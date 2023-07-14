Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|JGQSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.2%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|62.42%
|1 Yr
|15.9%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|9.8%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|JGQSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.8%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|N/A
|2021
|11.2%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|N/A
|JGQSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JGQSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|37.9 M
|199 K
|133 B
|89.47%
|Number of Holdings
|36
|1
|9075
|87.44%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|16.2 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|84.69%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.78%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|28.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JGQSX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.23%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|27.97%
|Cash
|0.78%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|66.52%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|67.51%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|70.93%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|63.77%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|65.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JGQSX % Rank
|Technology
|25.54%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|24.12%
|Healthcare
|19.82%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|10.13%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.77%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|32.16%
|Industrials
|17.07%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|7.49%
|Consumer Defense
|11.12%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|13.55%
|Communication Services
|5.68%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|64.10%
|Financial Services
|2.00%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|95.15%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|90.09%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|91.30%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|87.67%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|95.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JGQSX % Rank
|US
|61.53%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|21.70%
|Non US
|37.70%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|72.80%
|JGQSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.68%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|0.46%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|60.07%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|39.69%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|JGQSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JGQSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JGQSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|4.05%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|N/A
|JGQSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JGQSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.25%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|5.03%
|JGQSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|JGQSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JGQSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.51%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|23.07%
|JGQSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 08, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 15, 2020
2.13
2.1%
Joined the firm in 2004. Along with his portfolio management responsibilities, Rob also serves as Jensen’s President and as a director of The Jensen Quality Growth Fund. For three years prior to joining Jensen, he was located in British Columbia, Canada where he managed two private companies. Rob has over 25 years of experience in the banking and investment businesses, including 10 years with Schroder Investment Management in London. He also served as Chief Investment Officer, Latin America for the Miami, Florida-based Schroder & Co. Trust Bank. Rob received a BA (Joint Honors) from the University of Nottingham.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 15, 2020
2.13
2.1%
Joined the firm in 2007. Kevin conducts fundamental research on potential companies as well as monitors portfolio companies. He is also a voting member of the Investment Committee. Kevin joined Jensen from Morningstar where he held the position of Equity Analyst. In that role, Kevin provided equity research coverage of industrial, mining, and alternative energy stocks. Prior to Morningstar, he consulted for Lux Capital where he performed due diligence on investment candidates as well as prepared university based technology for commercialization. Kevin has also held various finance and operational roles at Amazon.com and Weyerhaeuser. He earned his BS in Chemical Engineering from Washington University in St. Louis and his MBA from the University of Michigan. He also serves on the Oregon Episcopal School Board of Trustees and Chairs the Board’s Investment Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 15, 2020
2.13
2.1%
Joined the firm in 2007. Allen is vice chairman of the Investment Committee and conducts fundamental research on potential companies as well as monitors portfolio companies. Allen joined Jensen from Washington Mutual where he held the position of Credit Analyst. In that role, Allen performed fundamental analysis on investment grade corporate bond issuers. Prior to Washington Mutual, he was a High Yield Credit Analyst and Trader for Columbia Management Group. Allen began his career as a Trader at Ferguson Wellman Capital Management. He earned a BS in Business and an MBA from the University of Oregon and is a CFA charterholder. Allen currently serves on the board of directors for the CFA Society of Portland.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 15, 2020
2.13
2.1%
Eric H. Schoenstein was appointed Director of Business Analysis of Jensen Investment Management, Inc. in September 2002. Mr. Schoenstein, a Vice President of Jensen Investment Management, Inc., has been a Managing Director of the firm since 2003 and has over 29 years of accounting and business analysis experience. He spent nearly fourteen years with Arthur Andersen LLP, as a Senior Audit Manager, providing a wide variety of services to clients of all sizes in both the public and private sectors. He earned a B.S. in Business Administration, with a focus in Accounting, from Oregon State University. Eric is currently serving as a trustee for the Oregon State University Foundation and is a past president of the Oregon State University Alumni Association. He serves as a director for the Western Golf Association, which administers and oversees the Evans Scholars Foundation and serves on the Executive Committee for the Oregon Golf Association, currently as its Treasurer and immediate past President.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
