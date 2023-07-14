Home
Trending ETFs

JINTX (Mutual Fund)

JINTX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

14.4%

1 yr return

20.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.8%

Net Assets

$22 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 6.62%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

JINTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.09%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Johnson International Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Johnson Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 08, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Kute

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities (common and preferred stocks) of foreign companies (possibly including emerging market securities) that the Adviser believes offer opportunities for capital growth. The Adviser seeks to find foreign and emerging market companies offering a combination of strong growth, attractive valuation and improving profitability. The Adviser looks for companies with quality characteristics such as strong management, healthy balance sheets, sustainable competitive advantages and positive growth criteria such as increasing revenues, cash flow and earnings. The Adviser expects to invest primarily in foreign companies whose equity securities are traded on U.S. stock exchanges or whose securities are available through the use of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest primarily in foreign and emerging market equity securities. The Fund considers emerging market countries to be those found in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The Fund may sell a security if the security reaches the Adviser’s valuation target, if the Adviser believes the company’s fundamentals have changed, or if the company is not performing as expected.
Read More

JINTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JINTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.4% 2.1% 19.2% 27.23%
1 Yr 20.4% -20.6% 27.8% 18.01%
3 Yr 6.6%* -14.5% 25.3% 15.64%
5 Yr 2.8%* -9.9% 60.9% 17.93%
10 Yr 2.6%* -6.0% 9.9% 20.78%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JINTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.3% -43.6% 71.3% 14.57%
2021 3.5% -15.4% 9.4% 36.24%
2020 1.8% -10.4% 121.9% 79.91%
2019 4.0% -0.5% 8.5% 77.26%
2018 -2.6% -13.0% -0.7% 4.20%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JINTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.4% -16.4% 19.2% 27.23%
1 Yr 20.4% -27.2% 27.8% 17.45%
3 Yr 6.6%* -14.5% 25.3% 14.53%
5 Yr 3.3%* -9.9% 60.9% 15.10%
10 Yr 3.5%* -2.6% 10.2% 29.08%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JINTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.3% -43.6% 71.3% 14.57%
2021 3.5% -15.4% 9.4% 36.24%
2020 1.8% -10.4% 121.9% 79.91%
2019 4.0% -0.5% 8.5% 77.26%
2018 -2.1% -13.0% -0.7% 1.92%

NAV & Total Return History

JINTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JINTX Category Low Category High JINTX % Rank
Net Assets 22 M 1.02 M 369 B 93.20%
Number of Holdings 106 1 10801 56.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.62 M 0 34.5 B 94.44%
Weighting of Top 10 21.54% 1.9% 101.9% 57.02%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Government Obligs Z 3.15%
  2. Novo Nordisk A/S ADR 2.34%
  3. Roche Holding AG ADR 2.26%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 2.21%
  5. Shoprite Holdings Ltd ADR 2.15%
  6. Tokio Marine Holdings Inc ADR 2.10%
  7. Schneider Electric SE ADR 2.06%
  8. Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV ADR 2.02%
  9. Magna International Inc 1.93%
  10. Sony Group Corp ADR 1.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JINTX % Rank
Stocks 		96.84% 0.00% 122.60% 70.23%
Cash 		3.15% -65.15% 100.00% 27.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 30.67%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 53.92%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 24.39%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 31.48%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JINTX % Rank
Financial Services 		21.21% 0.00% 47.75% 12.95%
Technology 		15.45% 0.00% 36.32% 14.26%
Healthcare 		11.00% 0.00% 21.01% 62.15%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.44% 0.00% 36.36% 44.25%
Communication Services 		9.81% 0.00% 21.69% 11.64%
Consumer Defense 		8.49% 0.00% 32.29% 65.36%
Basic Materials 		7.70% 0.00% 23.86% 60.41%
Industrials 		7.26% 5.17% 99.49% 96.36%
Utilities 		3.86% 0.00% 13.68% 19.80%
Energy 		3.24% 0.00% 16.89% 76.13%
Real Estate 		1.54% 0.00% 14.59% 57.35%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JINTX % Rank
Non US 		95.21% 0.00% 124.02% 55.35%
US 		1.63% -7.71% 68.98% 51.64%

JINTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JINTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.00% 0.02% 26.51% 49.27%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.60% 98.15%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 89.69%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

JINTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JINTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JINTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 6.62% 2.00% 247.00% 7.49%

JINTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JINTX Category Low Category High JINTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.07% 0.00% 13.15% 65.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JINTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JINTX Category Low Category High JINTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.09% -0.93% 6.38% 33.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JINTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JINTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Kute

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 08, 2008

13.48

13.5%

Mr. Kute joined Johnson Investment Counsel in 1994 and serves as Portfolio Manager on the SMID Cap Core Equity strategy and is a Principal of the firm. In this role, Mr. Kute is responsible for the strategy that he developed in 2013 which includes the oversight of all portfolio management and research in addition to leading the SMID Cap Core Strategy Team. He has over 25 years of industry experience including roles as a Fund Manager, Director of Research, Research Analyst, Equity Trader and as an investment committee member. Prior to joining the firm, Brian worked for Gradison McDonald Investments, Inc. He serves as the Finance Committee Chairman for the Covington Latin School Board and is Treasurer for the St. Henry School Athletic Boosters organization.  Mr. Kute received a B.B.A. in Finance & Economics from the University of Kentucky and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Mr. Kute joined Johnson Investment Counsel in 1994 and serves as Portfolio Manager on the SMID Cap Core Equity strategy and is a Principal of the firm. In this role, Mr. Kute is responsible for the strategy that he developed in 2013 which includes the oversight of all portfolio management and research in addition to leading the SMID Cap Core Strategy Team. He has over 25 years of industry experience including roles as a Fund Manager, Director of Research, Research Analyst, Equity Trader and as an investment committee member. Prior to joining the firm, Brian worked for Gradison McDonald Investments, Inc. He serves as the Finance Committee Chairman for the Covington Latin School Board and is Treasurer for the St. Henry School Athletic Boosters organization.  Mr. Kute received a B.B.A. in Finance & Economics from the University of Kentucky and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

