JGAQX (Mutual Fund)

JPMorgan Value Advantage Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$34.85 -0.28 -0.8%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (JVASX) Primary C (JVACX) A (JVAAX) Retirement (JVAIX) Retirement (JVAYX) Retirement (JVAPX) Retirement (JVAQX) Retirement (JVARX) Retirement (JGAQX)
Vitals

YTD Return

2.5%

1 yr return

-2.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

Net Assets

$10.4 B

Holdings in Top 10

20.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$35.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.54%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JGAQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.73%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JPMorgan Value Advantage Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    J.P. Morgan
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    8223
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jonathan Simon

Fund Description

The Fund will invest primarily in equity securities across all market capitalizations. The Fund may at any given time invest a significant portion of its assets in companies of one particular market capitalization category, such as large-capitalization companies. Equity securities in which the Fund primarily invests include common stocks and real estate investment trusts (REITs).Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. To the extent the Fund uses derivatives, the Fund will primarily use futures contracts to more effectively gain targeted equity exposure from its cash positions.Investment Process: In managing the Fund, the adviser employs a bottom-up approach to stock selection, constructing portfolios based on company fundamentals and proprietary fundamental analysis. The adviser’s aim is to identify attractively valued companies that have the potential to grow their intrinsic values per share and to purchase these companies at a discount. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on many issuers in the universe in which the Fund invests. The adviser’s assessment is based on ananalysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues with respect to the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuers may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors.The adviser may sell a security for several reasons. A security may be sold due to a change in the company’s fundamentals or if the adviser believes the security is no longer attractively valued. Investments may also be sold if the adviser identifies a stock that it believes offers a better investment opportunity.
JGAQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JGAQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.5% -13.6% 215.2% 68.57%
1 Yr -2.6% -58.6% 197.5% 88.06%
3 Yr 5.0%* -23.2% 64.1% 65.03%
5 Yr -0.7%* -15.3% 29.4% 65.85%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 53.77%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JGAQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.2% -65.1% 22.3% 60.34%
2021 5.7% -25.3% 25.5% 69.97%
2020 -1.7% -8.4% 56.7% 86.46%
2019 5.1% -9.2% 10.4% 32.75%
2018 -3.3% -9.4% 3.1% 43.73%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JGAQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.5% -13.6% 215.2% 65.39%
1 Yr -2.6% -58.6% 197.5% 88.20%
3 Yr 5.0%* -23.2% 64.1% 65.44%
5 Yr 0.6%* -15.1% 32.0% 59.09%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 50.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JGAQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.2% -65.1% 22.3% 60.34%
2021 5.7% -25.3% 25.5% 69.97%
2020 -1.7% -8.4% 56.7% 86.38%
2019 5.1% -9.2% 10.4% 32.75%
2018 -2.0% -8.9% 3.3% 42.13%

NAV & Total Return History

JGAQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JGAQX Category Low Category High JGAQX % Rank
Net Assets 10.4 B 1 M 151 B 11.78%
Number of Holdings 131 2 1727 22.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.14 B 2.1 K 32.3 B 14.72%
Weighting of Top 10 20.88% 5.0% 99.2% 82.87%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Bank of America Corp 3.19%
  2. JPMorgan Prime Money Market IM 2.61%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 2.50%
  4. AbbVie Inc 2.13%
  5. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 2.09%
  6. PNC Financial Services Group Inc 2.03%
  7. Procter & Gamble Co 1.74%
  8. Wells Fargo & Co 1.74%
  9. Loews Corp 1.73%
  10. ConocoPhillips 1.72%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JGAQX % Rank
Stocks 		97.39% 28.02% 125.26% 67.16%
Cash 		2.61% -88.20% 71.98% 29.61%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 16.46%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 8.93%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 10.10%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 12.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JGAQX % Rank
Financial Services 		27.77% 0.00% 58.05% 4.57%
Healthcare 		14.25% 0.00% 30.08% 80.80%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.44% 0.00% 22.74% 8.65%
Industrials 		8.54% 0.00% 42.76% 81.21%
Real Estate 		8.03% 0.00% 90.54% 2.91%
Energy 		7.62% 0.00% 54.00% 50.87%
Consumer Defense 		6.61% 0.00% 34.10% 74.06%
Technology 		5.66% 0.00% 54.02% 91.52%
Communication Services 		5.62% 0.00% 26.58% 52.45%
Utilities 		4.07% 0.00% 27.04% 56.19%
Basic Materials 		1.39% 0.00% 21.69% 85.70%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JGAQX % Rank
US 		95.44% 24.51% 121.23% 36.31%
Non US 		1.95% 0.00% 41.42% 65.26%

JGAQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JGAQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.54% 0.04% 45.41% 17.09%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.50% 43.93%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 62.92%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 0.50% 28.17%

Sales Fees

JGAQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JGAQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JGAQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% 31.19%

JGAQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JGAQX Category Low Category High JGAQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 61.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JGAQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JGAQX Category Low Category High JGAQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.73% -1.51% 4.28% 81.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JGAQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

JGAQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathan Simon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2005

17.26

17.3%

Jonathan K.L. Simon, managing director, is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 1980, and a member of U.S. Equity Value Group. In addition, he joined the firm as an analyst in the London office, transferred to New York in 1983 and became a portfolio manager in 1987. Jonathan has held numerous key positions in the firm, including president of Robert Fleming's U.S. asset management.

Lawrence Playford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2005

17.26

17.3%

Lawrence Playford is Chief investment officer of the U.S. equity value group since 2016 and portfolio manager of JPMorgan’s U.S. equity value group since 2004. He began his investment career in 1993 and has a BBA from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from Fordham University.

Graham Spence

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Executive Director of JPMorgan since 2018, Co-Portfolio Manager of JPMorgan’s value advantage fund since 2020 and a Portfolio Analyst of JPMorgan from 2013 to 2020. He began his investment career in 2005 and has a BA from Princeton University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

