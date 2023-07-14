In managing the Fund, the adviser identifies companies that, in the adviser’s opinion, are sustainable leaders based on its sustainability criteria and have attractive investment return potential. The adviser’s sustainability criteria are based on a proprietary scoring methodology, which includes an assessment of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics, qualitative factors including evaluation of investment potential and outlook, and the adviser’s subjective judgment as to which companies are sustainable leaders. The adviser’s investment analysis is based on a proprietary stock ranking system. The rankings are then reviewed and adjusted utilizing fundamental research conducted by the investment team to enhance accuracy and consistency. The adjusted rankings are used to place stocks into the Fund. The Fund seeks to invest in companies that, on a combined basis, appear attractive when considering these sustainability criteria and financial characteristics. The Fund defines ESG characteristics as follows: • Environmental — companies that actively strive to reduce the negative impact of their business operations on the environment. In this context, the adviser analyzes factors such as the company’s likely impact on climate change, natural resource use, pollution and the use of clean technology • Social — companies that consider the social impact of their business internally and externally. In this context, the adviser views considerations such as worker safety, product safety and integrity, healthier products, impact on the community and human rights • Governance — companies that embrace corporate governance principles. In reviewing governance characteristics, the adviser considers issues such as board accountability and diversity, shareholder rights, executive compensation, business ethics and government and public policy. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its Assets in equity securities of small cap companies meeting the adviser’s sustainability criteria. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. Because investing on the basis of sustainability/ESG criteria involves qualitative and subjective analysis, there can be no assurance that the methodology utilized by, or determinations made by, the adviser will align with the beliefs or values of a particular investor. Small cap companies are companies with market capitalizations equal to those within the universe of Russell 2000 ® Index at the time of purchase. As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell 2000 ® Index ranged from $4.19 million to $9.82 billion. In implementing its main strategies, the Fund’s investments are primarily in common stocks and, from time to time, real estate investment trusts (REITs). Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. The Fund may use futures contracts to gain or reduce exposure to its index, maintain liquidity and minimize transaction costs. In managing cash flows, the Fund buys futures contracts to invest incoming cash in the market or sells futures contracts in response to cash outflows, thereby gaining market exposure to the index while maintaining a cash balance for liquidity. Investment Process: The Fund has an actively managed strategy that applies the adviser’s sustainability criteria to each of the Fund’s proposed investments other than its investments in money market funds and derivatives. In managing the Fund, the adviser employs a process that ranks stocks based on its proprietary stock ranking system, constructing portfolios based on company financials, data science techniques and proprietary fundamental analysis. In choosing securities to purchase, the adviser evaluates and internally ranks companies to identify those companies that, in the adviser’s view, are sustainable leaders and have attractive investment return potential. The adviser assesses sustainability using a wide set of data inputs, combined with fundamental analysis. This assessment includes a review of proprietary data, information self-reported by companies, data from third party vendors and internal fundamental research. The adviser may vary the weightings of particular ESG characteristics by industry because, in the adviser’s judgment, certain characteristics are more relevant for certain industries. For example, an environmental characteristic, such as land use, may be more relevant for energy companies than for technology companies. In addition, the Fund seeks to avoid investing in companies that the adviser has determined, based on its exclusionary criteria, to be significantly involved in certain business activities or industries, including the production of alcohol, tobacco, controversial weapons, traditional weapons, thermal coal, adult entertainment and gambling products and services. The Fund has flexibility to focus in various industries or sectors based on the adviser’s analysis of market opportunities at a particular time. The Fund will sell a stock if the adviser determines that the issuer no longer meets the Fund’s investment criteria or if the adviser believes that more attractive opportunities are available.