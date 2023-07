Under normal market conditions, the fund invests primarily in the following types of securities: foreign government and corporate debt securities from developed and emerging markets, U.S. government and agency securities, and domestic high-yield bonds. The fund may also invest in preferred securities and other types of debt securities, including mortgage- and asset-backed securities and loans. Some loans may be illiquid.

Although the fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in securities rated as low as D (in default) by S&P Global Ratings (S&P), Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s), Fitch Ratings, Inc. (Fitch), or comparable rating by any nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO), or their unrated equivalents, it generally intends to keep its average credit quality in the investment-grade range (AAA to BBB). The fund’s investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase. There is no limit on the fund’s average maturity.