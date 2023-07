Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus amounts borrowed for investment purposes, in municipal bonds that pay interest exempt from federal income tax. Most of these securities are investment-grade, although the fund may invest up to 35% of its net assets in below-investment-grade debt securities (junk bonds) rated as low as CC by S&P Global Ratings (S&P) and Fitch Ratings (Fitch) and Ca by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s), or comparable rating by any nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO), or their unrated equivalents. Non-investment grade securities may also be referred to as below investment grade securities, commonly known as “junk bonds”. The fund may invest in fixed income securities which include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments. The fund’s investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase.

The fund may buy municipal bonds and other fixed income securities of any maturity. The fund will have an average effective duration of 4.5 years or less. Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of a fixed income security’s price to changes in interest rates. The fund may invest heavily in bonds from any given state or region and may have substantial investments in obligations of certain states and their agencies, instrumentalities, and/or political subdivisions.

The fund may engage in derivative transactions that include futures contracts on debt securities and debt securities indexes; options on futures, debt securities, and debt indexes; and inverse floating-rate securities, in each case, for the purposes of reducing risk and/or enhancing investment returns.