JESTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 45.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -21.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -13.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.58%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust Science & Technology Trust
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Walter Price

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks of companies expected to benefit from the development, and/or use of science and/or technology. (The fund will provide written notice to shareholders at least 60 days prior to a change in its 80% investment policy.) For purposes of satisfying this requirement, common stock may include equity-linked notes and derivatives relating to common stocks, such as options on equity-linked notes.
The fund employs a multi-manager approach with two subadvisors, each of which employs its own investment approach and independently manages its portion of the fund. The fund will be rebalanced periodically so that the subadvisors manage the following portions of the fund:
50%* T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”)
50%* Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC (“AllianzGI US”)
*Percentages are approximate. Since the fund is only rebalanced periodically, the actual portion of the fund managed by each subadvisor will vary.
This allocation methodology may change in the future.
Some industries likely to be represented in the fund include:
information technology including hardware, software, semiconductors and technology equipment
telecommunications equipment and services
media including advertising, broadcasting, cable and satellite, movies, entertainment, publishing and information services
environmental services
internet commerce and advertising
life sciences and health care, including pharmaceuticals, health care equipment and services, and biotechnology
chemicals and synthetic materials
defense and aerospace
alternative energy
While most of the fund’s assets are invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may also purchase other types of securities, including U.S. dollar- and foreign currency-denominated foreign securities, convertible stocks and bonds, and warrants, and use futures and options, in keeping with the fund’s investment objectives.
Stock selection for the fund generally reflects a growth approach based on an assessment of a company’s fundamental prospects for above-average earnings, rather than on a company’s size. As a result, fund holdings can range from securities of small companies developing new technologies to securities of blue chip firms with established track records. The fund may also invest in companies that are expected to benefit from technological advances even if they are not directly involved in research and development. The fund may invest in suitable companies through IPOs.
The fund holds a certain portion of its assets in money market reserves, which can consist of shares of certain internal T. Rowe Price money market funds as well as U.S. dollar and foreign currency-denominated money market securities, including repurchase agreements, in the two highest rating categories, maturing in one year or less.
The fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in hybrid instruments. Hybrid instruments are a type of high-risk derivative which can combine the characteristics of securities, futures and options. Such securities may bear interest or pay dividends at below market (or even relatively nominal) rates.
In managing its portion of the fund, AllianzGI US may enter into short sales including short sales against the box.
In pursuing the fund’s investment objective, each subadvisor has the discretion to purchase some securities that do not meet its normal investment criteria, as described above, when they perceive an unusual opportunity for gain. These special situations might arise when a subadvisor believes a security could increase in value for a variety of reasons including a change in management, an extraordinary corporate event, a new product introduction or a favorable competitive development.
The fund may sell securities for a variety of reasons, including to realize gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.
Read More

JESTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JESTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 45.9% -29.2% 72.6% 15.88%
1 Yr -30.5% -40.8% 65.2% 99.14%
3 Yr -21.9%* -40.4% 28.1% 98.21%
5 Yr -13.7%* -30.5% 25.6% 98.16%
10 Yr -1.9%* -15.0% 24.7% 96.17%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JESTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -68.2% -73.9% 35.7% 99.11%
2021 -6.5% -25.6% 45.1% 84.38%
2020 12.5% 1.8% 60.0% 50.00%
2019 3.3% -15.0% 13.7% 90.64%
2018 -3.0% -12.8% 31.5% 54.30%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JESTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 45.9% -54.1% 72.3% 12.88%
1 Yr -30.5% -62.3% 65.2% 91.88%
3 Yr -21.9%* -40.4% 36.7% 98.13%
5 Yr -13.7%* -30.5% 29.2% 97.93%
10 Yr 2.1%* -15.0% 25.4% 88.89%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JESTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -68.2% -73.9% 35.7% 99.11%
2021 -6.5% -25.6% 45.1% 84.38%
2020 12.5% 1.8% 60.0% 50.00%
2019 3.3% -15.0% 13.7% 90.64%
2018 -3.0% -12.8% 31.5% 67.74%

