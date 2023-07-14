Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
2.2%
1 yr return
11.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.0%
Net Assets
$4.19 B
Holdings in Top 10
32.0%
Expense Ratio 1.69%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 32.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|JFNCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.2%
|-11.3%
|31.3%
|34.15%
|1 Yr
|11.1%
|-23.6%
|34.8%
|12.80%
|3 Yr
|0.4%*
|-21.3%
|15.7%
|28.21%
|5 Yr
|1.0%*
|-15.0%
|12.1%
|42.03%
|10 Yr
|4.7%*
|-6.2%
|16.0%
|35.90%
* Annualized
|JFNCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JFNCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.19 B
|1.02 M
|46.2 B
|15.24%
|Number of Holdings
|136
|25
|473
|16.25%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.47 B
|1.78 M
|21.6 B
|16.25%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.02%
|12.3%
|80.8%
|88.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JFNCX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.05%
|85.37%
|106.13%
|69.38%
|Other
|1.99%
|-22.99%
|3.38%
|6.88%
|Cash
|0.83%
|-0.04%
|9.01%
|53.75%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.13%
|0.00%
|0.37%
|3.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.86%
|21.88%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.39%
|19.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JFNCX % Rank
|Healthcare
|100.00%
|59.26%
|100.00%
|8.13%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.25%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.69%
|24.38%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.89%
|20.63%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.02%
|22.50%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|38.75%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.25%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.11%
|20.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.73%
|26.25%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.92%
|23.13%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.16%
|43.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JFNCX % Rank
|US
|79.34%
|53.67%
|104.41%
|71.25%
|Non US
|17.71%
|0.00%
|45.40%
|26.88%
|JFNCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.69%
|0.08%
|33.47%
|23.13%
|Management Fee
|0.64%
|0.03%
|1.25%
|47.56%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|84.21%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|47.62%
|JFNCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.25%
|45.00%
|JFNCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JFNCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|32.00%
|0.00%
|238.00%
|28.06%
|JFNCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JFNCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.01%
|38.79%
|JFNCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|JFNCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JFNCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.61%
|-2.54%
|1.85%
|77.07%
|JFNCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2010
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2007
15.09
15.1%
"Andy Acker is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors responsible for managing the Global Life Sciences and Biotechnology strategies since 2007 and 2018, respectively. He also leads the firm’s Health Care Sector Research Team. Andy was assistant portfolio manager on the Global Life Sciences strategy from 2003 to 2007. He joined Janus in 1999 as a research analyst focused on companies in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Prior to this, he worked as a strategy consultant for the Boston Consulting Group and as a health care analyst for Morgan Stanley Venture Partners. Andy received his bachelor of science degree in biochemical sciences from Harvard University, graduating magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. He also earned an MBA with honours from Harvard Business School. Andy holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 23 years of financial industry experience."
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|24.72
|7.86
|0.25
