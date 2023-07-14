Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of franchise companies. A franchise company is one whose return on invested capital over a three-year period is above its cost of capital. Return on invested capital quantifies how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business, while its cost of capital refers to the cost of raising money to fund its business. These companies typically will have a leading share of industry sales, the ability to generate consistent sales growth over time as their products and services attract a larger customer base, and a strong record of return on capital invested in

the company with a sustainable competitive advantage, meaning bargaining power with buyers and/or sellers and a unique product or process that is difficult to replicate or substitute and hard for others to compete with.

Under normal market conditions, at least 40% of the value of the fund’s net assets will be invested in issuers domiciled outside of the United States, which includes securities for which the relevant reference entity is domiciled outside the United States, such as American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) that trade on U.S. exchanges.

The manager’s primary method of analysis is fundamental analysis, which is the ability to assess the health of a company, its competitive positioning, its strength of management, and its competitive advantages. Investment decisions are a function of finding stocks that possess the qualitative factors as outlined above and the manager believes are trading at a significant discount to the manager’s estimation of value.

The fund is a non-diversified fund, which means that it may invest in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund and may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer.

The fund may invest significantly in securities of companies in certain sectors, such as the consumer staples and consumer discretionary sectors (as defined by the Global Industry Classification Standards (GICS)), and may therefore experience greater volatility than funds investing in a broader range of sectors and may be more susceptible to the impact of market, economic, regulatory, and other factors affecting that sector.