Under normal conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of the value of its Assets in equity investments. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund will primarily invest in foreign companies of various market capitalizations, including foreign subsidiaries of U.S. companies. The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities, trust or partnership interests, depositary receipts and warrants and rights. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in U.S. dollars, other major reserve currencies, such as the euro, yen and pound sterling, and currencies of other countries in which it can invest. The Fund may invest in securities across all market capitalizations, although the Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in companies of any one particular market capitalization category. The Fund may utilize currency forwards to manage currency exposure of its foreign investments relative to its benchmark. The Fund may also use exchange-traded futures for the efficient management of cash flows. Investment Process: In managing the Fund, the adviser will seek to help manage risk in the Fund’s portfolio by investing in issuers in at least three different countries other than the United States. However, the Fund may invest a substantial part of its assets in just one region or country. The Fund intends to invest in companies (or governments) in the following countries or regions: the Far East (including Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia), Western Europe (including the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, Italy, Scandinavia and Spain), Australia, Canada and other countries or areas that the adviser may select from time to time. A substantial part of the Fund’s assets may be invested in U.S. companies based in countries that are represented in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), Europe, Australasia and Far East (EAFE) Index 1 . However, the Fund may also invest in companies or governments in emerging markets. The adviser may adjust the Fund’s exposure to each currency based on its view of the markets and issuers. The adviser will decide how much to invest in the securities of a particular country or currency by evaluating the yield and potential growth of an investment, as well as the relationship between the currency and the U.S. dollar. The adviser may increase or decrease the emphasis on a type of security, sector, country or currency, based on its analysis of a variety of economic factors, including fundamental economic strength, earnings growth, quality of management, sector growth, credit quality and interest rate trends. The Fund may purchase securities where the issuer is located in one country but the security is denominated in the currency of another. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance factors on the companies in which the Fund invests. The assessment is based on a proprietary analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues on the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with company management. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of companies may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors.