Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
11.1%
1 yr return
8.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$2.76 B
Holdings in Top 10
30.9%
Expense Ratio 3.22%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|JHTGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.1%
|-73.0%
|32.1%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|8.6%
|-0.7%
|140.9%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.0%
|22.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|2.9%
|23.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|2.1%
|15.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JHTGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.1%
|-40.9%
|2181.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-22.7%
|41.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-100.0%
|17.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-100.0%
|33.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-44.8%
|25.0%
|N/A
|JHTGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JHTGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.76 B
|20
|1.15 T
|72.17%
|Number of Holdings
|192
|1
|3755
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|830 M
|-247 M
|246 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.87%
|2.0%
|100.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JHTGX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.04%
|0.00%
|193.92%
|N/A
|Cash
|1.96%
|-94.07%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.50%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-15.45%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.44%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-9.53%
|99.90%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JHTGX % Rank
|Technology
|24.47%
|0.00%
|57.80%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|14.37%
|0.00%
|52.91%
|N/A
|Financial Services
|13.60%
|0.00%
|72.27%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.35%
|0.00%
|63.52%
|N/A
|Industrials
|8.45%
|0.00%
|29.19%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|8.20%
|0.00%
|31.09%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|6.35%
|0.00%
|44.33%
|N/A
|Energy
|4.10%
|0.00%
|20.22%
|N/A
|Utilities
|2.85%
|0.00%
|19.11%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|2.83%
|0.00%
|51.99%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|2.43%
|0.00%
|37.14%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JHTGX % Rank
|US
|95.87%
|0.00%
|191.86%
|N/A
|Non US
|2.17%
|0.00%
|62.89%
|N/A
|JHTGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.22%
|0.01%
|24.34%
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|23.46%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.00%
|0.95%
|N/A
|JHTGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JHTGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JHTGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|438.00%
|N/A
|JHTGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JHTGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.97%
|0.00%
|14.43%
|11.89%
|JHTGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|JHTGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JHTGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.96%
|-3.04%
|16.95%
|N/A
|JHTGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 26, 2021
1.26
1.3%
Hamilton Reiner, a Managing Director of J.P. Morgan Investment Management, Inc., is responsible for implementing the Fund’s overlay options strategy and for providing insight with respect to the impact to the options strategy of purchasing certain securities. Mr. Reiner has been the head of U.S. Equity Derivatives at JPMIM since 2012. He joined JPMorgan Chase in 2009 and from 2009 to 2012, he was a portfolio manager and head of U.S. Equity Derivatives at JPMorgan Chase. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Reiner was head of the Equity Long/Short Prime Brokerage platform at Barclays Capital.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 26, 2021
1.26
1.3%
Raffaele Zingone, managing director, is a portfolio manager on the U.S. Disciplined Equity Team. An employee since 1991, Ralph is responsible for the Research Enhanced Index (REI) strategies. Prior to this role, he was a research analyst following the aerospace, environmental, and diversified manufacturing sectors. Upon joining the firm, he was a quantitative equity analyst and later served as a U.S. Equity portfolio manager in London and New York. Ralph received his B.A. in mathematics and economics from the College of the Holy Cross and his M.B.A. in finance from New York University. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|42.27
|6.23
|1.25
