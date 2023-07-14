Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust 500 Index Trust

mutual fund
JFIVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$48.11 -0.05 -0.1%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (JFIVX) Primary
JFIVX (Mutual Fund)

John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust 500 Index Trust

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$48.11 -0.05 -0.1%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (JFIVX) Primary
JFIVX (Mutual Fund)

John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust 500 Index Trust

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$48.11 -0.05 -0.1%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (JFIVX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust 500 Index Trust

JFIVX | Fund

$48.11

$7.35 B

2.32%

$1.12

0.54%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.2%

1 yr return

12.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.2%

Net Assets

$7.35 B

Holdings in Top 10

27.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$48.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.54%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 2.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust 500 Index Trust

JFIVX | Fund

$48.11

$7.35 B

2.32%

$1.12

0.54%

JFIVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust 500 Index Trust
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Nov 05, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ashikhusein Shahpurwala

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund seeks to approximate the aggregate total return of a broad-based U.S. domestic equity market index. To pursue this goal, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) at the time of investment in (a) the common stocks that are included in the S&P 500 Index and (b) securities (which may or may not be included in the S&P 500 Index) that the subadvisor believes as a group will behave in a manner similar to the index. (The fund will provide written notice to shareholders at least 60 days prior to a change in its 80% investment policy.) The subadvisor may determine that the fund’s investments in certain instruments, such as index futures, total return swaps and exchanged-traded funds (“ETFs”) have similar economic characteristics as securities that are in the S&P 500 Index. As of February 28, 2022,the market capitalizations of companies included in the S&P 500 Index ranged from $3.4 billion to $2.7 trillion.
An index is an unmanaged group of securities whose overall performance is used as an investment benchmark. Indexes may track broad investment markets, such as the global equity market, or more narrow investment markets, such as the U.S. small cap equity market. In contrast to actively managed funds, which seek to outperform their respective benchmark indexes through research and analysis, index funds are passively managed funds that seek to mirror the performance of their target indexes, minimizing performance differences over time. The fund attempts to match the performance of the S&P 500 Index by: (a) holding all, or a representative sample, of the securities that comprise that index and/or (b) by holding securities (which may or may not be included in the index) that the subadvisor believes as a group will behave in a manner similar to the index.
However, an index fund has operating expenses and transaction costs, while a market index does not. Therefore, the fund, while it attempts to track its target index closely, typically will be unable to match the performance of the index exactly. The composition of an index changes from time to time, and the subadvisor will reflect those changes in the composition of the fund’s portfolio as soon as practicable.
Use of Hedging and Other Strategic Transactions. The fund may invest in futures contracts, swaps, and depositary receipts. The fund may invest in derivatives (investments whose value is based on securities, indexes or currencies).
Read More

JFIVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JFIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.2% -14.3% 35.6% 21.74%
1 Yr 12.4% -34.9% 38.6% 43.96%
3 Yr 8.2%* -27.8% 93.5% 31.05%
5 Yr 7.2%* -30.5% 97.2% 21.29%
10 Yr 8.4%* -18.8% 37.4% 13.88%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JFIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.4% -56.3% 28.9% 60.21%
2021 10.3% -20.5% 152.6% 28.97%
2020 4.4% -13.9% 183.6% 38.61%
2019 6.1% -8.3% 8.9% 28.97%
2018 -1.5% -13.5% 12.6% 18.72%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JFIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.2% -20.5% 35.6% 18.66%
1 Yr 12.4% -34.9% 40.3% 35.85%
3 Yr 8.2%* -27.8% 93.5% 30.84%
5 Yr 7.6%* -29.8% 97.2% 22.41%
10 Yr 9.5%* -13.5% 37.4% 18.40%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JFIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.4% -56.3% 28.9% 60.29%
2021 10.3% -20.5% 152.6% 29.44%
2020 4.4% -13.9% 183.6% 38.52%
2019 6.1% -8.3% 8.9% 29.57%
2018 -1.2% -10.9% 12.6% 30.52%

NAV & Total Return History

JFIVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JFIVX Category Low Category High JFIVX % Rank
Net Assets 7.35 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 16.92%
Number of Holdings 511 2 4154 11.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.07 B 288 K 270 B 21.28%
Weighting of Top 10 27.55% 1.8% 106.2% 70.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.64%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.65%
  3. Future on S&P 500 Dec20 3.56%
  4. Future on S&P 500 Dec20 3.56%
  5. Future on S&P 500 Dec20 3.56%
  6. Future on S&P 500 Dec20 3.56%
  7. Future on S&P 500 Dec20 3.56%
  8. Future on S&P 500 Dec20 3.56%
  9. Future on S&P 500 Dec20 3.56%
  10. Future on S&P 500 Dec20 3.56%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JFIVX % Rank
Stocks 		97.42% 0.00% 130.24% 77.21%
Cash 		2.58% -102.29% 100.00% 21.43%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 30.19%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 30.72%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 26.13%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 27.40%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JFIVX % Rank
Technology 		24.69% 0.00% 48.94% 38.67%
Healthcare 		14.29% 0.00% 60.70% 53.37%
Financial Services 		13.16% 0.00% 55.59% 64.24%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.21% 0.00% 30.33% 34.46%
Communication Services 		8.65% 0.00% 27.94% 43.80%
Industrials 		8.27% 0.00% 29.90% 65.54%
Consumer Defense 		7.33% 0.00% 47.71% 33.61%
Energy 		4.17% 0.00% 41.64% 46.55%
Real Estate 		2.92% 0.00% 31.91% 40.81%
Utilities 		2.87% 0.00% 20.91% 37.52%
Basic Materials 		2.44% 0.00% 25.70% 59.04%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JFIVX % Rank
US 		96.38% 0.00% 127.77% 52.53%
Non US 		1.04% 0.00% 32.38% 69.96%

JFIVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JFIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.54% 0.01% 49.27% 72.15%
Management Fee 0.46% 0.00% 2.00% 41.73%
12b-1 Fee 0.05% 0.00% 1.00% 22.62%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.00% 0.85% 82.08%

Sales Fees

JFIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JFIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JFIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 2.00% 0.00% 496.00% 1.61%

JFIVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JFIVX Category Low Category High JFIVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.32% 0.00% 24.06% 64.03%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JFIVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JFIVX Category Low Category High JFIVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.06% -54.00% 6.06% 29.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JFIVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JFIVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ashikhusein Shahpurwala

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 28, 2013

9.01

9.0%

Ashikhusein Shahpurwala, CFA, PRM, is a managing director and senior portfolio manager for Manulife Investment Management and a member of the Passive Equity Investment team, whose funds track equity indices in Canada, the US, Japan, and Hong Kong, as well as international indices. Ashikhusein holds the Chartered Financial Analyst and Professional Risk Manager designations. Education: Cornell University, MSc (Engineering), 1987 Joined Company: 2007 Began Career: 1999

Boncana Maiga

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 17, 2021

0.79

0.8%

Boncana Maiga, CFA, CIM, is a portfolio manager for Manulife Investment Management and a member of the Passive Equity Investment Team, whose funds track equity indices in Canada, the US, Japan and Hong Kong, as well as international indices. Previously, Boncana was an associate product manager for the asset allocation platform for Manulife Mutual Funds, and before that a senior performance analyst. Education: Baruch College, Zicklin School of Business, BAA, 2004; University of Toronto, Rotman School of Management, MBA, 2013 Joined Company: 2010 Began Career: 2004

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×