Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust International Equity Index Trust

mutual fund
JIEQX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.36 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (JIEQX) Primary
JIEQX (Mutual Fund)

John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust International Equity Index Trust

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.36 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (JIEQX) Primary
JIEQX (Mutual Fund)

John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust International Equity Index Trust

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.36 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (JIEQX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust International Equity Index Trust

JIEQX | Fund

$18.36

$840 M

2.71%

$0.50

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.6%

1 yr return

13.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.5%

Net Assets

$840 M

Holdings in Top 10

12.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 5.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust International Equity Index Trust

JIEQX | Fund

$18.36

$840 M

2.71%

$0.50

0.65%

JIEQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust International Equity Index Trust
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Nov 05, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    17778686
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Coleman

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in securities listed in the MSCI All Country World Excluding U.S. Index (the “Index”), or American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) or Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) representing such securities. (The fund will provide written notice to shareholders at least 60 days prior to a change in its 80% investment policy.) As of February 28, 2022, the market capitalization range of the Index was $65.8 million to $530.7 billion.
The fund is an index fund and differs from an actively-managed fund. Actively-managed funds seek to outperform their benchmark indices through research and analysis. Over time, their performance may differ significantly from their benchmark indices. Index funds are passively managed funds that seek to track the risk and return profile of market indices. An index is an unmanaged group of securities whose overall performance is used as an investment benchmark. Indices may track broad investment markets, such as the global equity market, or more narrow investment markets, such as the U.S. small cap equity market. However, an index fund has operating expenses and transaction costs, while a market index does not. Therefore, the fund, while it attempts to track its target index, typically will be unable to match the performance of the index exactly due to such fees and expenses.
The fund uses “sampling” methodology in seeking to track the total return performance of the Index. This means that the fund does not intend and is not required to purchase all of the securities in the Index, but rather intends to hold a representative sample of the securities in the Index in an effort to
achieve the fund’s investment objective. The quantity of holdings in the fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the fund. Although the subadvisor generally expects the fund to hold less than the total number of securities in the Index, it reserves the right to hold as many securities as it believes necessary to achieve the fund’s investment objective.
The fund’s assets are normally fully invested. The subadvisor invests in stock index futures to maintain market exposure and manage cash flow. Although the subadvisor may employ foreign currency hedging techniques, it normally maintains the currency exposure of the underlying equity investments.
The fund may purchase other types of securities that are not primary investment vehicles, for example, European Depositary Receipts (EDRs), certain exchange-traded funds (ETFs), cash equivalents, and certain derivatives (investments whose value is based on indices or other securities). In addition, the fund may invest in securities that are not included in the Index, including futures, options, swap contracts and other derivatives, cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the advisor or subadvisor).
Read More

JIEQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JIEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.6% 2.1% 19.2% 55.89%
1 Yr 13.5% -20.6% 27.8% 84.11%
3 Yr 2.6%* -14.5% 25.3% 72.48%
5 Yr 0.5%* -9.9% 60.9% 62.20%
10 Yr 1.5%* -6.0% 9.9% 55.48%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JIEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.5% -43.6% 71.3% 71.72%
2021 1.8% -15.4% 9.4% 60.80%
2020 2.2% -10.4% 121.9% 61.19%
2019 4.3% -0.5% 8.5% 58.39%
2018 -3.5% -13.0% -0.7% 29.37%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JIEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.6% -16.4% 19.2% 55.32%
1 Yr 13.5% -27.2% 27.8% 78.44%
3 Yr 2.6%* -14.5% 25.3% 71.71%
5 Yr 0.6%* -9.9% 60.9% 64.43%
10 Yr 2.1%* -2.6% 10.2% 64.54%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JIEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.5% -43.6% 71.3% 71.72%
2021 1.8% -15.4% 9.4% 60.80%
2020 2.2% -10.4% 121.9% 61.19%
2019 4.3% -0.5% 8.5% 58.39%
2018 -3.3% -13.0% -0.7% 32.87%

NAV & Total Return History

JIEQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JIEQX Category Low Category High JIEQX % Rank
Net Assets 840 M 1.02 M 369 B 46.88%
Number of Holdings 1959 1 10801 5.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 104 M 0 34.5 B 60.63%
Weighting of Top 10 12.25% 1.9% 101.9% 89.04%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. mini MSCI Emerging Markets Index Futures Sept21 2.58%
  2. mini MSCI Emerging Markets Index Futures Sept21 2.58%
  3. mini MSCI Emerging Markets Index Futures Sept21 2.58%
  4. mini MSCI Emerging Markets Index Futures Sept21 2.58%
  5. mini MSCI Emerging Markets Index Futures Sept21 2.58%
  6. mini MSCI Emerging Markets Index Futures Sept21 2.58%
  7. mini MSCI Emerging Markets Index Futures Sept21 2.58%
  8. mini MSCI Emerging Markets Index Futures Sept21 2.58%
  9. mini MSCI Emerging Markets Index Futures Sept21 2.58%
  10. mini MSCI Emerging Markets Index Futures Sept21 2.58%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JIEQX % Rank
Stocks 		98.77% 0.00% 122.60% 37.89%
Cash 		1.16% -65.15% 100.00% 59.20%
Other 		0.07% -16.47% 17.36% 24.82%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 15.12%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 7.70%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 15.81%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JIEQX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.94% 0.00% 47.75% 24.31%
Industrials 		11.87% 5.17% 99.49% 77.00%
Technology 		11.71% 0.00% 36.32% 48.62%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.55% 0.00% 36.36% 41.48%
Healthcare 		9.90% 0.00% 21.01% 72.34%
Basic Materials 		8.89% 0.00% 23.86% 35.81%
Consumer Defense 		8.84% 0.00% 32.29% 59.97%
Communication Services 		6.58% 0.00% 21.69% 40.61%
Energy 		5.88% 0.00% 16.89% 28.68%
Utilities 		3.26% 0.00% 13.68% 35.95%
Real Estate 		2.57% 0.00% 14.59% 33.77%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JIEQX % Rank
Non US 		98.02% 0.00% 124.02% 22.54%
US 		0.75% -7.71% 68.98% 82.03%

JIEQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JIEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.02% 26.51% 75.88%
Management Fee 0.52% 0.00% 1.60% 35.61%
12b-1 Fee 0.05% 0.00% 1.00% 16.61%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.01% 1.00% 86.18%

Sales Fees

JIEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JIEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JIEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 5.00% 2.00% 247.00% 4.56%

JIEQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JIEQX Category Low Category High JIEQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.71% 0.00% 13.15% 56.80%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JIEQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JIEQX Category Low Category High JIEQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.29% -0.93% 6.38% 24.75%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JIEQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JIEQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Coleman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2005

17.1

17.1%

Tom is a Vice President of State Street Global Advisors and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions investment team. Within this team, Tom is the Emerging Markets Strategy leader and as such, he is responsible for the management of a variety of commingled, segregated, and exchange traded products benchmarked to international strategies, including MSCI Emerging and ACWI, as well as S&P Emerging Markets. Tom is also responsible for domestic strategies benchmarked to Russell, Standard & Poors, and NASDAQ Indices. Prior to assuming his current role in April 2004, Tom managed the International Structured Products Group Operations Team. Tom holds a BS in Finance and Accounting from Boston College and an MBA from Babson College. He also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society.

Karl Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2007

14.42

14.4%

Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×