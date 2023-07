Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities, with at least 65% in common stocks of well-established companies paying above-average dividends. The fund employs a “value” approach and invests in stocks and other securities that appear to be undervalued by various measures but have good prospects for capital appreciation and dividend growth.

Under normal market conditions, substantial dividend income means that the yield on the fund’s portfolio securities generally exceeds the yield on the fund’s benchmark. The manager believes that income can contribute significantly to total return over time and expects the fund’s yield to exceed that of the Russell 1000 Value Index. While the price of a company’s stock can go up or down, stocks paying a high level of dividend income tend to be less volatile than those paying a lower level and may help offset losses in falling markets.

The fund will generally consider companies with established operating histories, above-average dividend yield or low price/earnings ratios relative to the Russell 1000 Value Index, positive financial characteristics, and/or low stock price relative to a company’s underlying value. The fund may also

purchase other types of securities in keeping with its objective, including: (i) U.S. dollar-and foreign currency-denominated foreign securities (up to 25% of total assets); (ii) preferred stocks; (iii) convertible stocks, bonds, and warrants; (iv) futures and options; and (v) bank debt, loan participations, and assignments.

The fund may invest in fixed-income securities without regard to quality or rating, including privately negotiated notes or loans (including loan participations and assignments (bank loans)) and up to 10% in below-investment-grade fixed-income securities (junk bonds). The fund’s fixed-income investments may include privately negotiated notes or loans, including loan participations and assignments (bank loans). Some loans may be illiquid.

The fund holds a certain portion of its assets in money market reserves consisting of shares of the T. Rowe Price Government Reserve Fund (or any other internal T. Rowe Price money market fund) or U.S. dollar- and foreign currency-denominated money market securities. These include repurchase agreements in the two highest rating categories that mature in one year or less. The fund may invest reserves in U.S. dollars and foreign currencies.

The fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in hybrid instruments. Hybrid instruments are a type of high-risk derivative which can combine the characteristics of securities, futures, and options. Such securities may bear interest or pay dividends at below market rates or even relatively nominal market rates.