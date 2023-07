"Seth Meyer is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors responsible for co-managing the High Yield, Global High Yield, Multi-Sector Credit and Short Duration High Yield strategies. He also has co-managed the fixed income portion of the Perkins Value Plus Income strategy since 2018. Seth was promoted to assistant portfolio manager supporting primarily the High Yield and Short Duration High Yield strategies in 2012. He joined Janus in 2004 as a product manager covering a variety of equity and fixed income strategies before becoming a credit analyst. Prior to Janus, he was a consultant relations manager at OppenheimerFunds. Seth received his bachelor of science degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Colorado. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 21 years of financial industry experience."