Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund

mutual fund
JGREX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$37.57 -0.34 -0.9%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Retirement (VSSCX) Primary A (VSSBX) C (VSSRX) Retirement (VSSLX) Inst (VSSWX) Retirement (JRJUX) Retirement (JGAUX) Retirement (JGREX)
JGREX (Mutual Fund)

JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$37.57 -0.34 -0.9%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Retirement (VSSCX) Primary A (VSSBX) C (VSSRX) Retirement (VSSLX) Inst (VSSWX) Retirement (JRJUX) Retirement (JGAUX) Retirement (JGREX)
JGREX (Mutual Fund)

JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$37.57 -0.34 -0.9%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Retirement (VSSCX) Primary A (VSSBX) C (VSSRX) Retirement (VSSLX) Inst (VSSWX) Retirement (JRJUX) Retirement (JGAUX) Retirement (JGREX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund

JGREX | Fund

$37.57

$172 M

0.00%

1.04%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.3%

1 yr return

9.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-8.5%

Net Assets

$172 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$37.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund

JGREX | Fund

$37.57

$172 M

0.00%

1.04%

JGREX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    J.P. Morgan
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    34203
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Phillip Hart

Fund Description

In managing the Fund, the adviser identifies companies that, in the adviser’s opinion, are sustainable leaders based on its sustainability criteria and have attractive investment return potential. The adviser’s sustainability criteria are based on a proprietary scoring methodology, which includes an assessment of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics, qualitative factors including evaluation of investment potential and outlook, and the adviser’s subjective judgment as to which companies are sustainable leaders. The adviser’s investment analysis is based on a proprietary stock ranking system. The rankings are then reviewed and adjusted utilizing fundamental research conducted by the investment team to enhance accuracy and consistency. The adjusted rankings are used to place stocks into the Fund. The Fund seeks to invest in companies that, on a combined basis, appear attractive when considering these sustainability criteria and financial characteristics. The Fund defines ESG characteristics as follows:Environmental — companies that actively strive to reduce the negative impact of their business operations on the environment. In this context, the adviser analyzes factors such as the company’s likely impact on climate change, natural resource use, pollution and the use of clean technologySocial — companies that consider the social impact of their business internally and externally. In this context, the adviser views considerations such as worker safety, product safety and integrity, healthier products, impact on the community and human rightsGovernance — companies that embrace corporate governance principles. In reviewing governance characteristics, the adviser considers issues such as board accountability and diversity, shareholder rights, executive compensation, business ethics and government and public policy.Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its Assets in equity securities of small cap companies meeting the adviser’s sustainability criteria. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. Because investing on the basis of sustainability/ESG criteria involves qualitative and subjective analysis, there can be no assurance that the methodology utilized by, or determinations made by, the adviser will align with the beliefs or values of a particular investor.Small cap companies are companies with market capitalizations equal to those within the universe of Russell 2000® Index at the time of purchase. As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell 2000® Index ranged from $4.19 million to $9.82 billion.In implementing its main strategies, the Fund’s investments are primarily in common stocks and, from time to time, real estate investment trusts (REITs).Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. The Fund may use futures contracts to gain or reduce exposure to its index, maintain liquidity and minimize transaction costs. In managing cash flows, the Fund buys futures contracts to invest incoming cash in the market or sells futures contracts in response to cash outflows, thereby gaining market exposure to the index while maintaining a cash balance for liquidity.Investment Process: The Fund has an actively managed strategy that applies the adviser’s sustainability criteria to each of the Fund’s proposed investments other than its investments in money market funds and derivatives. In managing the Fund, the adviser employs a process that ranks stocks based on its proprietary stock ranking system, constructing portfolios based on company financials, data science techniques and proprietary fundamental analysis.In choosing securities to purchase, the adviser evaluates and internally ranks companies to identify those companies that, in the adviser’s view, are sustainable leaders and have attractive investment return potential. The adviser assesses sustainability using a wide set of data inputs, combined with fundamental analysis. This assessment includes a review of proprietary data, information self-reported by companies, data from third party vendors and internal fundamental research. The adviser may vary the weightings of particular ESG characteristics by industry because, in the adviser’s judgment, certain characteristics are more relevant for certain industries. For example, an environmental characteristic, such as land use, may be more relevant for energy companies than for technology companies. In addition, the Fund seeks to avoid investing in companies that the adviser has determined, based on its exclusionary criteria, to be significantly involved in certain business activities or industries, including the production of alcohol, tobacco, controversial weapons, traditional weapons, thermal coal, adult entertainment and gambling products and services.The Fund has flexibility to focus in various industries or sectors based on the adviser’s analysis of market opportunities at a particular time. The Fund will sell a stock if the adviser determines that the issuer no longer meets the Fund’s investment criteria or if the adviser believes that more attractive opportunities are available.
Read More

