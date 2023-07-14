As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Global Equity Impact Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities issued by companies located throughout the world (including the U.S.). Equity securities include, but are not limited to, common stock, preferred stock and depositary receipts.

The Fund invests in securities of companies that aim to create positive measurable environmental and/or social impacts.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest significantly (at least 40% -- unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Adviser in which case the Fund would invest at least 30%) in non-U.S. companies. A company is considered to be a non-U.S. company if Fund management determines that the company meets one or more of the following criteria:

● the company is organized under the laws of, or has its principal office in, a country outside the U.S.; ● the company has its principal securities trading market in a country outside the U.S.; and/or ● the company derives the majority of its annual revenue or earnings or assets from goods produced, sales made or services performed in a country outside the U.S.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in securities from at least three different countries. The Fund may also invest in companies of emerging market countries. At times, the Fund may have a significant amount of its assets invested in a country or geographic region. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in U.S. Dollars and currencies of the foreign countries in which it is permitted to invest. The Fund typically has full currency exposure to those markets in which it invests. In addition, the Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization. The Fund may invest in securities of any market sector and may hold a significant amount of securities of companies, from time to time, within a single sector. The Fund currently anticipates that it will have significant exposure to the industrials sector.

The Adviser selects investments for the Fund based on both: (i) an evaluation of the important factors that drive a company’s share price, as well as (ii) the company’s environmental and social impact practices.

In evaluating all companies, the Adviser employs a fundamental, bottom-up equity investment style. The style recognizes that the market is not efficient at pricing the fundamentals that drive a company’s share price when the company undergoes or faces a material change; therefore, the investment team focuses on securing and analyzing information about the fast-changing corporate prospects of companies, concentrating on the most important factors that drive the market price of the investment.

After an investment opportunity satisfies the Adviser’s evaluation of price and fundamental factors, the Adviser then assesses a company’s ability to deliver positive outcomes for the environment and society in nine areas or “pillars”: circular economy (i.e. optimal reuse of resources), sustainable energy, food and agriculture, water and sanitation, health and social care, financial inclusion, sustainable real estate and infrastructure, education and employment, and impact leaders (i.e. companies that help others achieve sustainable development goals). The Adviser generally aligns its impact assessment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (“SDGs”). Only those investments that meet the Adviser’s impact criteria are eligible for investment.

In carrying out the Fund’s investment strategy, the Adviser combines the expert analysis of its equity teams with the insights of its environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) specialists. This allows the Adviser to assess a company’s alignment with the pillars. A company’s progress against each pillar is measured using the SDGs’ relevant key performance indicators (KPIs), linking the company’s ability to affect positive change in the context of these overarching

global challenges. Engagement with company management teams is a part of the Adviser’s investment process and ongoing stewardship program. The Adviser’s process evaluates the ownership structures, governance and management quality of the companies.

In addition, a set of ESG-related binary exclusions will be applied which supports the sustainable development aims of the United Nations. Based on MSCI business involvement screening research, the Fund will seek to not invest in companies that have:

· failed to uphold one or more principles of the UN Global Compact;

· an industry tie to controversial weapons (cluster munitions, landmines, biological / chemical weapons, depleted uranium weapons, blinding laser weapons, incendiary weapons, and/or non-detectable fragments);

· an industry tie to nuclear weapons; or

· any revenue contribution from tobacco or are tobacco manufacturers.

“An industry tie” includes companies that provide support systems and services, as well as those with direct (i.e., owners and producers) and indirect (i.e., parents and subsidiaries) involvement in the activity.