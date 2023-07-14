Home
Trending ETFs

Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund

mutual fund
JGRCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$112.27 -0.63 -0.56%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
D (JANEX) Primary Other (JAENX) Inst (JMGRX) Retirement (JDMRX) S (JGRTX) A (JDMAX) C (JGRCX) N (JDMNX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund

JGRCX | Fund

$112.27

$18.5 B

0.00%

1.67%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.6%

1 yr return

4.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

Net Assets

$18.5 B

Holdings in Top 10

28.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$112.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.67%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 12.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JGRCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.73%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Janus Henderson
  • Inception Date
    Jul 06, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Demain

Fund Description

JGRCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JGRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.6% -26.9% 59.5% 74.82%
1 Yr 4.6% -43.3% 860.3% 84.40%
3 Yr -2.6%* -41.5% 41.9% 51.12%
5 Yr -1.0%* -28.2% 82.7% 49.02%
10 Yr 4.2%* -18.2% 13.7% 33.25%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JGRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.2% -85.6% 1542.7% 23.04%
2021 -1.3% -52.0% 83.9% 53.13%
2020 2.9% -17.6% 195.3% 91.43%
2019 6.3% -16.0% 9.5% 38.94%
2018 -1.7% -13.6% 24.1% 20.65%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JGRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.6% -53.4% 55.3% 72.16%
1 Yr 4.6% -60.3% 860.3% 80.32%
3 Yr -2.6%* -41.5% 41.9% 51.58%
5 Yr -1.0%* -27.5% 82.7% 53.37%
10 Yr 6.2%* -17.0% 15.4% 39.68%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JGRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.2% -85.6% 1542.7% 23.04%
2021 -1.3% -52.0% 83.9% 53.13%
2020 2.9% -17.6% 195.3% 91.43%
2019 6.3% -16.0% 9.5% 38.94%
2018 -1.7% -13.6% 24.1% 42.33%

NAV & Total Return History

JGRCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JGRCX Category Low Category High JGRCX % Rank
Net Assets 18.5 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 5.85%
Number of Holdings 78 20 3702 50.18%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.64 B 360 K 10.9 B 5.50%
Weighting of Top 10 28.07% 5.5% 92.1% 44.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. LPL Financial Holdings Inc 3.74%
  2. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc 3.24%
  3. ON Semiconductor Corp 3.15%
  4. KLA Corp 3.04%
  5. Microchip Technology Inc 2.82%
  6. Constellation Software Inc 2.81%
  7. Intact Financial Corp 2.68%
  8. Boston Scientific Corp 2.64%
  9. JB Hunt Transport Services Inc 2.62%
  10. WR Berkley Corp 2.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JGRCX % Rank
Stocks 		96.66% 23.99% 100.52% 71.28%
Cash 		3.33% -0.52% 26.94% 26.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 91.49%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 90.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 90.96%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 91.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JGRCX % Rank
Technology 		38.14% 0.04% 62.17% 15.25%
Healthcare 		16.76% 0.00% 43.77% 62.41%
Industrials 		14.09% 0.00% 38.23% 57.80%
Financial Services 		13.67% 0.00% 43.01% 15.07%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.01% 0.00% 57.41% 91.31%
Communication Services 		3.09% 0.00% 18.33% 46.45%
Energy 		1.81% 0.00% 62.10% 48.58%
Utilities 		1.72% 0.00% 12.94% 14.89%
Real Estate 		1.68% 0.00% 19.28% 64.18%
Basic Materials 		0.68% 0.00% 17.25% 73.05%
Consumer Defense 		0.37% 0.00% 16.40% 77.30%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JGRCX % Rank
US 		82.14% 23.38% 100.52% 94.86%
Non US 		14.52% 0.00% 35.22% 3.37%

JGRCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JGRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.67% 0.02% 19.28% 18.38%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.00% 1.50% 31.97%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 99.05%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% 69.30%

Sales Fees

JGRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 95.16%

Trading Fees

JGRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JGRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 12.00% 0.00% 250.31% 10.87%

JGRCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JGRCX Category Low Category High JGRCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 92.73%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JGRCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JGRCX Category Low Category High JGRCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.73% -2.24% 2.75% 61.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JGRCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

JGRCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Demain

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2007

14.59

14.6%

Brian Demain is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, responsible for co-managing the Mid Cap Growth strategy, a position he has held since 2007. Mr. Demain joined Janus in 1999 as a research analyst, focusing on companies in the media and communications sectors. From 2004 to 2007, he led the communications sector research team. Mr. Demain received his bachelor of arts degree in economics from Princeton University, where he graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. His academic achievements culminated with winning a Senior Thesis Prize. Mr. Demain holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Philip Cody Wheaton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Cody Wheaton is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, responsible for the Mid Cap Growth strategy. In addition to portfolio responsibilities, he serves as a Research Analyst focusing on small- and mid-cap stocks within the Financials and Consumer sectors. He joined Janus as a research analyst in 2001. Mr. Wheaton received his bachelor of arts degree in economics and government from Dartmouth College. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

