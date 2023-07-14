Home
Trending ETFs

JFGAX (Mutual Fund)

JFGAX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

21.9%

1 yr return

10.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.7%

Net Assets

$425 M

Holdings in Top 10

53.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.00%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 34.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JFGAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 21.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.38%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Funds Fundamental Global Franchise Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Jun 29, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    505996
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Emory (Sandy) Sanders

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of franchise companies. A franchise company is one whose return on invested capital over a three-year period is above its cost of capital. Return on invested capital quantifies how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business, while its cost of capital refers to the cost of raising money to fund its business. These companies typically will have a leading share of industry sales, the ability to generate consistent sales growth over time as their products and services attract a larger customer base, and a strong record of return on capital invested in
the company with a sustainable competitive advantage, meaning bargaining power with buyers and/or sellers and a unique product or process that is difficult to replicate or substitute and hard for others to compete with.
Under normal market conditions, at least 40% of the value of the fund’s net assets will be invested in issuers domiciled outside of the United States, which includes securities for which the relevant reference entity is domiciled outside the United States, such as American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) that trade on U.S. exchanges.
The manager’s primary method of analysis is fundamental analysis, which is the ability to assess the health of a company, its competitive positioning, its strength of management, and its competitive advantages. Investment decisions are a function of finding stocks that possess the qualitative factors as outlined above and the manager believes are trading at a significant discount to the manager’s estimation of value.
The fund is a non-diversified fund, which means that it may invest in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund and may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer.
The fund may invest significantly in securities of companies in certain sectors, such as the consumer staples and consumer discretionary sectors (as defined by the Global Industry Classification Standards (GICS)), and may therefore experience greater volatility than funds investing in a broader range of sectors and may be more susceptible to the impact of market, economic, regulatory, and other factors affecting that sector.
The manager focuses on the equity securities of small-, mid-, and large-capitalization companies in both developed and emerging countries. The manager primarily invests in common stocks of developed and emerging companies, as well as ADRs, which trade on U.S. exchanges.
JFGAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JFGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.9% -35.6% 29.2% 53.91%
1 Yr 10.0% 17.3% 252.4% 72.61%
3 Yr -0.7%* -3.5% 34.6% 59.98%
5 Yr -2.7%* 0.1% 32.7% 67.52%
10 Yr -0.7%* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JFGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.5% -24.3% 957.1% 71.99%
2021 3.6% -38.3% 47.1% 53.35%
2020 1.9% -54.2% 0.6% 86.68%
2019 4.8% -76.0% 54.1% 94.88%
2018 -5.0% -26.1% 47.8% 97.13%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JFGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.9% -35.6% 29.2% 54.59%
1 Yr 10.0% 11.4% 252.4% 82.95%
3 Yr -0.7%* -3.5% 34.6% 73.48%
5 Yr -2.7%* 0.1% 32.7% 73.69%
10 Yr 4.1%* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JFGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.5% -24.3% 957.1% 71.99%
2021 3.6% -33.1% 47.1% 53.73%
2020 1.9% -44.4% 1.8% 90.98%
2019 4.8% -6.5% 54.1% 36.46%
2018 -5.0% -14.4% 47.8% 64.75%

NAV & Total Return History

JFGAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JFGAX Category Low Category High JFGAX % Rank
Net Assets 425 M 199 K 133 B 49.34%
Number of Holdings 33 1 9075 91.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 228 M -18 M 37.6 B 34.69%
Weighting of Top 10 53.16% 9.1% 100.0% 5.72%

Top 10 Holdings

  6. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 7.50%
  2. Heineken Holding NV 7.51%
  3. Heineken Holding NV 7.51%
  4. Heineken Holding NV 7.51%
  5. Heineken Holding NV 7.51%
  6. Heineken Holding NV 7.51%
  7. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 7.50%
  8. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 7.50%
  9. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 7.50%
  10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 7.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JFGAX % Rank
Stocks 		97.57% 61.84% 125.47% 98.68%
Cash 		2.44% -174.70% 23.12% 1.32%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 61.12%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 64.76%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 56.28%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 58.04%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JFGAX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		32.23% 0.00% 40.94% 1.98%
Consumer Defense 		30.30% 0.00% 73.28% 3.52%
Communication Services 		18.66% 0.00% 57.66% 19.49%
Healthcare 		7.60% 0.00% 35.42% 90.53%
Technology 		5.65% 0.00% 49.87% 97.47%
Real Estate 		3.30% 0.00% 39.48% 21.81%
Industrials 		2.25% 0.00% 44.06% 93.72%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 86.12%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 38.42% 87.22%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 83.59%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.60% 93.28%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JFGAX % Rank
US 		52.84% 0.13% 103.82% 84.14%
Non US 		44.73% 0.58% 99.46% 61.67%

JFGAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JFGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.30% 0.01% 44.27% 41.73%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.82% 74.07%
12b-1 Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.00% 58.98%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

JFGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.00% 2.50% 5.75% 79.20%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JFGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JFGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 34.00% 0.00% 395.00% 63.76%

JFGAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JFGAX Category Low Category High JFGAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 55.80%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JFGAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JFGAX Category Low Category High JFGAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.38% -4.27% 12.65% 78.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JFGAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

JFGAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Emory (Sandy) Sanders

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2012

9.93

9.9%

Emory W.(Sandy) Sanders Jr., CFA, is a senior managing director and senior portfolio manager for Manulife Investment Management. He is the co-leader of the Core Value Equity Team, which manages large cap value, large cap core and all cap core strategies. He was most recently a director, portfolio manager and senior equity analyst with the large cap equity research team at Wells Capital Management. He began his career with Evergreen Investments. He is a member of the CFA Society Boston, Inc. and a CFA charterholder. Education:University of Vermont,BS,1996 Joined Company:2010 Began Career:1997

Jonathan White

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2013

8.42

8.4%

Jonathan T. White, CFA, is a senior managing director and senior portfolio manager for Manulife Investment Management. He is the co-leader of the Core Value Equity Team, which manages large cap core, all cap core, large cap value and global focus strategies. He is the lead portfolio manager for the Global focus strategy and a co-portfolio manager of the US Large Cap Core and All Cap Core Strategies. Jonathan is focused on the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors. Previously, he was a senior analyst with the Berkeley Street Equity Team at Wells Capital Management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

