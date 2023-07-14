Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio

YTD Return
14.4%
1 yr return
20.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.8%
Net Assets
$22 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.5%
Expense Ratio 1.00%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 6.62%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|JINTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.4%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|27.23%
|1 Yr
|20.4%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|18.01%
|3 Yr
|6.6%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|15.64%
|5 Yr
|2.8%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|17.93%
|10 Yr
|2.6%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|20.78%
* Annualized
|JINTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JINTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|22 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|93.20%
|Number of Holdings
|106
|1
|10801
|56.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.62 M
|0
|34.5 B
|94.44%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.54%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|57.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JINTX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.84%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|70.23%
|Cash
|3.15%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|27.39%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|30.67%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|53.92%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|24.39%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|31.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JINTX % Rank
|Financial Services
|21.21%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|12.95%
|Technology
|15.45%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|14.26%
|Healthcare
|11.00%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|62.15%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.44%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|44.25%
|Communication Services
|9.81%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|11.64%
|Consumer Defense
|8.49%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|65.36%
|Basic Materials
|7.70%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|60.41%
|Industrials
|7.26%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|96.36%
|Utilities
|3.86%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|19.80%
|Energy
|3.24%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|76.13%
|Real Estate
|1.54%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|57.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JINTX % Rank
|Non US
|95.21%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|55.35%
|US
|1.63%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|51.64%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JINTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JINTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.07%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|65.16%
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.769
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.600
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.580
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.470
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.680
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 08, 2008
13.48
13.5%
Mr. Kute joined Johnson Investment Counsel in 1994 and serves as Portfolio Manager on the SMID Cap Core Equity strategy and is a Principal of the firm. In this role, Mr. Kute is responsible for the strategy that he developed in 2013 which includes the oversight of all portfolio management and research in addition to leading the SMID Cap Core Strategy Team. He has over 25 years of industry experience including roles as a Fund Manager, Director of Research, Research Analyst, Equity Trader and as an investment committee member. Prior to joining the firm, Brian worked for Gradison McDonald Investments, Inc. He serves as the Finance Committee Chairman for the Covington Latin School Board and is Treasurer for the St. Henry School Athletic Boosters organization. Mr. Kute received a B.B.A. in Finance & Economics from the University of Kentucky and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
