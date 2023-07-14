The primary focus of the Adviser is on the management of equity portfolios that are derived from a select universe of companies that produce long-term records of persistently high returns on shareholder equity. The Fund’s approach to investing focuses on companies determined by the Adviser to have a record of achieving a high level of business performance over the long term and which are, in the opinion of the Adviser, well positioned to maintain competitive advantages and continued high returns on equity and free cash flow.

The Fund will invest in equity securities of approximately 25 to 40 U.S. and foreign companies that satisfy the investment criteria described below. Equity securities in which the Fund invests as a principal strategy consist of publicly traded companies around the

world, including securities issued by corporations located in developing or emerging markets. Generally, each company in which the Fund invests must, as determined by the Adviser: (1) have consistently achieved a high return on equity over the prior ten years; (2) be in excellent financial condition; and (3) be capable of sustaining outstanding business performance. These companies are selected from a universe of companies that, as determined by the Adviser, have produced long-term records of consistently high returns on shareholder equity. In order to qualify for this universe, each company must have a market capitalization of $1 billion or more, and a return on equity of 15% or greater in each of the last 10 years as determined by the Adviser. The Adviser determines on an annual basis the companies that qualify for inclusion in the Fund’s investable universe.

The Fund must always own the securities of a minimum of 15 different companies in its portfolio. The Fund strives to essentially be fully invested at all times in publicly traded common stocks and other eligible equity securities issued by companies that meet the investment criteria described in this Prospectus. The Fund’s investments in other eligible equity securities may include depositary receipts, such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs”), or other forms of depositary receipts. The Fund typically invests in securities of issuers from at least three or more countries, including the United States, with at least 40% of the Fund’s net assets invested in foreign securities. In making a determination of whether an issuer will be classified as “domestic” or “foreign,” the Adviser will generally look to the location of the issuer’s domicile or principal headquarters. However, if the Adviser believes the issuer is headquartered in a jurisdiction primarily for tax purposes, it will consider other factors, such as the location of the issuer’s operational headquarters and senior management.

The Fund may purchase securities when they are priced below their full values as determined by the Adviser. The Fund may sell all or part of its position in a company when the Adviser has determined that another qualifying security has a greater opportunity to achieve the Fund’s objective. In addition, the Fund generally sells its position in a company when the company no longer meets one or more of the Fund’s investment criteria. In the event that the company no longer satisfies the investment criteria and the failure is due to an extraordinary situation that the Adviser believes will not have a material adverse impact on the company’s operating performance, the Fund may continue to hold and invest in the company.