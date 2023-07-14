Home
Trending ETFs

JFNNX (Mutual Fund)

JFNNX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

2.8%

1 yr return

11.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.1%

Net Assets

$4.19 B

Holdings in Top 10

32.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$68.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 32.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JFNNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.09%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Janus Henderson
  • Inception Date
    Jan 26, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Acker

Fund Description

JFNNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JFNNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.8% -11.3% 31.3% 27.44%
1 Yr 11.8% -23.6% 34.8% 10.98%
3 Yr 0.9%* -21.3% 15.7% 19.87%
5 Yr 2.1%* -15.0% 12.1% 31.88%
10 Yr N/A* -6.2% 16.0% 7.94%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JFNNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.0% -53.9% 5.0% 7.84%
2021 -1.5% -22.3% 12.3% 64.05%
2020 5.2% -4.7% 41.4% 37.84%
2019 5.0% -10.2% 13.1% 46.97%
2018 N/A -5.7% 16.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JFNNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.8% -50.0% 21.6% 21.95%
1 Yr 11.8% -60.2% 34.8% 9.09%
3 Yr 0.9%* -21.3% 17.8% 25.00%
5 Yr 4.7%* -15.0% 16.9% 21.05%
10 Yr N/A* -6.2% 18.5% 6.98%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JFNNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.0% -53.9% 5.0% 7.84%
2021 -1.5% -22.3% 12.3% 64.05%
2020 5.2% -4.7% 41.4% 37.84%
2019 5.0% -10.2% 13.1% 46.97%
2018 N/A -5.7% 16.7% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

JFNNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JFNNX Category Low Category High JFNNX % Rank
Net Assets 4.19 B 1.02 M 46.2 B 18.29%
Number of Holdings 136 25 473 19.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.47 B 1.78 M 21.6 B 19.38%
Weighting of Top 10 32.02% 12.3% 80.8% 91.25%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc 5.87%
  2. AstraZeneca PLC 4.66%
  3. AstraZeneca PLC 4.66%
  4. AstraZeneca PLC 4.66%
  5. AstraZeneca PLC 4.66%
  6. AstraZeneca PLC 4.66%
  7. AstraZeneca PLC 4.66%
  8. AstraZeneca PLC 4.66%
  9. AstraZeneca PLC 4.66%
  10. AstraZeneca PLC 4.66%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JFNNX % Rank
Stocks 		97.05% 85.37% 106.13% 72.50%
Other 		1.99% -22.99% 3.38% 10.00%
Cash 		0.83% -0.04% 9.01% 56.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.13% 0.00% 0.37% 6.88%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 74.38%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 74.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JFNNX % Rank
Healthcare 		100.00% 59.26% 100.00% 34.38%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 71.88%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 22.69% 75.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 5.89% 75.00%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 75.00%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 1.60% 78.13%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 71.88%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.11% 71.88%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.73% 76.25%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 1.92% 74.38%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.16% 81.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JFNNX % Rank
US 		79.34% 53.67% 104.41% 74.38%
Non US 		17.71% 0.00% 45.40% 30.00%

JFNNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JFNNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.17% 0.08% 33.47% 40.00%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.03% 1.25% 50.61%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% 52.38%

Sales Fees

JFNNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

JFNNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JFNNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 32.00% 0.00% 238.00% 33.09%

JFNNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JFNNX Category Low Category High JFNNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.01% 10.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JFNNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JFNNX Category Low Category High JFNNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.09% -2.54% 1.85% 41.40%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JFNNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JFNNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Acker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2007

15.09

15.1%

"Andy Acker is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors responsible for managing the Global Life Sciences and Biotechnology strategies since 2007 and 2018, respectively. He also leads the firm’s Health Care Sector Research Team. Andy was assistant portfolio manager on the Global Life Sciences strategy from 2003 to 2007. He joined Janus in 1999 as a research analyst focused on companies in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Prior to this, he worked as a strategy consultant for the Boston Consulting Group and as a health care analyst for Morgan Stanley Venture Partners. Andy received his bachelor of science degree in biochemical sciences from Harvard University, graduating magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. He also earned an MBA with honours from Harvard Business School. Andy holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 23 years of financial industry experience."

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.86 0.25

