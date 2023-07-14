Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust Strategic Income Opportunities Trust

mutual fund
JESNX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.68 -0.02 -0.16%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Other (JESNX) Primary
JESNX (Mutual Fund)

John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust Strategic Income Opportunities Trust

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.68 -0.02 -0.16%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Other (JESNX) Primary
JESNX (Mutual Fund)

John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust Strategic Income Opportunities Trust

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.68 -0.02 -0.16%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Other (JESNX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust Strategic Income Opportunities Trust

JESNX | Fund

$12.68

$405 M

3.61%

$0.46

0.76%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.0%

1 yr return

0.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$405 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.76%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 61.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust Strategic Income Opportunities Trust

JESNX | Fund

$12.68

$405 M

3.61%

$0.46

0.76%

JESNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.56%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust Strategic Income Opportunities Trust
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    May 03, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Janis

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests primarily in the following types of securities: foreign government and corporate debt securities from developed and emerging markets, U.S. government and agency securities, and high-yield bonds.
The fund may also invest in preferred stock and other types of debt securities.
Although the fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities rated as low as D (in default) by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) (or their unrated equivalents) (i.e., “junk bonds”), it seeks to keep its average credit quality in the investment-grade range (AAA to BBB). There is no limit on the fund’s average maturity. The fund’s investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase.
In managing the fund, the subadvisor allocates assets among the three major types of securities (U.S. government debt and mortgages; corporate debt — primarily high yield; and foreign debt — both government and corporate, including emerging markets) based on analysis of economic factors, such as projected international interest rate movements, industry cycles and political trends. However, the subadvisor may invest up to 100% of the fund’s total assets in any one sector. Within each type of security, the subadvisor looks for investments that are appropriate for the overall fund in terms of yield, credit quality, structure and industry distribution. In selecting securities, relative yields and risk/reward ratios are the primary considerations.
The fund may use certain higher-risk investments, including restricted or illiquid securities and derivatives, which include futures contracts on securities, indices and foreign currency; options on futures contracts, securities, indices and foreign currency; interest rate, foreign currency and credit default
swaps; and foreign currency forward contracts, in each case, for the purposes of reducing risk, obtaining efficient market exposure and/or enhancing investment returns. In addition, the fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in domestic or foreign common stocks.
Use of Hedging and Other Strategic Transactions. The fund is authorized to use all of the various investment strategies referred to under “Additional Information About the Funds’ Principal Risks — Hedging, derivatives and other strategic transactions risk” including, but not limited to, U.S. Treasury futures and options, index derivatives, credit default swaps and currency forwards and options.
Read More

JESNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JESNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.0% -7.2% 18.1% 4.78%
1 Yr 0.6% -18.7% 21.2% 27.89%
3 Yr -2.6%* -23.6% 52.8% 40.31%
5 Yr -1.1%* -29.7% 29.3% 24.95%
10 Yr -0.8%* -27.4% 13.2% 21.59%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JESNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.4% -31.8% 18.4% 54.18%
2021 -1.3% -14.3% 15.8% 69.35%
2020 2.2% -20.2% 60.6% 9.47%
2019 1.9% -10.2% 3.6% 12.65%
2018 -1.8% -12.3% 0.7% 89.87%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JESNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.0% -11.7% 18.1% 4.78%
1 Yr 0.6% -18.7% 38.5% 26.72%
3 Yr -2.6%* -23.6% 52.8% 40.69%
5 Yr -0.7%* -29.7% 30.1% 22.85%
10 Yr 0.4%* -27.4% 16.4% 24.09%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JESNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.4% -31.8% 18.4% 54.03%
2021 -1.3% -14.3% 15.8% 69.35%
2020 2.2% -20.2% 60.6% 9.47%
2019 1.9% -10.2% 3.6% 13.52%
2018 -1.5% -12.3% 1.5% 84.13%

