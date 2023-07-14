Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
13.0%
1 yr return
8.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.2%
Net Assets
$762 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.6%
Expense Ratio 1.28%
Front Load 5.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 63.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|JHGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.0%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|23.60%
|1 Yr
|8.6%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|72.95%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|55.35%
|5 Yr
|0.2%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|73.42%
|10 Yr
|1.4%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|JHGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JHGEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|762 M
|199 K
|133 B
|36.51%
|Number of Holdings
|52
|1
|9075
|66.52%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|234 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|35.13%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.61%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|36.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JHGEX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.16%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|79.52%
|Cash
|2.83%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|18.06%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|83.81%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|85.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|82.05%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|82.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JHGEX % Rank
|Healthcare
|14.76%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|56.06%
|Technology
|13.59%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|36.89%
|Financial Services
|12.93%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|82.27%
|Communication Services
|11.46%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|18.83%
|Consumer Defense
|10.87%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|10.46%
|Industrials
|10.41%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|65.86%
|Basic Materials
|9.61%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|41.85%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.98%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|44.82%
|Energy
|5.38%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|51.43%
|Utilities
|1.61%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|97.25%
|Real Estate
|1.40%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|56.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JHGEX % Rank
|US
|55.99%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|29.63%
|Non US
|41.17%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|75.99%
|JHGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.28%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|42.76%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|76.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|59.20%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|JHGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.00%
|2.50%
|5.75%
|81.60%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JHGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JHGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|63.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|80.62%
|JHGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JHGEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.50%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|82.49%
|JHGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|JHGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JHGEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.28%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|40.91%
|JHGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2015
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2014
|$0.244
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 16, 2013
9.05
9.1%
Paul Boyne is a senior managing director and senior portfolio manager for Manulife Investment Management. He is the lead portfolio manager of the Global Equity Strategy and Team. Previously, he was a senior fund manager within the global equities team at Invesco Perpetual. Prior to that, Paul worked at the Bank of Ireland as deputy chief investment officer and head of global equities, providing portfolio oversight across all regional product areas. When he joined the Bank of Ireland, he held the position of managing director and head of their US Equities Team.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 22, 2018
4.19
4.2%
Stephen is a managing director and portfolio manager at Manulife Investment Management working on the Global Equity Strategy. Previously, Stephen was a portfolio manager at Hermes Global Equities, where he provided fundamental research and portfolio management with a focus on the global financial services sector. Before that, he worked at Fidelity Management & Research as an equity analyst covering the insurance and food & beverage industries. Prior to that, he was a private equity analyst at HabourVest Partners and a technology investment banking analyst at Robertson Stephens & Company.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2022
0.17
0.2%
·Portfolio Manager and Analyst ·Manager of the fund since 2022 ·Joined Manulife IM (US) in 2011 ·Began business career in 2005
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2022
0.17
0.2%
Felicity Smith, Executive Director, joined Morgan Stanley in 2001 and has 18 years of investment experience. She is the lead portfolio manager for the European Value Equity Fund. Prior to joining the Firm, she was a Senior Fund Manager at IAI International, and before this she worked at ABN Amro and Schroder Securities. Felicity received a BA from Balliol College, Oxford University in Modern Languages.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
