Mr. Carlino joined Bain Capital Credit in 2002. He is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager in Liquid Credit. Prior to his current role, Mr. Carlino was responsible for investments in the Airlines, Aerospace & Defense, and Homebuilding & Building Product sectors. Previously, Mr. Carlino was a consultant for The Boston Consulting Group and also an intelligence officer in the US Air Force. Mr. Carlino received an M.B.A. from The University of Chicago Booth Graduate School of Business and a B.S. from the United States Air Force Academy.