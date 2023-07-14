The fund, except as otherwise described below, operates as a fund of funds and normally invests approximately 40% of its assets in underlying funds that invest primarily in equity securities or in futures contracts on equity markets (the “Equity Allocation”) and approximately 60% of its assets in underlying funds that invest primarily in fixed-income securities or in futures contracts on fixed-income markets (the “Fixed Income Allocation”). Underlying funds may include exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) and the fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in ETFs. At the discretion of the subadvisor, the Equity Allocation may also include direct investments in equity securities and the Fixed Income Allocation may also include direct investments in fixed-income securities. The subadvisor may also determine in light of market or economic conditions that the normal percentage limitations should be exceeded to protect the fund or achieve its investment objective.

Within the prescribed percentage allocation, the subadvisor selects the percentage level to be maintained in specific underlying funds and in futures contracts on equity or fixed-income markets. These allocations may be changed at any time by the subadvisor.

The fund may invest in various underlying funds that as a group hold a wide range of equity type securities. These include small-, mid- and large-capitalization stocks, domestic and foreign securities (including emerging market securities) and sector holdings such as utilities, science, and technology stocks. Each of these underlying funds has its own investment strategy which, for example, may focus on growth stocks or value stocks or may employ a strategy combining growth and income stocks and/or may invest in derivatives such as options on securities and futures contracts. The fund may also invest in underlying funds that purchase futures contracts on equity markets.

Certain of these underlying funds focus their investment strategy on fixed-income securities, which may include investment grade and below investment grade debt securities with maturities that range from short to longer term. The fixed-income underlying funds collectively hold various types of debt instruments such as corporate bonds and mortgage backed, U.S. and foreign government issued, domestic and international securities.

The fund may invest in derivatives, which are financial contracts with a value that depends on, or is derived from, the value of underlying assets, reference rates or indexes. Derivatives may relate to stocks, bonds, interest rates, currencies or currency exchange rates and related indexes. The fund may use derivatives for hedging and nonhedging purposes including, without limitation, the following purposes:

■ To establish a position in the derivatives markets as a method of gaining exposure to a particular security or market;

■ To attempt to protect against possible changes in the market value of securities held or to be purchased by the fund or an underlying fund;

■ To manage the effective maturity or duration of the securities of the fund or an underlying fund; and

■ To facilitate the repatriation of foreign currency and the settlement of purchases of foreign securities.

The fund may invest in other types of investments including exchange-traded notes (ETNs) as described under “Other Permitted Investments of the Fund of Funds.”