NAV & Total Return History

JESTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JESTX Category Low Category High JESTX % Rank
Net Assets 705 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 49.15%
Number of Holdings 123 10 397 9.32%
Net Assets in Top 10 282 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 54.24%
Weighting of Top 10 37.67% 7.6% 100.0% 75.42%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 8.19%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 5.11%
  3. T. Rowe Price Gov. Reserve 3.55%
  4. Salesforce Inc 3.44%
  5. Pure Storage Inc Class A 3.44%
  6. Citrix Systems Inc 3.27%
  7. Trip.com Group Ltd ADR 3.25%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.14%
  9. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 3.12%
  10. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 3.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JESTX % Rank
Stocks 		95.29% 68.59% 100.53% 84.75%
Cash 		4.71% -0.53% 15.91% 13.56%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 63.14%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 64.41%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 61.02%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 61.02%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JESTX % Rank
Technology 		61.09% 2.80% 100.00% 75.42%
Consumer Cyclical 		21.98% 0.00% 32.97% 5.08%
Communication Services 		12.50% 0.00% 97.05% 26.27%
Financial Services 		2.89% 0.00% 38.36% 58.05%
Healthcare 		0.60% 0.00% 25.57% 41.53%
Real Estate 		0.40% 0.00% 15.05% 22.03%
Industrials 		0.37% 0.00% 38.68% 63.14%
Consumer Defense 		0.17% 0.00% 5.64% 11.86%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 59.75%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 58.47%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 62.29%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JESTX % Rank
US 		74.13% 19.45% 100.53% 85.17%
Non US 		21.16% 0.00% 80.40% 14.41%

JESTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JESTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.11% 0.08% 3.60% 41.56%
Management Fee 1.02% 0.03% 1.95% 93.59%
12b-1 Fee 0.05% 0.00% 1.00% 39.37%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.00% 0.50% 79.63%

Sales Fees

JESTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JESTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JESTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 87.00% 0.69% 281.00% 85.33%

JESTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JESTX Category Low Category High JESTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 66.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JESTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JESTX Category Low Category High JESTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.58% -2.30% 2.08% 59.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JESTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JESTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Walter Price

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2006

15.42

15.4%

Mr. Price is a senior portfolio manager and managing director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1974. He is co-lead portfolio manager of the Global Technology strategy. He previously worked for Colonial Management, an investment advisory firm in Boston, where he became a senior analyst responsible for the chemical industry and the technology area.

Huachen Chen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2006

15.42

15.4%

Mr. Chen is a senior portfolio manager, senior analyst and a managing director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1984. He is co-lead portfolio manager of the Global Technology strategy. Mr. Chen previously worked for IBM and Intel Corporation, where he had responsibilities for semiconductor process engineering. Mr. Chen has a B.S. in materials science and engineering from Cornell University, an M.S. in materials science and engineering from Northwestern University and an M.B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley. He is a CFA charterholder.

Kennard Allen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2009

13.42

13.4%

Ken Allen is a portfolio manager and investment analyst in the U.S. Equity Division at T. Rowe Price. Mr. Allen is a member of the Investment Advisory Committees for many of the firm's strategies with information technology investments. He also has portfolio management responsibilities in the firm's US Structured Research Equity Strategy. Mr. Allen is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Mr. Allen joined T. Rowe Price in 2000. He earned a B.A. in economics from Colby College.

Michael Seidenberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2019

3.09

3.1%

Mr. Seidenberg is a portfolio manager, an analyst and a director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2009. He is a member of the Global Technology team in the US. Before joining the firm, he worked at a number of hedge funds, including Pequot Capital and Andor Capital. Before that, Mr. Seidenberg covered a range of technology sectors at Citadel Investment Group. He has also worked in the software industry and at Oracle Corporation, and was previously at Roche Laboratories in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sales. Mr. Seidenberg has a B.S. in business administration from the University of Colorado and an M.B.A. with concentrations in finance and accounting from Columbia Business School.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

