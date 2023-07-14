Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 65% of its total assets in equity and equity-related securities of companies, at the time of investment, that exceed $1 billion in market capitalization and that the manager believes have above average growth prospects. These companies are generally mid-to large-capitalization companies.

The manager follows a highly disciplined investment selection and management process that seeks to identify companies that show superior absolute and relative earnings growth and also are attractively valued. The manager looks for companies that experience some or all of the following: (i) above-average revenue and earnings per share growth, (ii) strong market position, (iii) improving profitability and distinctive attributes such as unique marketing ability, (iv) strong research and development and productive new product flow, and (v) financial strength. Such companies generally trade at high prices relative to their current earnings. Earnings predictability and confidence in earnings forecasts are important parts of the selection process.

Securities in which the fund invests have historically been more volatile than the S&P 500 Index. Also, companies that have an earnings growth rate higher than that of the average S&P 500 company tend to reinvest their earnings rather than distribute them. Therefore, the fund is not likely to receive significant dividend income on its securities. Seeking to invest in companies with above market-average growth, the fund may invest significantly in sectors associated with such growth, including information technology.

In addition to common stocks, nonconvertible preferred stock and convertible securities, equity-related securities in which the fund invests include: (i) American Depositary Receipts (ADRs); (ii) warrants and rights; (iii) investments in various types of business ventures, including partnerships and joint ventures; (iv) real estate investment trusts (REITs); and (v) initial public offerings (IPOs) and similar securities. (Convertible securities are securities —like bonds, corporate notes and preferred stocks—that the fund can convert into the company’s common stock, cash value of common stock, or some other equity security.)

In addition to the principal strategies discussed above, the fund may also use the following investment strategies to attempt to increase the fund’s return or protect its assets if market conditions warrant:

• The fund may make short sales of a security including short sales “against the box.”

• The fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign equity securities. (For purposes of this 20% limit, ADRs and other similar receipts or shares traded in U.S. markets are not considered to be foreign securities.)

• The fund may invest in U.S. government securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or by an agency or instrumentality of the U.S. government.

• The fund may invest in mortgage-related securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. governmental entities, including collateralized mortgage obligations, multi-class pass-through securities and stripped mortgage-backed securities.

• The fund may invest in fixed-income securities rated investment grade. These include corporate debt and other debt obligations of U.S. and foreign issuers. The fund may invest in obligations that are not rated, but that the manager believes are of comparable quality to these obligations.

• The fund may invest in repurchase agreements.

The manager considers selling or reducing a stock position when, in the opinion of the manager, the stock has experienced a fundamental disappointment in earnings, it has reached an intermediate price objective and its outlook no longer seems sufficiently promising, a relatively more attractive stock emerges or the stock has experienced adverse price movement. The fund may focus its investments in a particular sector or sectors of the economy.