0.8%
1 yr return
-4.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.3%
Net Assets
$562 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.4%
Expense Ratio 0.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 42.67%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|JIMFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.8%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|54.64%
|1 Yr
|-4.2%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|55.41%
|3 Yr
|-6.7%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|51.56%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|14.46%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|59.54%
* Annualized
|Period
|JIMFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.7%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|41.49%
|2021
|-1.6%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|42.80%
|2020
|2.2%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|15.72%
|2019
|1.4%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|50.50%
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|JIMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JIMFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|562 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|62.12%
|Number of Holdings
|150
|1
|17234
|89.59%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|147 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|62.30%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.40%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|51.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JIMFX % Rank
|Bonds
|99.08%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|21.23%
|Cash
|0.56%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|73.10%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.36%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|16.78%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|46.01%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|31.34%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|89.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JIMFX % Rank
|Corporate
|61.52%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|2.51%
|Government
|20.13%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|59.98%
|Securitized
|16.70%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|86.79%
|Municipal
|1.09%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|26.42%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.56%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|96.14%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|49.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JIMFX % Rank
|US
|98.30%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|9.64%
|Non US
|0.78%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|93.64%
|JIMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.55%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|64.39%
|Management Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|29.10%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|29.56%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|JIMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JIMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JIMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|42.67%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|13.61%
|JIMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JIMFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.06%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|80.46%
|JIMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|JIMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JIMFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.34%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|71.92%
|JIMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 28, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2018
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2018
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2000
21.76
21.8%
Jackman has been in fixed income analyst and other roles with Johnson Investment Counsel Inc for the past 11 years. Mr. Jackman is the President and Chief Investment Officer of the Adviser. He has been with the Adviser since 1993. He holds the chartered financial analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2003
18.85
18.9%
Mr. Leisring is a CFA charterholder and is the team leader of the Johnson Fixed Income Fund and Municipal Income Fund. Mr. Leisring is the Director of Fixed Income Department and has been member of the Portfolio Management teams for the Johnson Fixed Income, Municipal Income and JIC Institutional Funds since July 2003. He has been with the Adviser since 1999.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Mr. Zureick joined Johnson Asset Management in 2011 and serves as a Director and Portfolio Manager. Brandon is also a Principal of the firm and serves as a member of the Fixed Income Strategy Team. His primary responsibilities include fixed income portfolio management and macro-economic strategy. Previously, Brandon held the position of Fixed Income Analyst & Trader. Prior to joining the firm, Brandon was a Portfolio Analyst for Robert W. Baird. He received a B.S. in Finance from University of Cincinnati and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst Designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Mr. Theobald joined Johnson Asset Management in 2013 and serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager. David is also a member of the Fixed Income Strategy Team. His primary responsibilities include fixed income portfolio management, trading and credit analysis, specializing in short duration securities. Previously, David held the position of Fixed Income Analyst. Prior to joining the firm, David held positions with Fort Washington Investment Advisors and Cincinnati Financial Corporation. He received a B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Cincinnati and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2022
0.08
0.1%
Mr. Martin is a CFA charter holder and has been a team member for the Funds since 2022. He is currently a Portfolio Manager for the Adviser, and has been with the Adviser since 2015.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
