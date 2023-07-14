The fund seeks to generate capital appreciation by investing at least 80% of net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified

portfolio of equity securities. Under normal market conditions, at least 40% of the value of the fund’s net assets will be invested in securities of issuers

domiciled outside of the United States, including in emerging markets. This includes securities of foreign issuers that trade on U.S. exchanges. Equity

securities include common and preferred stocks and their equivalents, including depositary receipts, warrants, rights, and convertible securities. The

fund may invest in securities of any market-capitalization.