terms of yield, credit quality, structure, and industry distribution. Relative yields and risk/reward ratios are the primary considerations in selecting securities.

The fund may use certain higher-risk investments, including derivatives such as futures, options, and swaps (including credit default swaps), as well as restricted or illiquid securities. The fund may also invest significantly in currency spots and forwards, currency futures and options, and interest-rate options for both hedging and nonhedging purposes, including for purposes of enhancing returns. In addition, the fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in domestic or foreign common stocks.