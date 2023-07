The Fund invests in all types of high yield, high risk debt securities. The Fund also may invest in convertible securities, preferred stock, common stock and loan participations and assignments and commitments to purchase loan assignments. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its Assets in bonds, other debt securities, loan assignments and participations (Loans), commitments to purchase loan assignments (Unfunded Commitments) and preferred stocks that are rated below investment grade or unrated. For purposes of this policy, “Assets” means net assets plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. Up to 20% of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in other securities, including investment grade securities. The Fund’s average weighted maturity ordinarily will range between three and ten years, although the Fund may shorten its weighted average maturity to as little as two years if deemed appropriate for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may have a longer or shorter average weighted maturity under certain market conditions. The Fund may invest no more than 30% of its net assets in Loans and Unfunded Commitments. Loans will typically consist of senior floating rate loans (Senior Loans), but may also include secured and unsecured loans, second lien loans or more junior (Junior Loans) and bridge loans. Loans may be issued by obligors in the U.S. or in foreign or emerging markets. The Fund may invest up to 100% of the Fund’s total assets in below investment grade or unrated securities. Such securities are also known as “junk bonds,” “high yield bonds” and “non-investment grade bonds.” Such securities may include so called “distressed debt”. Distressed debt includes securities of issuers experiencing financial or operating difficulties, securities where the issuer has defaulted in the payment of interest or principal or in the performance of its covenants or agreements, securities of issuers that may be involved in bankruptcy proceedings, reorganizations or financial restructurings or securities of issuers operating in troubled industries. All securities will be U.S. dollar-denominated although they may be issued by a foreign corporation, government or its agencies and instrumentalities. In addition to direct investments in securities, derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. The Fund may use futures contracts, options and swaps to hedge various investments, for risk management and/or to increase income or gain to the Fund. In particular, the Fund may invest in swaps structured as credit default swaps related to individual Loans or other securities or indexes of Loans or other securities to gain exposure to such Loans and other securities, to mitigate risk exposure or to manage cash flow needs. Although the Fund predominantly invests in debt securities and income producing securities, it may also invest in common stock from time to time. In addition, the Fund may acquire and hold such securities (or rights to acquire such securities) in connection with an amendment, waiver, conversion or exchange of fixed income securities, in connection with the bankruptcy or workout of distressed fixed income securities, or upon the exercise of a right or warrant obtained on account of a fixed income security. The adviser focuses on value in buying and selling securities for the Fund by looking at individual securities against the context of broader market factors. For each issuer, the adviser performs an in-depth analysis of the issuer, including business prospects, management, capital requirements, capital structure, enterprise value and security structure and covenants. In addition, the adviser monitors investments on an ongoing basis by staying abreast of positive and negative credit developments expediting the review of the Fund’s investments that are considered to be the most risky. Generally, the adviser will sell a security when, based on fundamental credit analysis and the considerations described above, the adviser believes the issuer’s credit quality will deteriorate materially or when the adviser believes that there is better relative value available in the market in securities of comparable quality. As part of its credit analysis, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance factors on certain issuers in the universe in which the Fund may invest. The adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to identify financially material issues on the Fund’s investments in issuers and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuers that may be negatively impacted by such factors may be purchased and retained by the Fund while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors.