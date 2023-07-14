Home
Trending ETFs

JHCPX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Funds II Capital Appreciation Fund

JHCPX | Fund

$13.42

$1.43 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.74%

Vitals

YTD Return

40.7%

1 yr return

16.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-12.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.1%

Net Assets

$1.43 B

Holdings in Top 10

44.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 45.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JHCPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 40.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -12.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Funds II Capital Appreciation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Oct 14, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Del Balso

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 65% of its total assets in equity and equity-related securities of companies, at the time of investment, that exceed $1 billion in market capitalization and that the manager believes have above average growth prospects. These companies are generally mid-to large-capitalization companies.
The manager follows a highly disciplined investment selection and management process that seeks to identify companies that show superior absolute and relative earnings growth and also are attractively valued. The manager looks for companies that experience some or all of the following: (i) above-average revenue and earnings per share growth, (ii) strong market position, (iii) improving profitability and distinctive attributes such as unique marketing ability, (iv) strong research and development and productive new product flow, and (v) financial strength. Such companies generally trade at high prices relative to their current earnings. Earnings predictability and confidence in earnings forecasts are important parts of the selection process.
Securities in which the fund invests have historically been more volatile than the S&P 500 Index. Also, companies that have an earnings growth rate higher than that of the average S&P 500 company tend to reinvest their earnings rather than distribute them. Therefore, the fund is not likely to receive significant dividend income on its securities. Seeking to invest in companies with above market-average growth, the fund may invest significantly in sectors associated with such growth, including information technology.
In addition to common stocks, nonconvertible preferred stock and convertible securities, equity-related securities in which the fund invests include: (i) American Depositary Receipts (ADRs); (ii) warrants and rights; (iii) investments in various types of business ventures, including partnerships and joint ventures; (iv) real estate investment trusts (REITs); and (v) initial public offerings (IPOs) and similar securities. (Convertible securities are securities —like bonds, corporate notes and preferred stocks—that the fund can convert into the company’s common stock, cash value of common stock, or some other equity security.)
In addition to the principal strategies discussed above, the fund may also use the following investment strategies to attempt to increase the fund’s return or protect its assets if market conditions warrant:
The fund may make short sales of a security including short sales “against the box.”
The fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign equity securities. (For purposes of this 20% limit, ADRs and other similar receipts or shares traded in U.S. markets are not considered to be foreign securities.)
The fund may invest in U.S. government securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or by an agency or instrumentality of the U.S. government.
The fund may invest in mortgage-related securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. governmental entities, including collateralized mortgage obligations, multi-class pass-through securities and stripped mortgage-backed securities.
The fund may invest in fixed-income securities rated investment grade. These include corporate debt and other debt obligations of U.S. and foreign issuers. The fund may invest in obligations that are not rated, but that the manager believes are of comparable quality to these obligations.
The fund may invest in repurchase agreements.
The manager considers selling or reducing a stock position when, in the opinion of the manager, the stock has experienced a fundamental disappointment in earnings, it has reached an intermediate price objective and its outlook no longer seems sufficiently promising, a relatively more attractive stock emerges or the stock has experienced adverse price movement. The fund may focus its investments in a particular sector or sectors of the economy.
The fund’s investment process may, at times, result in a higher than average portfolio turnover ratio and increased trading expenses.
Read More

JHCPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JHCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 40.7% -41.7% 64.0% 5.59%
1 Yr 16.7% -46.2% 77.9% 53.25%
3 Yr -12.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 92.38%
5 Yr -6.1%* -30.3% 23.8% 89.56%
10 Yr -1.1%* -16.8% 19.6% 87.05%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JHCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -44.7% -85.9% 81.6% 90.05%
2021 -8.6% -31.0% 26.7% 93.58%
2020 9.5% -13.0% 34.8% 32.22%
2019 4.7% -6.0% 10.6% 75.12%
2018 -3.9% -15.9% 2.0% 84.75%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JHCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 40.7% -41.7% 64.0% 5.18%
1 Yr 16.7% -46.2% 77.9% 49.79%
3 Yr -12.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 92.28%
5 Yr -6.1%* -30.3% 23.8% 90.63%
10 Yr 4.3%* -16.8% 19.7% 74.50%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JHCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -44.7% -85.9% 81.6% 90.05%
2021 -8.6% -31.0% 26.7% 93.58%
2020 9.5% -13.0% 34.8% 32.22%
2019 4.7% -6.0% 10.6% 75.12%
2018 -3.9% -15.9% 3.1% 90.18%

