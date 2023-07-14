Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$12.68
$405 M
3.61%
$0.46
0.76%
YTD Return
4.0%
1 yr return
0.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
Net Assets
$405 M
Holdings in Top 10
15.6%
Expense Ratio 0.76%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 61.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
$12.68
$405 M
3.61%
$0.46
0.76%
|Period
|JESNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.0%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|4.78%
|1 Yr
|0.6%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|27.89%
|3 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|40.31%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|24.95%
|10 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|21.59%
* Annualized
|Period
|JESNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.4%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|54.18%
|2021
|-1.3%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|69.35%
|2020
|2.2%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|9.47%
|2019
|1.9%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|12.65%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|89.87%
|Period
|JESNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.0%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|4.78%
|1 Yr
|0.6%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|26.72%
|3 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|40.69%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-29.7%
|30.1%
|22.85%
|10 Yr
|0.4%*
|-27.4%
|16.4%
|24.09%
* Annualized
|Period
|JESNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.4%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|54.03%
|2021
|-1.3%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|69.35%
|2020
|2.2%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|9.47%
|2019
|1.9%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|13.52%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|84.13%
|JESNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JESNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|405 M
|100
|124 B
|58.02%
|Number of Holdings
|547
|2
|8175
|48.84%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.26 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|86.77%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.55%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|72.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JESNX % Rank
|Bonds
|84.68%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|60.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|5.23%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|12.65%
|Cash
|4.31%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|63.66%
|Stocks
|3.86%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|13.81%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.92%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|13.08%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|87.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JESNX % Rank
|Utilities
|55.50%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|6.68%
|Financial Services
|19.97%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|28.02%
|Industrials
|16.08%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|10.54%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.81%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|24.68%
|Real Estate
|3.64%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|27.76%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|94.86%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|94.86%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|98.71%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|94.86%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|94.86%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|94.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JESNX % Rank
|US
|3.22%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|12.65%
|Non US
|0.64%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|9.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JESNX % Rank
|Corporate
|60.12%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|23.36%
|Government
|31.18%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|15.62%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.98%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|68.51%
|Securitized
|3.49%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|79.42%
|Derivative
|0.24%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|48.69%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|95.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JESNX % Rank
|Non US
|44.43%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|10.47%
|US
|40.25%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|82.27%
|JESNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.76%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|76.89%
|Management Fee
|0.64%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|56.98%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.05%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|17.19%
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|84.00%
|JESNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JESNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JESNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|61.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|36.01%
|JESNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JESNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.61%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|8.15%
|JESNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|JESNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JESNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.56%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|62.86%
|JESNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 26, 2022
|$0.458
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2021
|$0.490
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2020
|$0.233
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2019
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 23, 2019
|$0.211
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2018
|$0.273
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 24, 2018
|$0.235
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 22, 2017
|$0.286
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 25, 2017
|$0.144
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 23, 2016
|$0.223
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2016
|$0.096
|ExtraDividend
|Aug 27, 2015
|$0.112
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 27, 2013
|$0.521
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2012
|$0.600
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2012
|$0.286
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2011
|$0.810
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2011
|$0.648
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 27, 2010
|$1.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2010
|$0.261
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 19, 2009
|$0.493
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2009
|$0.247
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$0.863
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 11, 2008
|$0.393
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2007
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2006
|$0.359
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 03, 2004
18.09
18.1%
Daniel S. Janis, III is head of Global Multi-Sector Fixed Income at Manulife Investment Management. He is a senior managing director, senior portfolio manager and the lead portfolio manager for the company’s global multi-sector fixed income strategies, responsible for asset allocation, global bond research and currency management. His areas of expertise include global economics, foreign exchange, derivatives and risk management. Prior to joining the company, Dan was a vice president and proprietary risk manager for BankBoston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2009
12.42
12.4%
Thomas C. Goggins is a senior managing director and senior portfolio manager on the Global Multi-Sector Fixed Income Team at Manulife Investment Management. He is responsible for portfolio management, global bond research, security selection and risk management for the company’s global multi-sector fixed income strategies. Prior to joining the company, Tom held positions at Putnam Investments, Transamerica Investments, SAC Capital and Fontana Capital.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2015
7.42
7.4%
Kisoo Park is a managing director and portfolio manager on the Global Multi-Sector Fixed Income Team at Manulife Investment Management. He is responsible for portfolio management, global bond research and currency management for the company’s global multi-sector fixed income strategies. Before joing the company, Kisoo was a founding member and COO of hedge fund firm based in Hong Kong. Prior to that, he was the CIO responsible for tactical asset allocation investing in global equities, fixed income, commodities, FX and interest rate asset classes at Prince Asset Management, Hong Kong.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 12, 2017
5.14
5.1%
Chris is co-leader of the company’s global multi sector fixed income strategies, responsible for portfolio management, global sovereign debt, portfolio construction, and currency and risk management. Previously, he was a portfolio manager for global multi sector fixed income and, prior to that, he was a senior investment analyst and trader with the team. Earlier in his career, he worked in several other areas of the firm, including as an investment risk analyst on the quantitative research team. Chris began his career at State Street Bank. He holds the Certified Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2022
0.17
0.2%
Brad Lutz is a managing director, portfolio manager and senior investment analyst for John Hancock Asset Management. Prior to joining the firm, he held analyst positions at Declaration Management & Research, Summit Investment Partners and Pacholder Associates, Inc. He has been with the investment management industry since 1993, a B.S. from Miami University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
