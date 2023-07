The Portfolio pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. The Portfolio will typically invest in companies whose products and services are considered by the portfolio managers as contributing to positive environmental or social change and sustainable economic development, including those that are strategically aligned with environmental and social megatrends such as climate change, resource constraints, growing populations, and aging populations. The Portfolio typically invests at least 40% of its net assets in securities of issuers or companies that are economically tied to different countries throughout the world, excluding the United States. An issuer is deemed to be economically tied to a country or countries if one or more of the following tests are met: (i) the issuer is organized in, or its primary business office or principal trading market of its equity is located in, the country; (ii) a majority of the issuer’s revenues are derived from one or more countries; or (iii) a majority of the issuer’s assets are located in one or more countries. The Portfolio’s investments may be in non-U.S. currency or U.S. dollar-denominated. The Portfolio generally invests in a core group of 50-70 equity securities, which consist primarily of common stocks, but may also include other types of instruments, such as depositary receipts and warrants. The Portfolio may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Portfolio will invest primarily in larger, well-established companies but may also invest in mid- and small-sized companies. The Portfolio’s uninvested assets may be held in cash or cash equivalents. In selecting investments, the portfolio managers employ a “bottom-up” approach that focuses on fundamental research and considers, among other factors, a company’s growth potential, competitive positioning, operational quality, and strategy. The portfolio managers may also consider factors such as a company’s historic and projected return on capital, balance sheets, and financial models. Except as noted below, in selecting each investment, the portfolio managers will also consider environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors that can create sustainable value, such as a company’s supply chain, reputation, brand value, and use of management incentives. Key ESG factors considered as part of the investment process include corporate governance, human capital and diversity, carbon footprint, and business ethics. The portfolio managers evaluate and apply ESG factors relying on a mix of third-party data and internally-generated analyses based on information that may include web-based research reports from a company or independent sources, as well as corporate engagement. The portfolio managers do not apply these ESG factors in managing the Portfolio’s exposure to cash and cash equivalents. To identify the universe of investible securities for the Portfolio, the portfolio managers first apply broad-based negative screens, which rely on third-party inputs, to seek to avoid securities of issuers that, in the determination of the Adviser, are significantly engaged in or derive more than de minimis revenue from industries, activities, or assets considered by the portfolio managers to have a negative impact on society or the environment. A current list of such industries, activities, or assets, which may evolve over time, follows: • alcohol; • animal testing (non-medical); • armaments; • chemicals of concern (such as, but not limited to, microbeads, persistent organic pollutants and the manufacture of any other substances banned or restricted under international conventions); • contentious industries (such as, but not limited to, cement, fishing, mining, palm oil, and timber); • fossil fuel extraction and refining (such as, but not limited to, the extraction of fossil fuels from oil sands, thermal coal extraction, and arctic drilling and exploration); • fossil fuel power generation; • fur; • gambling; • genetic engineering; • intensive farming; • meat and dairy production and sales (applies to companies involved in the production or processing of meat/poultry or dairy products or eggs, or whose primary activity involves their sale); • nuclear power; • pornography; • tobacco production and sales; and • United Nations Global Compact violators. The Portfolio generally sells a stock if, in the portfolio managers’ opinion, there has been a regulatory, industry, or position-level change that may impair a company’s revenue growth. The Portfolio may also sell a stock if, in the portfolio managers’ opinion, the company’s business model no longer meets the sustainable investment criteria employed in managing the Portfolio.