JFARX (Mutual Fund)

John Hancock Funds Fundamental All Cap Core Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$28.65 -0.12 -0.42%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (JFCIX) Primary A (JFCAX) C (JFCCX) Retirement (JFAIX) Retirement (JFARX) Retirement (JFACX)

Vitals

YTD Return

24.7%

1 yr return

17.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.1%

Net Assets

$273 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JFARX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 24.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Funds Fundamental All Cap Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Mar 27, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Emory (Sandy) Sanders

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. Market capitalizations of these companies will span the capitalization spectrum. Equity securities include common, convertible, and preferred securities and their equivalents.
The manager seeks to identify companies that demonstrate key growth drivers, sustainable cash flow production, and high returns on capital, sustainable competitive advantages, and strong management. The manager looks for both growth and value opportunities, using the present value of estimated future cash flows to measure intrinsic value. The fund may focus its investments in a particular sector or sectors of the economy.
The manager’s fundamental research process produces bottom-up company assessments using key assumptions that drive sales, margins, and asset intensity. The manager seeks to purchase company shares that are selling at a significant discount to intrinsic value. Sell decisions are similarly driven by long-term fundamental analysis. The manager may sell a holding if the holding reaches its target valuation, the manager perceives deterioration in the business’s underlying fundamentals, or a more attractive opportunity is identified.
The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, including American Depositary Receipts. Investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and derivative instruments may be used to reduce risk and/or obtain efficient investment exposure, and may include options, futures contracts, and swaps (including interest-rate swaps). The fund may also invest in U.S. government securities and other short-term securities such as money market instruments and repurchase agreements.
Read More

JFARX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JFARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 24.7% -14.3% 35.6% 1.66%
1 Yr 17.9% -34.9% 38.6% 10.12%
3 Yr 10.5%* -27.8% 93.5% 20.13%
5 Yr 7.1%* -30.5% 97.2% 21.62%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 2.28%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JFARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.1% -56.3% 28.9% 84.53%
2021 12.1% -20.5% 152.6% 13.08%
2020 7.4% -13.9% 183.6% 4.30%
2019 8.0% -8.3% 8.9% 0.85%
2018 -4.9% -13.5% 12.6% 86.07%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JFARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 24.7% -20.5% 35.6% 1.21%
1 Yr 17.9% -34.9% 40.3% 5.43%
3 Yr 10.5%* -27.8% 93.5% 20.37%
5 Yr 7.1%* -29.8% 97.2% 25.11%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 2.28%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JFARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.1% -56.3% 28.9% 84.60%
2021 12.1% -20.5% 152.6% 13.63%
2020 7.4% -13.9% 183.6% 4.22%
2019 8.0% -8.3% 8.9% 0.85%
2018 -4.9% -10.9% 12.6% 92.19%

NAV & Total Return History

JFARX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JFARX Category Low Category High JFARX % Rank
Net Assets 273 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 72.36%
Number of Holdings 52 2 4154 77.96%
Net Assets in Top 10 121 M 288 K 270 B 70.42%
Weighting of Top 10 43.52% 1.8% 106.2% 14.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com Inc 7.99%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class A 5.94%
  3. Lennar Corp Class A 5.26%
  4. Morgan Stanley 4.46%
  5. Apple Inc 3.93%
  6. Liberty Formula One Group C 3.47%
  7. First Hawaiian Inc 3.36%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.21%
  9. Cheniere Energy Inc 3.18%
  10. Bank of America Corp 3.03%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JFARX % Rank
Stocks 		96.86% 0.00% 130.24% 82.26%
Cash 		3.14% -102.29% 100.00% 14.42%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 92.45%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 92.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 92.22%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 92.15%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JFARX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		21.85% 0.00% 30.33% 1.30%
Communication Services 		15.61% 0.00% 27.94% 3.06%
Technology 		15.08% 0.00% 48.94% 89.51%
Financial Services 		14.69% 0.00% 55.59% 32.62%
Healthcare 		7.84% 0.00% 60.70% 94.72%
Consumer Defense 		7.16% 0.00% 47.71% 39.28%
Energy 		6.74% 0.00% 41.64% 8.50%
Industrials 		5.99% 0.00% 29.90% 94.33%
Real Estate 		3.77% 0.00% 31.91% 19.53%
Basic Materials 		1.27% 0.00% 25.70% 86.60%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 98.77%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JFARX % Rank
US 		91.11% 0.00% 127.77% 77.74%
Non US 		5.75% 0.00% 32.38% 23.17%

JFARX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JFARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.15% 0.01% 49.27% 29.09%
Management Fee 0.67% 0.00% 2.00% 77.62%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 61.54%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 52.16%

Sales Fees

JFARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JFARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JFARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 0.00% 496.00% 39.12%

JFARX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JFARX Category Low Category High JFARX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.06% 97.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JFARX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JFARX Category Low Category High JFARX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.13% -54.00% 6.06% 88.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JFARX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JFARX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Emory (Sandy) Sanders

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2011

11.01

11.0%

Emory W.(Sandy) Sanders Jr., CFA, is a senior managing director and senior portfolio manager for Manulife Investment Management. He is the co-leader of the Core Value Equity Team, which manages large cap value, large cap core and all cap core strategies. He was most recently a director, portfolio manager and senior equity analyst with the large cap equity research team at Wells Capital Management. He began his career with Evergreen Investments. He is a member of the CFA Society Boston, Inc. and a CFA charterholder. Education:University of Vermont,BS,1996 Joined Company:2010 Began Career:1997

Jonathan White

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2015

7.25

7.3%

Jonathan T. White, CFA, is a senior managing director and senior portfolio manager for Manulife Investment Management. He is the co-leader of the Core Value Equity Team, which manages large cap core, all cap core, large cap value and global focus strategies. He is the lead portfolio manager for the Global focus strategy and a co-portfolio manager of the US Large Cap Core and All Cap Core Strategies. Jonathan is focused on the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors. Previously, he was a senior analyst with the Berkeley Street Equity Team at Wells Capital Management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

