JIMFX (Mutual Fund)

Johnson Institutional Core Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.51 -0.06 -0.41%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (JIBFX) Primary Other (JIMFX)

Vitals

YTD Return

0.8%

1 yr return

-4.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

Net Assets

$562 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 42.67%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JIMFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Johnson Institutional Core Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Johnson Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jason Jackman

Fund Description

The Fund’s strategy seeks to provide a diversified portfolio of investment grade bonds with the aggregate risk, return and income characteristics that are similar to those of broad bond market indices. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any amounts for borrowing, in a broad range of investment grade fixed income securities, including bonds, notes, domestic and foreign corporate and government securities (including securities issued by government agencies), mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities, municipal securities, and short term obligations. The Fund does not limit itself to securities of a particular maturity range but will normally maintain a dollar weighted duration between 4 and 8 years. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. For example, the value of a portfolio of fixed income securities with an average duration of one year would generally be expected to decline by approximately 1% if interest rates rose by one percentage point.
Read More

JIMFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JIMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -4.3% 4.5% 54.64%
1 Yr -4.2% -16.1% 162.7% 55.41%
3 Yr -6.7%* -12.4% 47.6% 51.56%
5 Yr -1.3%* -10.0% 55.5% 14.46%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 59.54%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JIMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -34.7% 131.9% 41.49%
2021 -1.6% -6.0% 15.7% 42.80%
2020 2.2% -9.6% 118.7% 15.72%
2019 1.4% -0.4% 5.8% 50.50%
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JIMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -15.5% 4.5% 51.96%
1 Yr -4.2% -16.1% 162.7% 51.67%
3 Yr -6.7%* -12.4% 47.6% 51.36%
5 Yr -1.2%* -10.0% 55.5% 12.10%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.5% 56.11%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JIMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -34.7% 131.9% 40.61%
2021 -1.6% -6.0% 15.7% 42.80%
2020 2.2% -9.6% 118.7% 15.72%
2019 1.5% -0.4% 5.8% 35.09%
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

JIMFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JIMFX Category Low Category High JIMFX % Rank
Net Assets 562 M 2.88 M 287 B 62.12%
Number of Holdings 150 1 17234 89.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 147 M -106 M 27.6 B 62.30%
Weighting of Top 10 25.40% 3.7% 123.9% 51.71%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 2.75% 4.28%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 3.12% 4.09%
  3. United States Treasury Bonds 2% 3.90%
  4. United States Treasury Bonds 2% 3.73%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 3.69%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 3.19%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 2.74%
  8. United States Treasury Bonds 2.25% 2.73%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 2% 2.60%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 2.12% 2.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JIMFX % Rank
Bonds 		99.08% 3.97% 268.18% 21.23%
Cash 		0.56% -181.13% 95.99% 73.10%
Preferred Stocks 		0.36% 0.00% 77.13% 16.78%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 46.01%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 31.34%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.93% 89.49%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JIMFX % Rank
Corporate 		61.52% 0.00% 100.00% 2.51%
Government 		20.13% 0.00% 86.23% 59.98%
Securitized 		16.70% 0.00% 98.40% 86.79%
Municipal 		1.09% 0.00% 100.00% 26.42%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.56% 0.00% 95.99% 96.14%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 49.57%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JIMFX % Rank
US 		98.30% 3.63% 210.09% 9.64%
Non US 		0.78% -6.54% 58.09% 93.64%

JIMFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JIMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.55% 0.01% 20.64% 64.39%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.76% 29.10%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 29.56%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

JIMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JIMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JIMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 42.67% 2.00% 493.39% 13.61%

JIMFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JIMFX Category Low Category High JIMFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.06% 0.00% 10.82% 80.46%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JIMFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JIMFX Category Low Category High JIMFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.34% -1.28% 8.97% 71.92%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JIMFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JIMFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jason Jackman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2000

21.76

21.8%

Jackman has been in fixed income analyst and other roles with Johnson Investment Counsel Inc for the past 11 years. Mr. Jackman is the President and Chief Investment Officer of the Adviser. He has been with the Adviser since 1993. He holds the chartered financial analyst designation.

Michael Leisring

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2003

18.85

18.9%

Mr. Leisring is a CFA charterholder and is the team leader of the Johnson Fixed Income Fund and Municipal Income Fund. Mr. Leisring is the Director of Fixed Income Department and has been member of the Portfolio Management teams for the Johnson Fixed Income, Municipal Income and JIC Institutional Funds since July 2003. He has been with the Adviser since 1999.

Brandon Zureick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Mr. Zureick joined Johnson Asset Management in 2011 and serves as a Director and Portfolio Manager. Brandon is also a Principal of the firm and serves as a member of the Fixed Income Strategy Team. His primary responsibilities include fixed income portfolio management and macro-economic strategy. Previously, Brandon held the position of Fixed Income Analyst & Trader. Prior to joining the firm, Brandon was a Portfolio Analyst for Robert W. Baird. He received a B.S. in Finance from University of Cincinnati and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst Designation.

David Theobald

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Mr. Theobald joined Johnson Asset Management in 2013 and serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager. David is also a member of the Fixed Income Strategy Team. His primary responsibilities include fixed income portfolio management, trading and credit analysis, specializing in short duration securities. Previously, David held the position of Fixed Income Analyst. Prior to joining the firm, David held positions with Fort Washington Investment Advisors and Cincinnati Financial Corporation. He received a B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Cincinnati and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Ryan Martin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2022

0.08

0.1%

Mr. Martin is a CFA charter holder and has been a team member for the Funds since 2022. He is currently a Portfolio Manager for the Adviser, and has been with the Adviser since 2015.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

