Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its Assets in equity investments of large and mid capitalization companies located in the U.S. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund generally defines large capitalization companies as those with a market capitalization over $10 billion at the time of purchase, and mid capitalization companies as those with a market capitalization between $1 billion and $10 billion, at the time of purchase. An issuer of a security will be deemed to be located in the United States if: (i) the principal trading market for the security is in the United States, (ii) the issuer is organized under the laws of the United States, or (iii) the issuer derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from the United States or has at least 50% of its total assets situated in the United States. In implementing its main strategies, the Fund invests primarily in a broad portfolio of equity securities that the adviser believes have characteristics such as attractive valuations, high quality and/or strong momentum that should lead to relative outperformance. Generally these will be equity securities of companies within the Russell 1000 Growth Index. In implementing this strategy, the Fund invests primarily in common stock and real estate investment trusts (REITs). Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. The Fund may use futures contracts to gain or reduce exposure to its index, maintain liquidity and minimize transaction costs. In managing cash flows, the Fund buys futures contracts to invest incoming cash in the market or sells futures contracts in response to cash outflows, thereby gaining market exposure to the index while maintaining a cash balance for liquidity. Investment Process: The Fund has an actively managed strategy. In managing the Fund, the adviser employs a bottom-up approach to stock selection, focusing on growth companies that have strong fundamentals and are trading at what the adviser determines to be reasonable valuations. The adviser’s determinations of valuation are based on price multiples based on fundamental data, such as information about earnings and cash flow. Because the adviser’s approach to managing the Fund seeks to identify growth companies with reasonable valuations, it is generally characterized as GARP (Growth at a Reasonable Price). In choosing securities to purchase, the adviser evaluates and internally ranks companies on a number valuation, momentum and quality characteristics which the adviser considers in evaluating investment opportunities. The adviser defines value, quality and momentum characteristics as follows: • Value — attractive valuations to identify underappreciated stocks • Quality — companies with conservative management teams and high quality earnings • Momentum — companies which have improving business fundamentals and which the market views positively. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on many issuers in the universe in which the Fund invests. The adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues with respect to the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuers may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors. The Fund will sell a stock if the adviser determines that the issuer no longer meets the Fund’s investment criteria or if the adviser believes that more attractive opportunities are available.