Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$18.36
$840 M
2.71%
$0.50
0.65%
YTD Return
12.6%
1 yr return
13.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.5%
Net Assets
$840 M
Holdings in Top 10
12.3%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 5.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|JIEQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.6%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|55.89%
|1 Yr
|13.5%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|84.11%
|3 Yr
|2.6%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|72.48%
|5 Yr
|0.5%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|62.20%
|10 Yr
|1.5%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|55.48%
* Annualized
|Period
|JIEQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.5%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|71.72%
|2021
|1.8%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|60.80%
|2020
|2.2%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|61.19%
|2019
|4.3%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|58.39%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|29.37%
|JIEQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JIEQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|840 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|46.88%
|Number of Holdings
|1959
|1
|10801
|5.71%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|104 M
|0
|34.5 B
|60.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|12.25%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|89.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JIEQX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.77%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|37.89%
|Cash
|1.16%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|59.20%
|Other
|0.07%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|24.82%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|15.12%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|7.70%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|15.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JIEQX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.94%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|24.31%
|Industrials
|11.87%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|77.00%
|Technology
|11.71%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|48.62%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.55%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|41.48%
|Healthcare
|9.90%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|72.34%
|Basic Materials
|8.89%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|35.81%
|Consumer Defense
|8.84%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|59.97%
|Communication Services
|6.58%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|40.61%
|Energy
|5.88%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|28.68%
|Utilities
|3.26%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|35.95%
|Real Estate
|2.57%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|33.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JIEQX % Rank
|Non US
|98.02%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|22.54%
|US
|0.75%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|82.03%
|JIEQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|75.88%
|Management Fee
|0.52%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|35.61%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.05%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|16.61%
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.01%
|1.00%
|86.18%
|JIEQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|JIEQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JIEQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|5.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|4.56%
|JIEQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JIEQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.71%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|56.80%
|JIEQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|JIEQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JIEQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.29%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|24.75%
|JIEQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 22, 2019
|$0.268
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 23, 2019
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2018
|$0.271
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2017
|$0.272
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 25, 2017
|$0.101
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 23, 2016
|$0.288
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2016
|$0.099
|ExtraDividend
|Aug 27, 2015
|$0.106
|ExtraDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 29, 2005
17.1
17.1%
Tom is a Vice President of State Street Global Advisors and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions investment team. Within this team, Tom is the Emerging Markets Strategy leader and as such, he is responsible for the management of a variety of commingled, segregated, and exchange traded products benchmarked to international strategies, including MSCI Emerging and ACWI, as well as S&P Emerging Markets. Tom is also responsible for domestic strategies benchmarked to Russell, Standard & Poors, and NASDAQ Indices. Prior to assuming his current role in April 2004, Tom managed the International Structured Products Group Operations Team. Tom holds a BS in Finance and Accounting from Boston College and an MBA from Babson College. He also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2007
14.42
14.4%
Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
