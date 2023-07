Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in floating-rate loans, which often include debt securities of domestic and foreign issuers that are rated below investment grade (rated below Baa by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization such as Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or BBB by S&P Global Ratings), at the time of purchase, or are of comparable quality, as determined by the manager, and other floating-rate securities. Bonds that are rated at or below BB by S&P Global Ratings or Ba by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. are considered junk bonds.

The fund may invest in domestic and foreign loans and loan participations that pay interest at rates that float or reset periodically at a margin above a generally recognized base lending rate such as the Prime Rate, the London InterBank Offered Rate (LIBOR), or another generally recognized base lending rate. Loans and debt instruments rated below investment grade are considered speculative. The fund may invest in loans of companies whose financial conditions are troubled or uncertain and that may be involved in bankruptcy proceedings, reorganizations, or financial restructurings. Some loans may be illiquid. The fund may also acquire and hold warrants and other equity interests. The fund may invest in loans, loan participations, and other securities of any maturity and duration. The fund may also invest in loans of any aggregate principal amount, which will vary from time to time.

For purposes of reducing risk and/or improving liquidity, the fund may invest in derivative instruments such as options (including options on securities indexes) and swaps (including credit default swaps).