NAV & Total Return History

JESNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JESNX Category Low Category High JESNX % Rank
Net Assets 405 M 100 124 B 58.02%
Number of Holdings 547 2 8175 48.84%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.26 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 86.77%
Weighting of Top 10 15.55% 4.3% 105.0% 72.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Us Long Bond(Cbt) Jun21 Xcbt 20210621 21.85%
  2. Us Long Bond(Cbt) Jun21 Xcbt 20210621 21.85%
  3. Us Long Bond(Cbt) Jun21 Xcbt 20210621 21.85%
  4. Us Long Bond(Cbt) Jun21 Xcbt 20210621 21.85%
  5. Us Long Bond(Cbt) Jun21 Xcbt 20210621 21.85%
  6. Us Long Bond(Cbt) Jun21 Xcbt 20210621 21.85%
  7. Us Long Bond(Cbt) Jun21 Xcbt 20210621 21.85%
  8. Us Long Bond(Cbt) Jun21 Xcbt 20210621 21.85%
  9. Us Long Bond(Cbt) Jun21 Xcbt 20210621 21.85%
  10. Us Long Bond(Cbt) Jun21 Xcbt 20210621 21.85%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JESNX % Rank
Bonds 		84.68% -150.81% 180.51% 60.90%
Convertible Bonds 		5.23% 0.00% 33.50% 12.65%
Cash 		4.31% -261.12% 258.91% 63.66%
Stocks 		3.86% -38.22% 261.12% 13.81%
Preferred Stocks 		1.92% 0.00% 13.21% 13.08%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 87.94%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JESNX % Rank
Utilities 		55.50% 0.00% 100.00% 6.68%
Financial Services 		19.97% 0.00% 100.00% 28.02%
Industrials 		16.08% 0.00% 100.00% 10.54%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.81% 0.00% 89.95% 24.68%
Real Estate 		3.64% 0.00% 100.00% 27.76%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.61% 94.86%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 94.86%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 98.71%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 94.86%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% 94.86%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 94.86%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JESNX % Rank
US 		3.22% -40.06% 261.12% 12.65%
Non US 		0.64% -0.10% 18.33% 9.74%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JESNX % Rank
Corporate 		60.12% 0.00% 97.25% 23.36%
Government 		31.18% 0.00% 99.43% 15.62%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.98% 0.00% 100.00% 68.51%
Securitized 		3.49% 0.00% 99.65% 79.42%
Derivative 		0.24% -0.52% 72.98% 48.69%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 95.04%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JESNX % Rank
Non US 		44.43% -136.75% 104.82% 10.47%
US 		40.25% -151.11% 194.51% 82.27%

JESNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JESNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.76% 0.01% 26.65% 76.89%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.00% 2.29% 56.98%
12b-1 Fee 0.05% 0.00% 1.00% 17.19%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.00% 0.70% 84.00%

Sales Fees

JESNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JESNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JESNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 61.00% 0.00% 632.00% 36.01%

JESNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JESNX Category Low Category High JESNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.61% 0.00% 15.93% 8.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JESNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JESNX Category Low Category High JESNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.56% -1.55% 11.51% 62.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JESNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

JESNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Janis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 03, 2004

18.09

18.1%

Daniel S. Janis, III is head of Global Multi-Sector Fixed Income at Manulife Investment Management. He is a senior managing director, senior portfolio manager and the lead portfolio manager for the company’s global multi-sector fixed income strategies, responsible for asset allocation, global bond research and currency management. His areas of expertise include global economics, foreign exchange, derivatives and risk management. Prior to joining the company, Dan was a vice president and proprietary risk manager for BankBoston.

Thomas Goggins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2009

12.42

12.4%

Thomas C. Goggins is a senior managing director and senior portfolio manager on the Global Multi-Sector Fixed Income Team at Manulife Investment Management. He is responsible for portfolio management, global bond research, security selection and risk management for the company’s global multi-sector fixed income strategies. Prior to joining the company, Tom held positions at Putnam Investments, Transamerica Investments, SAC Capital and Fontana Capital.

Kisoo Park

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2015

7.42

7.4%

Kisoo Park is a managing director and portfolio manager on the Global Multi-Sector Fixed Income Team at Manulife Investment Management. He is responsible for portfolio management, global bond research and currency management for the company’s global multi-sector fixed income strategies. Before joing the company, Kisoo was a founding member and COO of hedge fund firm based in Hong Kong. Prior to that, he was the CIO responsible for tactical asset allocation investing in global equities, fixed income, commodities, FX and interest rate asset classes at Prince Asset Management, Hong Kong.

Christopher Chapman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2017

5.14

5.1%

Chris is co-leader of the company’s global multi sector fixed income strategies, responsible for portfolio management, global sovereign debt, portfolio construction, and currency and risk management. Previously, he was a portfolio manager for global multi sector fixed income and, prior to that, he was a senior investment analyst and trader with the team. Earlier in his career, he worked in several other areas of the firm, including as an investment risk analyst on the quantitative research team. Chris began his career at State Street Bank. He holds the Certified Financial Analyst designation.

Bradley Lutz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Brad Lutz is a managing director, portfolio manager and senior investment analyst for John Hancock Asset Management. Prior to joining the firm, he held analyst positions at Declaration Management & Research, Summit Investment Partners and Pacholder Associates, Inc. He has been with the investment management industry since 1993, a B.S. from Miami University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×