Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment-grade bonds (securities rated from AAA to BBB). These may include, but are not limited to, corporate bonds and debentures, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, U.S. government and agency securities, and U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign governments and corporations. The

fund’s investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase. The fund may invest in bonds of any maturity, but normally maintains a dollar weighted average maturity of between three and ten years. The Fund does not invest in bonds rated below investment grade at time of purchase.

The manager concentrates on sector allocation, industry allocation, and security selection in making investment decisions. When making sector and industry allocations, the manager uses top-down analysis to try to anticipate shifts in the business cycle. The manager uses bottom-up research to find individual securities that appear comparatively undervalued.