Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
40.5%
1 yr return
16.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-12.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.3%
Net Assets
$1.43 B
Holdings in Top 10
44.5%
Expense Ratio 0.79%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 45.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|•
|The fund may make short sales of a security including short sales “against the box.”
|•
|The fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign equity securities. (For purposes of this 20% limit, ADRs and other similar receipts or shares traded in U.S. markets are not considered to be foreign securities.)
|•
|The fund may invest in U.S. government securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or by an agency or instrumentality of the U.S. government.
|•
|The fund may invest in mortgage-related securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. governmental entities, including collateralized mortgage obligations, multi-class pass-through securities and stripped mortgage-backed securities.
|•
|The fund may invest in fixed-income securities rated investment grade. These include corporate debt and other debt obligations of U.S. and foreign issuers. The fund may invest in obligations that are not rated, but that the manager believes are of comparable quality to these obligations.
|•
|The fund may invest in repurchase agreements.
|Period
|JICPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|40.5%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|5.92%
|1 Yr
|16.4%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|54.64%
|3 Yr
|-12.4%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|92.55%
|5 Yr
|-6.3%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|89.65%
|10 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|87.29%
* Annualized
|Period
|JICPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|40.5%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|5.42%
|1 Yr
|16.4%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|50.86%
|3 Yr
|-12.4%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|92.45%
|5 Yr
|-6.3%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|91.00%
|10 Yr
|4.2%*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|75.63%
* Annualized
|JICPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JICPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.43 B
|189 K
|222 B
|45.93%
|Number of Holdings
|56
|2
|3509
|58.20%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|669 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|49.55%
|Weighting of Top 10
|44.54%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|64.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JICPX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.03%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|58.04%
|Cash
|1.97%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|38.83%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|61.09%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|63.07%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|58.53%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|57.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JICPX % Rank
|Technology
|33.43%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|60.35%
|Consumer Cyclical
|29.04%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|2.31%
|Communication Services
|10.63%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|47.98%
|Healthcare
|9.92%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|77.58%
|Financial Services
|9.30%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|49.05%
|Consumer Defense
|5.44%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|24.07%
|Energy
|1.24%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|33.97%
|Real Estate
|1.01%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|51.03%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|70.98%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|97.36%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|89.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JICPX % Rank
|US
|91.32%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|71.23%
|Non US
|6.71%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|23.17%
|JICPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.79%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|65.99%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|70.41%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.05%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|20.97%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|93.60%
|JICPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JICPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JICPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|45.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|64.27%
|JICPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JICPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|63.66%
|JICPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|JICPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JICPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.46%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|61.78%
|JICPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2019
|$1.697
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2015
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2013
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2012
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2011
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2010
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2008
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2007
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2006
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 14, 2005
16.64
16.6%
Spiros “Sig” Segalas was one of the original founders of Jennison in 1969. He is currently President, Chief Investment Officer and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager. Mr. Segalas began his investment career as a research analyst with Bankers Trust Company in 1960 and was responsible for technology, aerospace, and conglomerate securities. In 1963, he was appointed group head of the technology group; in 1967, he was asked to manage a newly introduced commingled emerging growth fund for the bank's institutional clients. He was also appointed to the bank's investment policy group. Mr. Segalas earned a BA from Princeton University, after which he served as an officer in the US Navy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 14, 2005
16.64
16.6%
Kathleen A. McCarragher is a managing director, the head of growth equity, and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager. She joined Jennison Associates in May 1998. Prior to Jennison, Kathleen spent six years with Weiss, Peck & Greer, where she was a managing director and the director of large cap growth equities. In addition, Kathleen spent 10 years with State Street Research & Management, initially as a research analyst responsible for health care, transports, and financials and then as a portfolio manager and member of the investment committee. She received a BBA from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, summa cum laude, and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Ms. McCarragher began her investment career in 1982.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 14, 2005
16.64
16.6%
Michael Del Balso is a managing director, the director of research for growth equity, and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in May 1972 as a research analyst. He has been director of research for growth equity since 1994 and became a portfolio manager in 1999. Michael came to Jennison after four years with White, Weld & Company, where he was a vice president, stockholder and followed growth companies with emphasis on the consumer area. He received a BS in industrial administration from Yale University and an MBA from Columbia University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Natasha Kuhlkin, CFA, is a managing director and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager and research analyst. She joined Jennison Associates in May 2004. Prior to Jennison, Natasha was an equity research analyst at Palisade Capital Management, covering the consumer staples and cyclicals sectors. From 1998 to 2003, Natasha was with Evergreen Investment Management, where she was an analyst for the Evergreen Small Cap Value Fund. She received a BS, magna cum laude, in accounting from Binghamton University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Rebecca Irwin, Managing Director Rebecca is a large cap growth equity portfolio manager and research analyst. She joined Jennison in 2006. Previously, she worked as a health care analyst at Viking Global Investors. In the decade before Viking, she was with UBS and Salomon Smith Barney. Before that, she was a corporate associate at Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson. Rebecca received a BA in economics from Queen’s University at Kingston, an LLB from the University of Toronto, and an LLM from Harvard Law School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Blair A. Boyer is a managing director Co-Head of Large Cap Growth Equity and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in March 1993. Prior to joining the Growth Equity team in 2003, Blair co-managed international equity portfolios for 10 years. During his tenure as an international equity portfolio manager, he managed the Jennison International Growth Fund from its inception in March 2000. Blair managed international equity portfolios at Bleichroeder from 1989 to 1993. Prior to that, he was a research analyst and then a senior portfolio manager in the Verus Capital division at Bleichroeder beginning in 1983. He received a BA in economics from Bucknell University and an MBA in finance from New York University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