NAV & Total Return History

JHCPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JHCPX Category Low Category High JHCPX % Rank
Net Assets 1.43 B 189 K 222 B 45.85%
Number of Holdings 56 2 3509 58.12%
Net Assets in Top 10 669 M -1.37 M 104 B 49.46%
Weighting of Top 10 44.54% 11.4% 116.5% 64.57%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tesla Inc 7.82%
  2. Apple Inc 6.69%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 5.97%
  4. Microsoft Corp 5.73%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.54%
  6. NVIDIA Corp 3.28%
  7. Shopify Inc Registered Shs -A- Subord Vtg 3.27%
  8. Visa Inc Class A 3.23%
  9. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.22%
  10. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.16%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JHCPX % Rank
Stocks 		98.03% 50.26% 104.50% 57.96%
Cash 		1.97% -10.83% 49.73% 38.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 55.98%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 58.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 53.42%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 52.76%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JHCPX % Rank
Technology 		33.43% 0.00% 65.70% 60.26%
Consumer Cyclical 		29.04% 0.00% 62.57% 2.23%
Communication Services 		10.63% 0.00% 66.40% 47.90%
Healthcare 		9.92% 0.00% 39.76% 77.49%
Financial Services 		9.30% 0.00% 43.06% 48.97%
Consumer Defense 		5.44% 0.00% 25.50% 23.99%
Energy 		1.24% 0.00% 41.09% 33.88%
Real Estate 		1.01% 0.00% 16.05% 50.95%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 66.86%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 96.78%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 87.47%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JHCPX % Rank
US 		91.32% 34.69% 100.00% 71.15%
Non US 		6.71% 0.00% 54.22% 23.08%

JHCPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JHCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.74% 0.01% 20.29% 71.79%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 70.25%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 15.78%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

JHCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JHCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JHCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 45.00% 0.00% 316.74% 63.99%

JHCPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JHCPX Category Low Category High JHCPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 58.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JHCPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JHCPX Category Low Category High JHCPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.41% -6.13% 1.75% 58.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JHCPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JHCPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Del Balso

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 14, 2005

16.64

16.6%

Michael Del Balso is a managing director, the director of research for growth equity, and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in May 1972 as a research analyst. He has been director of research for growth equity since 1994 and became a portfolio manager in 1999. Michael came to Jennison after four years with White, Weld & Company, where he was a vice president, stockholder and followed growth companies with emphasis on the consumer area. He received a BS in industrial administration from Yale University and an MBA from Columbia University.

Spiros “Sig” Segalas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 14, 2005

16.64

16.6%

Spiros “Sig” Segalas was one of the original founders of Jennison in 1969. He is currently President, Chief Investment Officer and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager. Mr. Segalas began his investment career as a research analyst with Bankers Trust Company in 1960 and was responsible for technology, aerospace, and conglomerate securities. In 1963, he was appointed group head of the technology group; in 1967, he was asked to manage a newly introduced commingled emerging growth fund for the bank's institutional clients. He was also appointed to the bank's investment policy group. Mr. Segalas earned a BA from Princeton University, after which he served as an officer in the US Navy.

Kathleen McCarragher

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 14, 2005

16.64

16.6%

Kathleen A. McCarragher is a managing director, the head of growth equity, and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager. She joined Jennison Associates in May 1998. Prior to Jennison, Kathleen spent six years with Weiss, Peck & Greer, where she was a managing director and the director of large cap growth equities. In addition, Kathleen spent 10 years with State Street Research & Management, initially as a research analyst responsible for health care, transports, and financials and then as a portfolio manager and member of the investment committee. She received a BBA from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, summa cum laude, and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Ms. McCarragher began her investment career in 1982.

Natasha Kuhlkin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Natasha Kuhlkin, CFA, is a managing director and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager and research analyst. She joined Jennison Associates in May 2004. Prior to Jennison, Natasha was an equity research analyst at Palisade Capital Management, covering the consumer staples and cyclicals sectors. From 1998 to 2003, Natasha was with Evergreen Investment Management, where she was an analyst for the Evergreen Small Cap Value Fund. She received a BS, magna cum laude, in accounting from Binghamton University.

Rebecca Irwin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Rebecca Irwin, Managing Director Rebecca is a large cap growth equity portfolio manager and research analyst. She joined Jennison in 2006. Previously, she worked as a health care analyst at Viking Global Investors. In the decade before Viking, she was with UBS and Salomon Smith Barney. Before that, she was a corporate associate at Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson. Rebecca received a BA in economics from Queen’s University at Kingston, an LLB from the University of Toronto, and an LLM from Harvard Law School.

Blair Boyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Blair A. Boyer is a managing director Co-Head of Large Cap Growth Equity and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in March 1993. Prior to joining the Growth Equity team in 2003, Blair co-managed international equity portfolios for 10 years. During his tenure as an international equity portfolio manager, he managed the Jennison International Growth Fund from its inception in March 2000. Blair managed international equity portfolios at Bleichroeder from 1989 to 1993. Prior to that, he was a research analyst and then a senior portfolio manager in the Verus Capital division at Bleichroeder beginning in 1983. He received a BA in economics from Bucknell University and an MBA in finance from New York University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

