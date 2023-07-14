Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks

Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
18.2%
1 yr return
12.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
7.2%
Net Assets
$7.35 B
Holdings in Top 10
27.6%
Expense Ratio 0.54%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 2.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|JFIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.2%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|21.74%
|1 Yr
|12.4%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|43.96%
|3 Yr
|8.2%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|31.05%
|5 Yr
|7.2%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|21.29%
|10 Yr
|8.4%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|13.88%
* Annualized
|Period
|JFIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.4%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|60.21%
|2021
|10.3%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|28.97%
|2020
|4.4%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|38.61%
|2019
|6.1%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|28.97%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|18.72%
|Period
|JFIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.2%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|18.66%
|1 Yr
|12.4%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|35.85%
|3 Yr
|8.2%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|30.84%
|5 Yr
|7.6%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|22.41%
|10 Yr
|9.5%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|18.40%
* Annualized
|Period
|JFIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.4%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|60.29%
|2021
|10.3%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|29.44%
|2020
|4.4%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|38.52%
|2019
|6.1%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|29.57%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|30.52%
|JFIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JFIVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.35 B
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|16.92%
|Number of Holdings
|511
|2
|4154
|11.25%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.07 B
|288 K
|270 B
|21.28%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.55%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|70.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JFIVX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.42%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|77.21%
|Cash
|2.58%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|21.43%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|30.19%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|30.72%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|26.13%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|27.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JFIVX % Rank
|Technology
|24.69%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|38.67%
|Healthcare
|14.29%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|53.37%
|Financial Services
|13.16%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|64.24%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.21%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|34.46%
|Communication Services
|8.65%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|43.80%
|Industrials
|8.27%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|65.54%
|Consumer Defense
|7.33%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|33.61%
|Energy
|4.17%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|46.55%
|Real Estate
|2.92%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|40.81%
|Utilities
|2.87%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|37.52%
|Basic Materials
|2.44%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|59.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JFIVX % Rank
|US
|96.38%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|52.53%
|Non US
|1.04%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|69.96%
|JFIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.54%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|72.15%
|Management Fee
|0.46%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|41.73%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.05%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|22.62%
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|82.08%
|JFIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JFIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JFIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|2.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|1.61%
|JFIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JFIVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.32%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|64.03%
|JFIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|JFIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JFIVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.06%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|29.14%
|JFIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 22, 2019
|$0.349
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 23, 2019
|$0.776
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2018
|$0.340
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2017
|$0.409
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2016
|$0.351
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 28, 2013
9.01
9.0%
Ashikhusein Shahpurwala, CFA, PRM, is a managing director and senior portfolio manager for Manulife Investment Management and a member of the Passive Equity Investment team, whose funds track equity indices in Canada, the US, Japan, and Hong Kong, as well as international indices. Ashikhusein holds the Chartered Financial Analyst and Professional Risk Manager designations. Education: Cornell University, MSc (Engineering), 1987 Joined Company: 2007 Began Career: 1999
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 17, 2021
0.79
0.8%
Boncana Maiga, CFA, CIM, is a portfolio manager for Manulife Investment Management and a member of the Passive Equity Investment Team, whose funds track equity indices in Canada, the US, Japan and Hong Kong, as well as international indices. Previously, Boncana was an associate product manager for the asset allocation platform for Manulife Mutual Funds, and before that a senior performance analyst. Education: Baruch College, Zicklin School of Business, BAA, 2004; University of Toronto, Rotman School of Management, MBA, 2013 Joined Company: 2010 Began Career: 2004
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
