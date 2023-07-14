Home
Trending ETFs

Janus Henderson Forty Fund

mutual fund
JFRDX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$44.51 +0.13 +0.29%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
S (JARTX) Primary C (JACCX) Retirement (JDCRX) A (JDCAX) Inst (JCAPX) Other (JACTX) N (JFRNX) D (JFRDX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Janus Henderson Forty Fund

JFRDX | Fund

$44.51

$16.1 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.82%

Vitals

YTD Return

29.5%

1 yr return

27.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.7%

Net Assets

$16.1 B

Holdings in Top 10

51.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$44.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.82%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JFRDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 29.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Janus Henderson Forty Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Janus Henderson
  • Inception Date
    Jan 27, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    D
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    A. Douglas Rao

Fund Description

JFRDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JFRDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 29.5% -41.7% 64.0% 41.41%
1 Yr 27.0% -46.2% 77.9% 9.70%
3 Yr 2.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 39.90%
5 Yr 4.7%* -30.3% 23.8% 29.95%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% 22.91%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JFRDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.6% -85.9% 81.6% 46.57%
2021 5.4% -31.0% 26.7% 39.64%
2020 8.7% -13.0% 34.8% 41.20%
2019 6.3% -6.0% 10.6% 34.97%
2018 -1.4% -15.9% 2.0% 29.55%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JFRDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 29.5% -41.7% 64.0% 39.52%
1 Yr 27.0% -46.2% 77.9% 8.79%
3 Yr 2.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 39.64%
5 Yr 6.5%* -30.3% 23.8% 25.49%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% 21.57%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JFRDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.6% -85.9% 81.6% 46.66%
2021 5.4% -31.0% 26.7% 39.64%
2020 8.7% -13.0% 34.8% 41.20%
2019 6.3% -6.0% 10.6% 35.15%
2018 0.3% -15.9% 3.1% 10.87%

NAV & Total Return History

JFRDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JFRDX Category Low Category High JFRDX % Rank
Net Assets 16.1 B 189 K 222 B 11.42%
Number of Holdings 43 2 3509 76.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.1 B -1.37 M 104 B 9.40%
Weighting of Top 10 51.30% 11.4% 116.5% 28.06%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 10.07%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 8.81%
  3. Apple Inc 6.10%
  4. Mastercard Inc Class A 5.12%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.75%
  6. Danaher Corp 3.83%
  7. Adobe Inc 3.51%
  8. NVIDIA Corp 3.40%
  9. Blackstone Inc 3.32%
  10. Salesforce.com Inc 3.21%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JFRDX % Rank
Stocks 		97.82% 50.26% 104.50% 62.49%
Cash 		2.10% -10.83% 49.73% 36.52%
Convertible Bonds 		0.08% 0.00% 1.94% 2.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 58.62%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 61.09%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 55.40%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JFRDX % Rank
Technology 		29.06% 0.00% 65.70% 73.04%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.92% 0.00% 62.57% 33.64%
Communication Services 		16.89% 0.00% 66.40% 9.56%
Healthcare 		14.96% 0.00% 39.76% 28.44%
Financial Services 		8.63% 0.00% 43.06% 54.25%
Real Estate 		4.82% 0.00% 16.05% 5.69%
Industrials 		3.20% 0.00% 30.65% 82.19%
Basic Materials 		2.62% 0.00% 18.91% 22.59%
Consumer Defense 		1.91% 0.00% 25.50% 73.62%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 69.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 79.97%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JFRDX % Rank
US 		91.40% 34.69% 100.00% 70.98%
Non US 		6.42% 0.00% 54.22% 24.98%

JFRDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JFRDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.82% 0.01% 20.29% 62.47%
Management Fee 0.68% 0.00% 1.50% 64.79%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.12% 0.00% 1.02% 60.36%

Sales Fees

JFRDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JFRDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JFRDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.00% 0.00% 316.74% 49.53%

JFRDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JFRDX Category Low Category High JFRDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 61.28%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JFRDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JFRDX Category Low Category High JFRDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.29% -6.13% 1.75% 48.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JFRDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JFRDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

A. Douglas Rao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2013

9.0

9.0%

"Doug Rao is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors responsible for co-managing the Concentrated Growth and Concentrated All Cap Growth strategies since 2013. From 2005 to 2012, he held several positions while working for Marsico Capital, starting as an analyst and moving into a portfolio management role. He began managing the Marsico Flexible Capital strategy in 2007 and co-managing the Marsico Focus and the Marsico Growth strategies in 2010. Prior to his tenure at Marsico Capital, Doug was a senior analyst at Trust Company of the West from 2000 to 2005. Doug received his bachelor of arts degree in history from the University of Virginia and his MBA from the University of California – Los Angeles. He has 21 years of financial industry experience."

Nick Schommer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 12, 2016

6.39

6.4%

"Nick Schommer is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors and has managed the Opportunistic Alpha strategy since 2017. He has also co-managed the Concentrated Growth and Concentrated All Cap Growth strategies since 2016. Prior to joining Janus in 2013, Nick spent a year working as an associate portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management. Before that, he was a research analyst at Marsico Capital Management for more than four years, leading the coverage of the financial services sector on a global basis. Previous to his investment management career, Nick was a captain in the United States Army and served in Iraq and Kuwait. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for exceptionally distinguished service during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Nick received his bachelor of science degree in chemistry from the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he was recognised as a Distinguished Cadet and Phi Kappa Phi. He earned his MBA from the University of California – Los Angeles, Anderson School of Management, where he was a Student Investment Fund Fellow. Nick holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 12 years of financial industry experience."

Brian Recht

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Brian Recht is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors responsible for co-managing the US Concentrated Growth and US Concentrated All Cap Growth strategies. He was an assistant portfolio manager on the US Concentrated Growth strategy from 2020. Additionally, he serves as a Research Analyst primarily focused on companies in the Communications and Consumer sectors. Prior to joining Janus in 2015 as a research analyst, Brian worked at Tenzing Global, a long/short consumer- and technology-focused hedge fund in San Francisco. Before that, Brian was an associate consultant with Bain & Co., where he worked with clients across various industries to address strategic and corporate issues. Brian received his bachelor of arts degree in government from Dartmouth College, where he graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. He earned his MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and his juris doctorate from Stanford Law School. Brian has 11 years of financial industry experience.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

