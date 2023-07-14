Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.7%
1 yr return
-3.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
Net Assets
$812 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.3%
Expense Ratio 0.90%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 77.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JERNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.7%
|-7.4%
|12.6%
|62.69%
|1 Yr
|-3.9%
|-23.1%
|5.7%
|56.99%
|3 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-15.7%
|6.3%
|64.17%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-17.2%
|13.6%
|21.67%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|3.2%
|7.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|JERNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.4%
|-43.9%
|4.5%
|27.23%
|2021
|7.5%
|-7.2%
|14.9%
|70.59%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-7.5%
|4.4%
|12.83%
|2019
|5.7%
|0.3%
|6.1%
|6.45%
|2018
|N/A
|-6.3%
|11.6%
|N/A
|Period
|JERNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.7%
|-15.4%
|12.6%
|61.66%
|1 Yr
|-3.9%
|-23.1%
|5.7%
|55.44%
|3 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-15.7%
|6.3%
|64.17%
|5 Yr
|0.5%*
|-17.2%
|14.0%
|19.44%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|6.3%
|6.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|JERNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.4%
|-43.9%
|4.5%
|27.23%
|2021
|7.5%
|-7.2%
|14.9%
|70.59%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-7.5%
|4.4%
|12.83%
|2019
|5.7%
|0.3%
|6.1%
|6.45%
|2018
|N/A
|-6.3%
|12.0%
|N/A
|JERNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JERNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|812 M
|3.98 M
|9.6 B
|27.51%
|Number of Holdings
|61
|5
|739
|82.90%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|336 M
|1.39 M
|6.34 B
|29.53%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.26%
|18.1%
|63.6%
|33.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JERNX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.73%
|3.65%
|126.54%
|75.26%
|Cash
|3.20%
|-1.38%
|10.38%
|15.54%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.07%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|2.07%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.83%
|26.42%
|Other
|0.00%
|-33.49%
|78.71%
|68.39%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.09%
|25.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JERNX % Rank
|Real Estate
|97.44%
|72.53%
|100.00%
|44.97%
|Communication Services
|1.95%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|17.99%
|Technology
|0.61%
|0.00%
|4.92%
|30.16%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.96%
|24.34%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.91%
|34.39%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.54%
|27.51%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.53%
|33.33%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|21.16%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|22.75%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.03%
|75.66%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.63%
|25.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JERNX % Rank
|US
|56.94%
|0.00%
|80.79%
|73.58%
|Non US
|39.79%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|33.16%
|JERNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.90%
|0.11%
|27.58%
|83.25%
|Management Fee
|0.84%
|0.10%
|1.50%
|61.14%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.25%
|71.88%
|JERNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|JERNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JERNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|77.00%
|1.00%
|165.00%
|58.38%
|JERNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JERNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.17%
|0.00%
|5.11%
|56.19%
|JERNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|JERNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JERNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.49%
|-0.23%
|3.84%
|6.32%
|JERNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 05, 2017
4.99
5.0%
"Guy Barnard is Co-Head of Global Property Equities at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2014. He is also a Portfolio Manager responsible for managing the Global Real Estate Equity and Global Property Equity strategies. Guy joined Henderson in 2006 as an analyst and became a fund manager in 2008 and deputy head of Global Property Equities in 2012. Before Henderson, he worked for UBS in financial control. Guy holds a first class BSc degree (Hons) in mathematics and management from Loughborough University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 16 years of financial industry experience."
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 05, 2017
4.99
5.0%
"Tim Gibson is Co-Head of Global Property Equities and a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2014. He has been with Henderson, based in Singapore, since 2011. Prior to joining Henderson, Tim was a European fund manager at AMP Capital Brookfield, where he was responsible for portfolio construction and execution of an indirect real estate fund. Before this, he worked as an analyst for Morgan Stanley on their European real estate investment team, in both London and Amsterdam, where he provided investment recommendations on property companies in the UK and Europe. Tim holds an MA (Hons) in economics from St Andrews University, Scotland and received the Robert Trent Jones Scholarship to the University of Western Ontario, Canada. He has 18 years of financial industry experience."
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 19, 2019
3.2
3.2%
"Greg Kuhl is a Portfolio Manager, Global Property Equities at Janus Henderson Investors and is responsible for co-managing the Global Real Estate strategy. Prior to joining Henderson in 2015, Greg was vice president, global REITs at Brookfield Investment Management, where he was a senior analyst for global long-only and global long/short strategies focused on property equities across North America, Europe, and Asia. Before this, he was an analyst on the public real estate securities team at Heitman providing recommendations on property equities in North America. He began his career at Accenture as a financial services/capital markets analyst. Greg received a BBA degree in finance with a concentration in psychology from the University of Notre Dame, graduating cum laude. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 14 years of financial industry experience."
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|20.42
|7.06
|10.42
