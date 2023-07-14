Mr. Kute joined Johnson Investment Counsel in 1994 and serves as Portfolio Manager on the SMID Cap Core Equity strategy and is a Principal of the firm. In this role, Mr. Kute is responsible for the strategy that he developed in 2013 which includes the oversight of all portfolio management and research in addition to leading the SMID Cap Core Strategy Team. He has over 25 years of industry experience including roles as a Fund Manager, Director of Research, Research Analyst, Equity Trader and as an investment committee member. Prior to joining the firm, Brian worked for Gradison McDonald Investments, Inc. He serves as the Finance Committee Chairman for the Covington Latin School Board and is Treasurer for the St. Henry School Athletic Boosters organization. Mr. Kute received a B.B.A. in Finance & Economics from the University of Kentucky and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Mr. Kute joined Johnson Investment Counsel in 1994 and serves as Portfolio Manager on the SMID Cap Core Equity strategy and is a Principal of the firm. In this role, Mr. Kute is responsible for the strategy that he developed in 2013 which includes the oversight of all portfolio management and research in addition to leading the SMID Cap Core Strategy Team. He has over 25 years of industry experience including roles as a Fund Manager, Director of Research, Research Analyst, Equity Trader and as an investment committee member. Prior to joining the firm, Brian worked for Gradison McDonald Investments, Inc. He serves as the Finance Committee Chairman for the Covington Latin School Board and is Treasurer for the St. Henry School Athletic Boosters organization. Mr. Kute received a B.B.A. in Finance & Economics from the University of Kentucky and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.