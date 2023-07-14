Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. Market capitalizations of these companies will span the capitalization spectrum. Equity securities include common, convertible, and preferred securities and their equivalents.

The manager seeks to identify companies that demonstrate key growth drivers, sustainable cash flow production, and high returns on capital, sustainable competitive advantages, and strong management. The manager looks for both growth and value opportunities, using the present value of estimated future cash flows to measure intrinsic value. The fund may focus its investments in a particular sector or sectors of the economy.

The manager’s fundamental research process produces bottom-up company assessments using key assumptions that drive sales, margins, and asset intensity. The manager seeks to purchase company shares that are selling at a significant discount to intrinsic value. Sell decisions are similarly driven by long-term fundamental analysis. The manager may sell a holding if the holding reaches its target valuation, the manager perceives deterioration in the business’s underlying fundamentals, or a more attractive opportunity is identified.