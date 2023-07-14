Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.3%
1 yr return
9.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-8.5%
Net Assets
$172 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.6%
Expense Ratio 1.04%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JGREX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.3%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|86.35%
|1 Yr
|9.2%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|48.29%
|3 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|94.41%
|5 Yr
|-8.5%*
|-23.7%
|9.2%
|88.40%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|60.66%
* Annualized
|Period
|JGREX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.9%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|51.63%
|2021
|-11.9%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|98.25%
|2020
|4.1%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|39.32%
|2019
|4.5%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|60.74%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|33.71%
|Period
|JGREX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.3%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|80.72%
|1 Yr
|9.2%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|42.83%
|3 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|94.33%
|5 Yr
|-7.0%*
|-23.7%
|10.7%
|86.50%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|15.3%
|57.49%
* Annualized
|Period
|JGREX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.9%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|51.63%
|2021
|-11.9%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|98.25%
|2020
|4.1%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|39.32%
|2019
|4.5%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|60.74%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|24.76%
|JGREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JGREX % Rank
|Net Assets
|172 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|72.16%
|Number of Holdings
|86
|2
|2519
|75.34%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|41.4 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|63.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.56%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|27.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JGREX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.54%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|43.03%
|Cash
|1.46%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|56.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|67.86%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|67.18%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|67.18%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|67.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JGREX % Rank
|Industrials
|17.31%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|44.67%
|Healthcare
|16.07%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|25.26%
|Financial Services
|12.58%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|89.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.48%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|27.15%
|Technology
|12.03%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|77.84%
|Real Estate
|10.90%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|6.87%
|Consumer Defense
|6.88%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|11.17%
|Basic Materials
|4.98%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|44.67%
|Utilities
|3.97%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|16.32%
|Energy
|1.62%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|86.43%
|Communication Services
|1.19%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|84.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JGREX % Rank
|US
|98.54%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|10.54%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|98.47%
|JGREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.04%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|52.41%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|37.14%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|33.33%
|JGREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JGREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JGREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|314.00%
|82.26%
|JGREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JGREX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.98%
|78.27%
|JGREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|JGREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JGREX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.25%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|42.37%
|JGREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.440
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.303
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2010
11.59
11.6%
Mr. Hart, managing director, is a portfolio manager and is head of the U.S. Behavioral Finance Small Cap Equity Group at JPMorgan . He joined JPMorgan in 2003. Phillip obtained a BA in economics from Cornell University and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2019
2.58
2.6%
Mr. Choi, Managing Director and head of the team since 2006, is responsible for Strategic Quantitative Research.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2019
2.58
2.6%
Mr. Gupta, Executive Director, is a research analyst and portfolio manager on the U.S. Behavioral Finance Equity team. An employee since 2004, Mr. Gupta previously spent over three years in the sell-side Equity Research Group, focusing on the electronics manufacturing supply chain sector. He is also a CFA charterholder and a certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Robert Ippolito, Vice President and CFA charterholder. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager, Mr. Ippolito was a fundamental research analyst within the group.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.02
|2.58
