The Fund’s strategy seeks to provide a diversified portfolio of investment grade bonds with aggregate risk, return and income characteristics that are similar to those of 3 to 5 year bonds . Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any amounts for borrowing, in a broad range of investment grade fixed income securities, including bonds, notes, domestic and foreign corporate and government securities, government agency securities, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities, municipal securities and short-term obligations. The Fund does not limit itself to securities of a particular maturity range but will normally seek to maintain a dollar weighted average duration between 3 and 5 years. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. For example, the value of a portfolio of fixed income securities with an average duration of one year would generally be expected to decline by approximately 1% if interest rates rose by one percentage point.