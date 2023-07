Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) at the time of investment in high yield securities. The fund’s investments may include corporate bonds, preferred stocks, U.S. government and foreign securities, mortgage-backed securities, loan assignments or participations and convertible securities which have the following ratings (or, if unrated, are considered by the manager to be of equivalent quality):

Corporate Bonds, Preferred Stocks and Convertible Securities Moody’s Investors Services, Inc................... Ba through C S&P Global Ratings............................ BB through D

Below-investment-grade securities are commonly referred to as “junk bonds.” The fund may also invest in investment-grade securities.

As part of its investment strategy, the fund will generally invest without restrictions within these ratings category ranges, or in unrated securities considered to be of equivalent quality by the manager.

The fund may invest in foreign bonds and other fixed-income securities denominated in foreign currencies, where, in the opinion of the manager, the combination of current yield and currency value offer attractive expected returns. Foreign securities in which the fund may invest include emerging market securities. The fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in foreign securities.

The fund may also enter into various derivative transactions for both hedging and non-hedging purposes, including for purposes of enhancing returns. These derivative transactions include, but are not limited to, futures, options, swaps and forwards. In particular, the fund may use interest rate swaps, credit default swaps (on individual securities and/or baskets of securities), futures contracts and/or mortgage-backed securities to a significant extent, although the amounts invested in these instruments may change from time to time.

The fund may invest in fixed- and floating-rate loans, generally in the form of loan participations and assignments of such loans.