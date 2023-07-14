Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust Lifestyle Balanced Portfolio

JHBPX | Fund

$13.71

$995 M

2.41%

$0.33

0.12%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.2%

1 yr return

-3.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

Net Assets

$995 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 10.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust Lifestyle Balanced Portfolio

JHBPX | Fund

$13.71

$995 M

2.41%

$0.33

0.12%

JHBPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust Lifestyle Balanced Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Nov 01, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nathan Thooft

Fund Description

The fund, except as otherwise described below, operates as a fund of funds and normally invests approximately 50% of its assets in underlying funds that invest primarily in equity securities or in futures contracts on equity markets (the “Equity Allocation”) and approximately 50% of its assets in underlying funds that invest primarily in fixed-income securities or in futures contracts on fixed-income markets (the “Fixed Income Allocation”). Underlying funds may include exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) and the fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in ETFs. At the discretion of the subadvisor, the Equity Allocation may also include direct investments in equity securities and the Fixed Income Allocation may also include direct investments in fixed-income securities. The subadvisor may also determine in light of market or economic conditions that the normal percentage limitations should be exceeded to protect the fund or achieve its investment objective.
Within the prescribed percentage allocation, the subadvisor selects the percentage level to be maintained in specific underlying funds and in futures contracts on equity or fixed-income markets. These allocations may be changed at any time by the subadvisor.
The fund may invest in various underlying funds that as a group hold a wide range of equity type securities. These include small-, mid- and large-capitalization stocks, domestic and foreign securities (including emerging market securities) and sector holdings such as utilities, science, and technology stocks. Each of these underlying funds has its own investment strategy which, for example, may focus on growth stocks or value stocks or may employ a strategy combining growth and income stocks and/or may invest in derivatives such as options on securities and futures contracts. The fund may also invest in underlying funds that purchase futures contracts on equity markets.
Certain of these underlying funds focus their investment strategy on fixed-income securities, which may include investment grade and below-investment-grade debt securities with maturities that range from short to longer term. The fixed-income underlying funds collectively hold
various types of debt instruments such as corporate bonds and mortgage backed, U.S. and foreign government issued, domestic and international securities.
The fund may invest in derivatives, which are financial contracts with a value that depends on, or is derived from, the value of underlying assets, reference rates or indexes. Derivatives may relate to stocks, bonds, interest rates, currencies or currency exchange rates and related indexes. The fund may use derivatives for hedging and nonhedging purposes including, without limitation, the following purposes:
To establish a position in the derivatives markets as a method of gaining exposure to a particular security or market;
To attempt to protect against possible changes in the market value of securities held or to be purchased by the fund or an underlying fund;
To manage the effective maturity or duration of the securities of the fund or an underlying fund; and
To facilitate the repatriation of foreign currency and the settlement of purchases of foreign securities.
The fund may invest in other types of investments including exchange-traded notes (ETNs) as described under “Other Permitted Investments of the Fund of Funds.”
The fund bears its own expenses and, in addition, indirectly bears its proportionate share of the expenses of the underlying funds in which it invests.
Read More

JHBPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JHBPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -8.1% 18.8% 1.58%
1 Yr -3.8% -10.0% 54.2% 93.00%
3 Yr -4.6%* -6.7% 9.7% 92.09%
5 Yr -2.0%* -6.4% 6.1% 66.58%
10 Yr N/A* -4.4% 5.3% 17.27%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JHBPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.3% -35.0% 33.6% 96.11%
2021 1.2% -5.9% 7.0% 46.60%
2020 2.1% -3.6% 12.1% 27.23%
2019 2.9% -2.5% 5.1% 16.41%
2018 -1.7% -4.8% -0.6% 39.16%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JHBPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -11.0% 18.8% 1.58%
1 Yr -3.8% -10.0% 54.2% 91.87%
3 Yr -4.6%* -6.7% 9.7% 92.05%
5 Yr -1.2%* -6.4% 7.5% 57.69%
10 Yr N/A* -4.4% 6.0% 17.44%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JHBPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.3% -35.0% 33.6% 96.11%
2021 1.2% -5.9% 14.7% 46.60%
2020 2.1% -3.6% 12.1% 27.23%
2019 2.9% -2.5% 5.1% 17.17%
2018 -0.9% -4.8% -0.4% 28.72%

