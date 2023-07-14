Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
12.5%
1 yr return
12.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$171 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.7%
Expense Ratio 0.79%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|JIHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.5%
|-2.8%
|240.8%
|48.22%
|1 Yr
|12.3%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|84.78%
|3 Yr
|4.1%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.0%
|17.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JIHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.5%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|77.93%
|2021
|3.6%
|-28.6%
|438.4%
|N/A
|2020
|-1.2%
|-93.5%
|8.2%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-38.9%
|19.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|N/A
|Period
|JIHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|JIHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JIHIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|171 M
|25
|17.4 B
|37.45%
|Number of Holdings
|198
|2
|508
|15.27%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|40 M
|-6.66 M
|5.12 B
|77.10%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.66%
|11.3%
|100.0%
|92.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JIHIX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.66%
|-3.92%
|100.76%
|64.50%
|Cash
|4.57%
|-0.76%
|100.29%
|35.11%
|Other
|0.76%
|0.00%
|45.92%
|14.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|74.43%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|75.57%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.96%
|76.34%
|JIHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.79%
|0.20%
|6.78%
|56.79%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.20%
|1.75%
|5.22%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.02%
|0.28%
|20.41%
|JIHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|JIHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JIHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|456.80%
|73.66%
|JIHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JIHIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.02%
|0.00%
|3.76%
|76.95%
|JIHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|JIHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JIHIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.02%
|-2.54%
|14.24%
|10.25%
|JIHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.327
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.415
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.281
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.233
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.469
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 15, 2019
3.21
3.2%
Hamilton Reiner, a Managing Director of J.P. Morgan Investment Management, Inc., is responsible for implementing the Fund’s overlay options strategy and for providing insight with respect to the impact to the options strategy of purchasing certain securities. Mr. Reiner has been the head of U.S. Equity Derivatives at JPMIM since 2012. He joined JPMorgan Chase in 2009 and from 2009 to 2012, he was a portfolio manager and head of U.S. Equity Derivatives at JPMorgan Chase. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Reiner was head of the Equity Long/Short Prime Brokerage platform at Barclays Capital.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 16, 2020
1.7
1.7%
Winnie Cheung, a Vice President, is a portfolio manager in the International Equity Group focusing on the International Research Enhanced strategies. An employee since 2012, Ms. Cheung was previously a performance analyst. Ms. Cheung obtained a MSc in Finance from Cass Business School in London.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 16, 2020
1.7
1.7%
Piera Elisa Grassi, managing director, is the lead portfolio manager for the Global and International REI (Research Enhanced Index) strategies within the International Equity Group, based in London. An employee since 2004, Piera Elisa was previously a portfolio manager and quantitative analyst in Global REI. Prior to joining, Piera Elisa was as a bond quantitative analyst and risk analyst at Foreign and Colonial Asset Management. Before this, she worked for BARRA in London, focusing on equity risk management and portfolio construction. Piera Elisa obtained a Laurea from Bocconi University in Milan.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 16, 2020
1.7
1.7%
Nicholas Farserotu, a Vice President, is a portfolio manager within the International Equity Group focusing on the International Research Enhanced strategies. An employee since 2015, Mr. Farserotu was previously an investment analyst at SphereInvest Group in Geneva. Mr. Farserotu obtained an MSc. in Financial Engineering from Imperial College London (with Distinction) and also holds an MSc. and a BSc. in Economics from the University of Geneva. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|19.77
|3.61
|5.67