JGREX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JGREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.3% -14.5% 140.9% 86.35%
1 Yr 9.2% -34.7% 196.6% 48.29%
3 Yr -4.4%* -21.8% 37.4% 94.41%
5 Yr -8.5%* -23.7% 9.2% 88.40%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 15.3% 60.66%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JGREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -59.3% 118.2% 51.63%
2021 -11.9% -17.3% 18.6% 98.25%
2020 4.1% -21.2% 28.2% 39.32%
2019 4.5% -17.9% 8.4% 60.74%
2018 -4.1% -20.0% 0.2% 33.71%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JGREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.3% -17.6% 140.9% 80.72%
1 Yr 9.2% -34.7% 196.6% 42.83%
3 Yr -4.4%* -21.8% 37.4% 94.33%
5 Yr -7.0%* -23.7% 10.7% 86.50%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 15.3% 57.49%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JGREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -59.3% 118.2% 51.63%
2021 -11.9% -17.3% 18.6% 98.25%
2020 4.1% -21.2% 28.2% 39.32%
2019 4.5% -17.9% 8.4% 60.74%
2018 -2.5% -19.9% 0.2% 24.76%

NAV & Total Return History

JGREX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JGREX Category Low Category High JGREX % Rank
Net Assets 172 M 1.48 M 120 B 72.16%
Number of Holdings 86 2 2519 75.34%
Net Assets in Top 10 41.4 M 213 K 4.6 B 63.95%
Weighting of Top 10 21.56% 2.8% 101.7% 27.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. WESCO International Inc 3.05%
  2. Darling Ingredients Inc 2.52%
  3. Signature Bank 2.47%
  4. Power Integrations Inc 2.34%
  5. The AZEK Co Inc Class A 2.27%
  6. Zions Bancorp NA 2.25%
  7. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc 2.20%
  8. Progyny Inc 2.19%
  9. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc 2.14%
  10. Customers Bancorp Inc 2.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JGREX % Rank
Stocks 		98.54% 25.32% 100.32% 43.03%
Cash 		1.46% -79.10% 74.68% 56.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 67.86%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 67.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 67.18%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 67.52%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JGREX % Rank
Industrials 		17.31% 2.46% 37.42% 44.67%
Healthcare 		16.07% 0.00% 26.53% 25.26%
Financial Services 		12.58% 0.00% 35.52% 89.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.48% 0.99% 47.79% 27.15%
Technology 		12.03% 0.00% 54.70% 77.84%
Real Estate 		10.90% 0.00% 29.43% 6.87%
Consumer Defense 		6.88% 0.00% 18.87% 11.17%
Basic Materials 		4.98% 0.00% 18.66% 44.67%
Utilities 		3.97% 0.00% 18.58% 16.32%
Energy 		1.62% 0.00% 37.72% 86.43%
Communication Services 		1.19% 0.00% 14.85% 84.36%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JGREX % Rank
US 		98.54% 24.89% 100.00% 10.54%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 36.31% 98.47%

JGREX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JGREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.04% 0.01% 13.16% 52.41%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 37.14%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 0.45% 33.33%

Sales Fees

JGREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JGREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JGREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 314.00% 82.26%

JGREX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JGREX Category Low Category High JGREX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.98% 78.27%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JGREX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JGREX Category Low Category High JGREX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.25% -2.40% 2.49% 42.37%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JGREX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JGREX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Phillip Hart

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2010

11.59

11.6%

Mr. Hart, managing director, is a portfolio manager and is head of the U.S. Behavioral Finance Small Cap Equity Group at JPMorgan . He joined JPMorgan in 2003. Phillip obtained a BA in economics from Cornell University and is a CFA charterholder.

Wonseok Choi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2019

2.58

2.6%

Mr. Choi, Managing Director and head of the team since 2006, is responsible for Strategic Quantitative Research.

Akash Gupta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2019

2.58

2.6%

Mr. Gupta, Executive Director, is a research analyst and portfolio manager on the U.S. Behavioral Finance Equity team. An employee since 2004, Mr. Gupta previously spent over three years in the sell-side Equity Research Group, focusing on the electronics manufacturing supply chain sector. He is also a CFA charterholder and a certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM).

Robert Ippolito

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Robert Ippolito, Vice President and CFA charterholder. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager, Mr. Ippolito was a fundamental research analyst within the group.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×