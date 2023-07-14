The Fund’s strategy seeks to provide a diversified portfolio of investment grade bonds with the aggregate risk, return and income characteristics that are similar to those of broad bond market indices. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any amounts for borrowing, in a broad range of investment grade fixed income securities, including bonds, notes, domestic and foreign corporate and government securities (including securities issued by government agencies), mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities, municipal securities, and short term obligations. The Fund does not limit itself to securities of a particular maturity range but will normally maintain a dollar weighted duration between 4 and 8 years. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. For example, the value of a portfolio of fixed income securities with an average duration of one year would generally be expected to decline by approximately 1% if interest rates rose by one percentage point.