John Hancock Funds Global Equity Fund

mutual fund
JGECX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.64 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (JGEFX) Primary A (JHGEX) C (JGECX) Retirement (JGEMX) Retirement (JGETX) Retirement (JGERX)
JGECX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Funds Global Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Mar 27, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    195389
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Boyne

Fund Description

The fund seeks to generate capital appreciation by investing at least 80% of net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. Under normal market conditions, at least 40% of the value of the fund’s net assets will be invested in securities of issuers domiciled outside of the United States, including in emerging markets. This includes securities of foreign issuers that trade on U.S. exchanges. Equity securities include common and preferred stocks and their equivalents, including depositary receipts, warrants, rights, and convertible securities. The fund may invest in securities of any market-capitalization.
The manager employs an unconstrained, bottom-up stock selection process based on fundamental research to attempt to identify undervalued companies that exhibit attractive valuations, solid business franchises, sustainable margins/cash flow, disciplined capital allocation, strong management teams, and strong balance sheets. The manager considers diversification benefits and liquidity of the security in making investment decisions.
Read More

JGECX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JGECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.7% -35.6% 29.2% 28.41%
1 Yr 8.5% 17.3% 252.4% 75.80%
3 Yr -0.1%* -3.5% 34.6% 62.65%
5 Yr 0.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 77.72%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JGECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.7% -24.3% 957.1% 73.17%
2021 -0.3% -38.3% 47.1% 19.97%
2020 1.8% -54.2% 0.6% 63.80%
2019 6.2% -76.0% 54.1% 94.58%
2018 -3.5% -26.1% 47.8% 8.77%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JGECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.7% -35.6% 29.2% 29.19%
1 Yr 8.5% 11.4% 252.4% 73.64%
3 Yr -0.1%* -3.5% 34.6% 60.22%
5 Yr 0.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 76.51%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JGECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.7% -24.3% 957.1% 73.17%
2021 -0.3% -33.1% 47.1% 20.10%
2020 1.8% -44.4% 1.8% 75.24%
2019 6.2% -6.5% 54.1% 86.09%
2018 -3.5% -14.4% 47.8% 12.44%

NAV & Total Return History

JGECX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JGECX Category Low Category High JGECX % Rank
Net Assets 762 M 199 K 133 B 36.29%
Number of Holdings 52 1 9075 65.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 234 M -18 M 37.6 B 34.91%
Weighting of Top 10 33.61% 9.1% 100.0% 35.81%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 4.38%
  2. Microsoft Corp 4.20%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.08%
  4. Johnson & Johnson 3.76%
  5. TotalEnergies SE 3.69%
  6. TotalEnergies SE 3.69%
  7. TotalEnergies SE 3.69%
  8. TotalEnergies SE 3.69%
  9. TotalEnergies SE 3.69%
  10. TotalEnergies SE 3.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JGECX % Rank
Stocks 		97.16% 61.84% 125.47% 79.19%
Cash 		2.83% -174.70% 23.12% 17.84%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 42.18%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 49.34%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 35.57%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 38.77%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JGECX % Rank
Healthcare 		14.76% 0.00% 35.42% 55.84%
Technology 		13.59% 0.00% 49.87% 36.67%
Financial Services 		12.93% 0.00% 38.42% 82.05%
Communication Services 		11.46% 0.00% 57.66% 18.61%
Consumer Defense 		10.87% 0.00% 73.28% 10.24%
Industrials 		10.41% 0.00% 44.06% 65.64%
Basic Materials 		9.61% 0.00% 38.60% 41.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.98% 0.00% 40.94% 44.60%
Energy 		5.38% 0.00% 21.15% 51.21%
Utilities 		1.61% 0.00% 29.12% 81.28%
Real Estate 		1.40% 0.00% 39.48% 56.06%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JGECX % Rank
US 		55.99% 0.13% 103.82% 29.41%
Non US 		41.17% 0.58% 99.46% 75.77%

JGECX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JGECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.98% 0.01% 44.27% 18.36%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.82% 71.99%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 85.59%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

JGECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 40.00%

Trading Fees

JGECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JGECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 63.00% 0.00% 395.00% 80.39%

JGECX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JGECX Category Low Category High JGECX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 35.23%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JGECX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JGECX Category Low Category High JGECX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.41% -4.27% 12.65% 65.34%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JGECX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

JGECX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Boyne

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 16, 2013

9.05

9.1%

Paul Boyne is a senior managing director and senior portfolio manager for Manulife Investment Management. He is the lead portfolio manager of the Global Equity Strategy and Team. Previously, he was a senior fund manager within the global equities team at Invesco Perpetual. Prior to that, Paul worked at the Bank of Ireland as deputy chief investment officer and head of global equities, providing portfolio oversight across all regional product areas. When he joined the Bank of Ireland, he held the position of managing director and head of their US Equities Team.

Stephen Hermsdorf

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 22, 2018

4.19

4.2%

Stephen is a managing director and portfolio manager at Manulife Investment Management working on the Global Equity Strategy. Previously, Stephen was a portfolio manager at Hermes Global Equities, where he provided fundamental research and portfolio management with a focus on the global financial services sector. Before that, he worked at Fidelity Management & Research as an equity analyst covering the insurance and food & beverage industries. Prior to that, he was a private equity analyst at HabourVest Partners and a technology investment banking analyst at Robertson Stephens & Company.

Felicity Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Felicity Smith, Executive Director, joined Morgan Stanley in 2001 and has 18 years of investment experience. She is the lead portfolio manager for the European Value Equity Fund. Prior to joining the Firm, she was a Senior Fund Manager at IAI International, and before this she worked at ABN Amro and Schroder Securities. Felicity received a BA from Balliol College, Oxford University in Modern Languages.

Uday Chatterjee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2022

0.17

0.2%

·Portfolio Manager and Analyst ·Manager of the fund since 2022 ·Joined Manulife IM (US) in 2011 ·Began business career in 2005

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