NAV & Total Return History

JHBPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JHBPX Category Low Category High JHBPX % Rank
Net Assets 995 M 130 K 62.8 B 36.26%
Number of Holdings 3 3 25236 99.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 1 B 125 K 11 B 25.74%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 6.3% 100.0% 1.55%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JHVIT Select Bond NAV 50.87%
  2. JHVIT Strategic Equity Allocation NAV 49.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JHBPX % Rank
Bonds 		48.22% 11.31% 89.41% 75.68%
Stocks 		47.34% 3.48% 51.81% 8.86%
Cash 		3.57% -35.68% 69.40% 69.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.74% 0.00% 71.77% 58.31%
Preferred Stocks 		0.12% 0.00% 21.95% 52.62%
Other 		0.02% -2.79% 21.77% 60.82%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JHBPX % Rank
Technology 		18.75% 0.22% 27.92% 33.72%
Financial Services 		14.82% 0.00% 83.50% 45.87%
Healthcare 		13.45% 0.00% 24.25% 41.28%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.52% 0.00% 14.20% 19.04%
Industrials 		11.50% 0.14% 17.90% 24.54%
Consumer Defense 		7.34% 0.00% 51.19% 42.20%
Communication Services 		7.12% 0.00% 11.11% 41.97%
Basic Materials 		4.59% 0.00% 32.82% 34.40%
Energy 		4.15% 0.00% 62.93% 68.35%
Real Estate 		3.70% 0.00% 43.16% 66.74%
Utilities 		3.04% 0.00% 48.33% 60.78%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JHBPX % Rank
US 		32.11% 3.48% 51.08% 28.93%
Non US 		15.23% 0.00% 25.18% 9.11%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JHBPX % Rank
Securitized 		45.51% 0.00% 52.08% 0.91%
Corporate 		34.62% 0.00% 96.66% 43.05%
Government 		11.95% 0.00% 94.29% 81.09%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.77% 0.15% 71.66% 72.67%
Municipal 		1.15% 0.00% 99.85% 21.41%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.44% 69.48%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JHBPX % Rank
US 		45.37% 9.98% 83.14% 46.47%
Non US 		2.85% 0.00% 30.21% 90.89%

JHBPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JHBPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.12% 0.01% 13.45% 93.58%
Management Fee 0.04% 0.00% 1.25% 27.77%
12b-1 Fee 0.05% 0.00% 1.00% 13.20%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.01% 0.70% 97.22%

Sales Fees

JHBPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JHBPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JHBPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 10.00% 2.00% 380.00% 8.82%

JHBPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JHBPX Category Low Category High JHBPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.41% 0.00% 6.08% 86.49%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JHBPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JHBPX Category Low Category High JHBPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.18% -1.22% 6.83% 31.96%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JHBPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JHBPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nathan Thooft

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 15, 2013

9.05

9.1%

Mr. Thooft is a managing Director of Asset Allocation, Portfolio Solutions Group (PSG). He joined John Hancock Investment Management a division of Manulife Investment Management (US) LLC in 2013. Previously, he was Vice President and Director of Investments, Investment Management Services, John Hancock Financial (2008-2011). He began business career in 2000.

Robert Sykes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 20, 2018

4.28

4.3%

Robert Sykes, CFA, is a managing director and portfolio manager with the Asset Allocation Team at John Hancock Investment Management. The Asset Allocation Team is responsible for the development and growth of John Hancock’s asset allocation solutions for individual and institutional investors in the US, Canada and Asia. Solutions include target risk, target date as well as a wide array of strategic, tactical, absolute return multi-asset class portfolios, and highly customized corporate pension plans. Robert assists in the day-to-day monitoring and portfolio management of John Hancock’s Target Risk and Target Date Portfolios and conducts fundamental research across various asset classes and investment strategies. In addition, Robert is active in the portfolio construction process, including asset allocation & manager selection. Prior to joining John Hancock, Robert spent four years at FactSet Research Systems as a senior consultant and portfolio analytics specialist. These analytical roles included consulting in the areas of portfolio construction, performance attribution, and risk analysis for over 40 institutional investment managers. Previously, he served as a financial analyst at Fidelity Investments. Robert is a CFA charterholder, and he is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the CFA Institute. Education: Providence College, BS in Finance (with Distinction), 2001; Boston College, MS in Finance, 2015 Joined Company: 2008 Began Career: 2001

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.42 2.41

