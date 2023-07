The fund will normally invest in a portfolio of fixed-income securities. Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in bonds and related investments and maintain an average portfolio duration of approximately three years or less. Related investments include derivatives (such as total return swaps, interest-rate swaps, credit default swaps, credit default swap indexes, and futures), loans, and credit-linked notes, and may be used for hedging purposes or as a substitute for investing in bonds. Some loans may be illiquid. Segments of the global market among which the fund may allocate its assets include U.S. government obligations, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, investment- and below-investment-grade U.S. and foreign corporate debt (including floating-rate loans) and sovereign debt (including debt of issuers in emerging markets).

The manager combines quantitative modeling that seeks to measure the relative risks and opportunities of each market segment with its own assessment of economic and market conditions to create an optimal risk/return allocation of the fund’s assets among these segments. After allocating by sector, the manager uses traditional credit analysis to identify individual securities to purchase. Factors the manager may consider when evaluating U.S. government and agency obligations and mortgage-backed securities include yield curve shifts, credit quality, changing prepayment patterns, and other factors. With respect to corporate debt, such factors include the issuer’s financial strength and sensitivity to economic conditions, the issuer’s operating history, and the experience and track record of management. With respect to foreign government debt, such factors include currency, inflation, and interest rate trends, growth rate forecasts, market liquidity, fiscal policies, political outlook, and tax environment.

The fund’s investments may include, among other things, sovereign debt securities, corporate debt securities, structured notes, securities issued by supranational organizations, fixed- and floating-rate commercial loans, securitized loan participations, Rule 144A securities, asset-backed securities, depositary receipts, mortgage-backed securities (including transferable private issuer mortgage-backed securities), non-publicly traded securities, payment-in-kind bonds, inflation-protected and other index-linked securities, interest-only securities, step-up securities, zero coupon bonds and related derivatives. While some loans are collateralized and senior to an issuer’s other debt securities, other loans may be unsecured and/or subordinated. The fund may engage in derivative transactions for hedging purposes or as a substitute for investing in bonds. Derivatives may include U.S. Treasury, currency, and index futures and interest-rate and credit swaps (including credit default swaps on securities and credit indexes). The fund seeks capital appreciation through industry selection, sector selection, and security selection.