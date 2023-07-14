Home
Vitals

YTD Return

12.7%

1 yr return

-1.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.7%

Net Assets

$3.36 B

Holdings in Top 10

63.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 21.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JILAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.95%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Funds II Multimanager Lifestyle Aggressive Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Oct 14, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nathan Thooft

JILAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JILAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.7% -6.1% 259.6% 58.64%
1 Yr -1.3% -23.3% 219.9% 90.58%
3 Yr -1.9%* -7.4% 35.8% 86.86%
5 Yr -4.7%* -12.9% 17.1% 86.14%
10 Yr -0.9%* -8.1% 6.4% 84.17%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JILAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.0% -44.4% 104.5% 77.25%
2021 2.5% -12.9% 10.1% 84.36%
2020 4.0% -3.8% 17.1% 43.27%
2019 2.4% -3.7% 7.3% 92.26%
2018 -4.6% -9.5% -1.3% 74.55%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JILAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.7% -11.0% 259.6% 58.64%
1 Yr -1.3% -23.3% 219.9% 90.05%
3 Yr -1.9%* -7.4% 35.8% 86.86%
5 Yr -2.2%* -12.9% 21.1% 73.94%
10 Yr 3.5%* -6.0% 14.9% 53.78%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JILAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.0% -44.4% 104.5% 77.25%
2021 2.5% -12.9% 10.1% 84.36%
2020 4.0% -3.8% 17.1% 43.27%
2019 2.4% -3.7% 7.3% 92.26%
2018 -2.1% -9.2% -1.3% 32.12%

NAV & Total Return History

JILAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JILAX Category Low Category High JILAX % Rank
Net Assets 3.36 B 8.18 M 117 B 20.94%
Number of Holdings 35 4 9963 25.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.14 B 6.34 M 17.7 B 15.18%
Weighting of Top 10 63.48% 15.1% 100.0% 70.37%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JHancock International Stra Eq Allc NAV 8.32%
  2. JHancock Equity Income NAV 8.05%
  3. JHFunds2 Mid Value NAV 7.63%
  4. JHancock Fundamental Large Cap Core NAV 7.38%
  5. JHancock Emerging Markets Equity NAV 5.98%
  6. JHFunds2 Mid Cap Stock NAV 5.66%
  7. JHancock Blue Chip Growth NAV 5.60%
  8. JHancock Disciplined Value Intl NAV 5.35%
  9. JHancock U.S. Sector Rotation NAV 5.28%
  10. JHancock Mid Cap Growth NAV 5.15%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JILAX % Rank
Stocks 		94.29% 41.81% 99.54% 47.12%
Cash 		4.67% -175.13% 34.02% 19.37%
Bonds 		0.82% 0.00% 172.53% 57.07%
Other 		0.14% -2.94% 17.05% 29.84%
Preferred Stocks 		0.07% 0.00% 4.51% 35.08%
Convertible Bonds 		0.02% 0.00% 3.88% 48.17%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JILAX % Rank
Technology 		17.36% 1.75% 32.38% 71.58%
Financial Services 		15.89% 9.56% 42.24% 32.11%
Healthcare 		13.37% 2.06% 19.02% 51.58%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.28% 1.15% 24.72% 72.63%
Industrials 		9.75% 1.80% 15.05% 65.79%
Communication Services 		8.37% 1.90% 13.69% 25.79%
Energy 		6.23% 0.00% 31.98% 9.47%
Basic Materials 		5.75% 0.00% 8.62% 15.26%
Consumer Defense 		5.63% 0.47% 14.80% 68.95%
Real Estate 		4.60% 0.00% 28.04% 35.26%
Utilities 		2.76% 0.00% 15.29% 36.32%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JILAX % Rank
US 		59.82% 27.22% 98.64% 73.82%
Non US 		34.47% 0.38% 36.06% 7.85%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JILAX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		61.81% 2.76% 100.00% 52.88%
Government 		23.21% 0.00% 58.00% 24.61%
Corporate 		11.61% 0.00% 94.65% 51.31%
Derivative 		3.34% 0.00% 48.42% 10.99%
Securitized 		0.03% 0.00% 24.35% 50.79%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 11.59% 46.07%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JILAX % Rank
Non US 		0.71% 0.00% 12.72% 31.94%
US 		0.11% 0.00% 159.81% 61.78%

JILAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JILAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.28% 0.01% 2.81% 80.75%
Management Fee 0.20% 0.00% 1.30% 56.54%
12b-1 Fee 0.05% 0.00% 1.00% 15.08%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% 89.39%

Sales Fees

JILAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JILAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JILAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 21.00% 0.18% 300.02% 50.56%

JILAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JILAX Category Low Category High JILAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.33% 0.00% 3.71% 34.03%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JILAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JILAX Category Low Category High JILAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.95% -1.69% 5.31% 27.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JILAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

JILAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nathan Thooft

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 15, 2013

9.05

9.1%

Mr. Thooft is a managing Director of Asset Allocation, Portfolio Solutions Group (PSG). He joined John Hancock Investment Management a division of Manulife Investment Management (US) LLC in 2013. Previously, he was Vice President and Director of Investments, Investment Management Services, John Hancock Financial (2008-2011). He began business career in 2000.

Robert Sykes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 20, 2018

4.28

4.3%

Robert Sykes, CFA, is a managing director and portfolio manager with the Asset Allocation Team at John Hancock Investment Management. The Asset Allocation Team is responsible for the development and growth of John Hancock’s asset allocation solutions for individual and institutional investors in the US, Canada and Asia. Solutions include target risk, target date as well as a wide array of strategic, tactical, absolute return multi-asset class portfolios, and highly customized corporate pension plans. Robert assists in the day-to-day monitoring and portfolio management of John Hancock’s Target Risk and Target Date Portfolios and conducts fundamental research across various asset classes and investment strategies. In addition, Robert is active in the portfolio construction process, including asset allocation & manager selection. Prior to joining John Hancock, Robert spent four years at FactSet Research Systems as a senior consultant and portfolio analytics specialist. These analytical roles included consulting in the areas of portfolio construction, performance attribution, and risk analysis for over 40 institutional investment managers. Previously, he served as a financial analyst at Fidelity Investments. Robert is a CFA charterholder, and he is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the CFA Institute. Education: Providence College, BS in Finance (with Distinction), 2001; Boston College, MS in Finance, 2015 Joined Company: 2008 Began Career: 2001

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.19 26.6 6.61 2.41

