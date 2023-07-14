Home
Jensen Global Quality Growth Fund

mutual fund
JGQIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.09 +0.06 +0.4%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (JGQYX) Primary Retirement (JGQSX) Inst (JGQIX)
Vitals

YTD Return

14.1%

1 yr return

15.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$37.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 4.05%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JGQIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.81%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Jensen Global Quality Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Jensen
  • Inception Date
    Apr 15, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    170949
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kevin Walkush

Fund Description

The primary focus of the Adviser is on the management of equity portfolios that are derived from a select universe of companies that produce long-term records of persistently high returns on shareholder equity. The Fund’s approach to investing focuses on companies determined by the Adviser to have a record of achieving a high level of business performance over the long term and which are, in the opinion of the Adviser, well positioned to maintain competitive advantages and continued high returns on equity and free cash flow.
The Fund will invest in equity securities of approximately 25 to 40 U.S. and foreign companies that satisfy the investment criteria described below. Equity securities in which the Fund invests as a principal strategy consist of publicly traded companies around the
world, including securities issued by corporations located in developing or emerging markets. Generally, each company in which the Fund invests must, as determined by the Adviser: (1) have consistently achieved a high return on equity over the prior ten years; (2) be in excellent financial condition; and (3) be capable of sustaining outstanding business performance. These companies are selected from a universe of companies that, as determined by the Adviser, have produced long-term records of consistently high returns on shareholder equity. In order to qualify for this universe, each company must have a market capitalization of $1 billion or more, and a return on equity of 15% or greater in each of the last 10 years as determined by the Adviser. The Adviser determines on an annual basis the companies that qualify for inclusion in the Fund’s investable universe.
The Fund must always own the securities of a minimum of 15 different companies in its portfolio. The Fund strives to essentially be fully invested at all times in publicly traded common stocks and other eligible equity securities issued by companies that meet the investment criteria described in this Prospectus. The Fund’s investments in other eligible equity securities may include depositary receipts, such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs”), or other forms of depositary receipts. The Fund typically invests in securities of issuers from at least three or more countries, including the United States, with at least 40% of the Fund’s net assets invested in foreign securities. In making a determination of whether an issuer will be classified as “domestic” or “foreign,” the Adviser will generally look to the location of the issuer’s domicile or principal headquarters. However, if the Adviser believes the issuer is headquartered in a jurisdiction primarily for tax purposes, it will consider other factors, such as the location of the issuer’s operational headquarters and senior management.
The Fund may purchase securities when they are priced below their full values as determined by the Adviser. The Fund may sell all or part of its position in a company when the Adviser has determined that another qualifying security has a greater opportunity to achieve the Fund’s objective. In addition, the Fund generally sells its position in a company when the company no longer meets one or more of the Fund’s investment criteria. In the event that the company no longer satisfies the investment criteria and the failure is due to an extraordinary situation that the Adviser believes will not have a material adverse impact on the company’s operating performance, the Fund may continue to hold and invest in the company.
The Fund is non-diversified, which means that a relatively high percentage of its assets may be invested in a limited number of securities.
Read More

JGQIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JGQIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.1% -35.6% 29.2% 59.40%
1 Yr 15.8% 17.3% 252.4% N/A
3 Yr 9.8%* -3.5% 34.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JGQIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.9% -24.3% 957.1% N/A
2021 11.2% -38.3% 47.1% N/A
2020 N/A -54.2% 0.6% N/A
2019 N/A -76.0% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JGQIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.1% -35.6% 29.2% 59.96%
1 Yr 15.8% 11.4% 252.4% N/A
3 Yr 9.8%* -3.5% 34.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JGQIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.9% -24.3% 957.1% N/A
2021 11.2% -33.1% 47.1% N/A
2020 N/A -44.4% 1.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.5% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

JGQIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JGQIX Category Low Category High JGQIX % Rank
Net Assets 37.9 M 199 K 133 B 89.36%
Number of Holdings 36 1 9075 87.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 16.2 M -18 M 37.6 B 84.58%
Weighting of Top 10 41.78% 9.1% 100.0% 28.60%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AstraZeneca PLC 4.87%
  2. AstraZeneca PLC 4.87%
  3. AstraZeneca PLC 4.87%
  4. AstraZeneca PLC 4.87%
  5. AstraZeneca PLC 4.87%
  6. AstraZeneca PLC 4.87%
  7. AstraZeneca PLC 4.87%
  8. AstraZeneca PLC 4.87%
  9. AstraZeneca PLC 4.87%
  10. AstraZeneca PLC 4.87%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JGQIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.23% 61.84% 125.47% 27.86%
Cash 		0.78% -174.70% 23.12% 66.41%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 67.40%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 70.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 63.66%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 64.98%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JGQIX % Rank
Technology 		25.54% 0.00% 49.87% 24.01%
Healthcare 		19.82% 0.00% 35.42% 10.02%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.77% 0.00% 40.94% 32.05%
Industrials 		17.07% 0.00% 44.06% 7.38%
Consumer Defense 		11.12% 0.00% 73.28% 13.44%
Communication Services 		5.68% 0.00% 57.66% 63.99%
Financial Services 		2.00% 0.00% 38.42% 95.04%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 89.98%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 91.19%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 87.56%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.60% 95.15%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JGQIX % Rank
US 		61.53% 0.13% 103.82% 21.59%
Non US 		37.70% 0.58% 99.46% 72.69%

JGQIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JGQIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.11% 0.01% 44.27% 0.34%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.82% 59.96%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

JGQIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JGQIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JGQIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 4.05% 0.00% 395.00% N/A

JGQIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JGQIX Category Low Category High JGQIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.44% 0.00% 3.26% 4.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JGQIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JGQIX Category Low Category High JGQIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.81% -4.27% 12.65% 18.07%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JGQIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JGQIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kevin Walkush

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 15, 2020

2.13

2.1%

Joined the firm in 2007. Kevin conducts fundamental research on potential companies as well as monitors portfolio companies. He is also a voting member of the Investment Committee. Kevin joined Jensen from Morningstar where he held the position of Equity Analyst. In that role, Kevin provided equity research coverage of industrial, mining, and alternative energy stocks. Prior to Morningstar, he consulted for Lux Capital where he performed due diligence on investment candidates as well as prepared university based technology for commercialization. Kevin has also held various finance and operational roles at Amazon.com and Weyerhaeuser. He earned his BS in Chemical Engineering from Washington University in St. Louis and his MBA from the University of Michigan. He also serves on the Oregon Episcopal School Board of Trustees and Chairs the Board’s Investment Committee.

Allen Bond

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 15, 2020

2.13

2.1%

Joined the firm in 2007. Allen is vice chairman of the Investment Committee and conducts fundamental research on potential companies as well as monitors portfolio companies. Allen joined Jensen from Washington Mutual where he held the position of Credit Analyst. In that role, Allen performed fundamental analysis on investment grade corporate bond issuers. Prior to Washington Mutual, he was a High Yield Credit Analyst and Trader for Columbia Management Group. Allen began his career as a Trader at Ferguson Wellman Capital Management. He earned a BS in Business and an MBA from the University of Oregon and is a CFA charterholder. Allen currently serves on the board of directors for the CFA Society of Portland.

Eric Schoenstein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 15, 2020

2.13

2.1%

Eric H. Schoenstein was appointed Director of Business Analysis of Jensen Investment Management, Inc. in September 2002. Mr. Schoenstein, a Vice President of Jensen Investment Management, Inc., has been a Managing Director of the firm since 2003 and has over 29 years of accounting and business analysis experience. He spent nearly fourteen years with Arthur Andersen LLP, as a Senior Audit Manager, providing a wide variety of services to clients of all sizes in both the public and private sectors. He earned a B.S. in Business Administration, with a focus in Accounting, from Oregon State University. Eric is currently serving as a trustee for the Oregon State University Foundation and is a past president of the Oregon State University Alumni Association. He serves as a director for the Western Golf Association, which administers and oversees the Evans Scholars Foundation and serves on the Executive Committee for the Oregon Golf Association, currently as its Treasurer and immediate past President.

Robert McIver

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 15, 2020

2.13

2.1%

Joined the firm in 2004. Along with his portfolio management responsibilities, Rob also serves as Jensen’s President and as a director of The Jensen Quality Growth Fund. For three years prior to joining Jensen, he was located in British Columbia, Canada where he managed two private companies. Rob has over 25 years of experience in the banking and investment businesses, including 10 years with Schroder Investment Management in London. He also served as Chief Investment Officer, Latin America for the Miami, Florida-based Schroder & Co. Trust Bank. Rob received a BA (Joint Honors) from the University of Nottingham.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

