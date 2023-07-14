The Fund seeks to provide capital appreciation through participation in international equity markets while hedging overall market exposure relative to traditional long-only equity strategies. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its Assets in equity securities. “Assets” means net assets plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund primarily invests in equity securities of foreign companies across all market capitalizations, including foreign subsidiaries of U.S. companies. The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, common stock, preferred stock, depositary receipts, privately placed securities and real estate investment trusts. In implementing its strategy, the Fund constructs a portfolio of long holdings that seeks to outperform the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Europe, Australasia, Far East (EAFE) Index 1 (net of foreign withholding taxes) (the Index) over time while maintaining similar risk characteristics, including sector and geographic risk. The Fund primarily invests in securities included within the universe of the Index, however, the Fund may also invest in securities not included within the Index. Within each sector, the Fund may modestly overweight equity securities that it considers undervalued while modestly underweighting or not holding equity securities that appear overvalued. By emphasizing investment in equity securities that appear undervalued or fairly valued, the Fund seeks to constitute a portfolio of long holdings with returns that modestly exceed those of the Index over the long term with a modest level of volatility. The Fund’s options overlay strategy is intended to provide the Fund with downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential. The Fund will also systematically purchase and sell exchange traded put options and sell exchange traded call options, employing an option overlay known as a “Put/Spread Collar” strategy. A call option gives the buyer the right to buy, and obligates the seller of the option to sell, a security at a specified price at a future date. A put option gives the buyer the right to sell, and obligates the seller of the option to buy, a security at a specified price at a future date. The options may be based on the Index or on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that seek to provide investment returns linked to the performance of the Index. The combination of the diversified portfolio of equity securities, the downside protection from put options and the income from the index call options is intended to provide the Fund with a portion of the returns associated with its long investments while exposing investors to less risk than traditional long-only equity strategies. Specifically, the Fund seeks to provide a competitive risk adjusted return over a full market cycle (defined as three to five years) relative to the Index with lower volatility than traditional long-only equity strategies. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in any currency and may from time to time hedge a portion of its foreign currency exposure using currency forwards. An issuer of a security will be deemed to be located in a particular country if: (i) the principal trading market for the security is in such country, (ii) the issuer is organized under the laws of such country or (iii) the issuer derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from such country or has at least 50% of its total assets situated in such country. The Fund constructs a Put/Spread Collar by buying a put option on the Index or an ETF at a higher strike price and writing (or selling) a put option on the same instrument at a relatively lower strike price, resulting in what is known as a put option spread, while simultaneously selling an Index or ETF call option. The Fund may elect to construct additional Put/Spread Collars if the size of the Fund increases, either through purchases or appreciation. A put option spread seeks to protect the Fund against a decline in price, but only to the extent of the difference between the strike prices of the put option purchased and the put option sold. Entering into put option spreads is typically less expensive than a strategy of only purchasing put options and may benefit the Fund in a flat to upwardly moving market by reducing the cost of the downside protection; the downside protection of the put option spread, however, is limited as compared to just owning a put option. The premiums received from writing call options are intended to provide income which substantially offsets the cost of the put option spread, but writing the call options also reduces the Fund’s ability to profit from increases in the value of its equity portfolio because in rising markets the call option will be exercised once the market price rises to the option’s strike price. In addition to the use of the Put/Spread Collar strategy described above, the Fund may use exchange-traded futures, primarily futures on indexes, to more effectively gain targeted equity exposure from its cash positions and to hedge the Fund’s portfolio if it is unable to purchase or write the necessary options for its overlay strategy and efficient management of cash flows. Investment Process — Long Portfolio: In constructing its long portfolio, the adviser combines fundamental research with a disciplined portfolio construction process. The adviser utilizes proprietary research, risk management techniques and individual security selection in constructing the Fund’s portfolio. In-depth, fundamental research into individual securities is conducted by research analysts who emphasize each issuer’s long-term prospects. This research allows the adviser to rank issuers within each sector group according to what it believes to be their relative value. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance factors on the companies in which the Fund invests. The assessment is based on a proprietary analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues on the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with company management. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of companies may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors. The adviser will ordinarily overweight securities which it deems to be attractive and underweight or not hold those securities which it believes are unattractive. The adviser may sell a security as its valuations or rankings change or if more attractive investments become available. In managing the Fund, the adviser will seek to help manage risk in the Fund’s portfolio by investing in issuers in at least three foreign countries. However, the Fund may invest a substantial part of its assets in just one country. Investment Process — Options Overlay Strategy: To implement the Put/Spread Collar strategy, the adviser utilizes exchange traded equity options based either on the Index or on ETFs that seek to provide investment returns linked to the performance of the Index. The Put/Spread Collar is constructed by buying a put option at a higher strike price while writing a put option at a relatively lower strike price and simultaneously selling a call option that substantially offsets the cost of the put option spread. The Put/Spread Collar strategy is an actively managed process and is designed to provide a continuous market hedge for the portfolio. The put option spread is generally maintained at a level whereby the Fund is protected from a decrease in the market of five to twenty percent. The options are reset on at least a quarterly basis to seek to better capitalize on current market conditions and opportunities while seeking to provide predictable returns in all market cycles.