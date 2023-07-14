Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.8%
1 yr return
5.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.5%
Net Assets
$578 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.5%
Expense Ratio 1.00%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 29.91%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JEQIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.8%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|83.62%
|1 Yr
|5.8%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|78.10%
|3 Yr
|7.4%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|36.32%
|5 Yr
|5.5%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|27.92%
|10 Yr
|4.3%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|40.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|JEQIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.2%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|11.89%
|2021
|7.8%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|52.88%
|2020
|3.2%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|60.50%
|2019
|6.1%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|30.67%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|34.07%
|Period
|JEQIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.8%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|75.00%
|1 Yr
|5.8%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|68.83%
|3 Yr
|7.4%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|35.91%
|5 Yr
|7.2%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|24.76%
|10 Yr
|7.1%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|47.12%
* Annualized
|Period
|JEQIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.2%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|11.97%
|2021
|7.8%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|53.35%
|2020
|3.2%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|60.42%
|2019
|6.1%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|31.18%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|7.45%
|JEQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JEQIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|578 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|60.12%
|Number of Holdings
|52
|2
|4154
|77.66%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|151 M
|288 K
|270 B
|66.49%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.48%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|78.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JEQIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.80%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|82.42%
|Cash
|3.20%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|14.04%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|89.21%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|88.98%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|88.82%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|88.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JEQIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.90%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|8.35%
|Technology
|16.37%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|86.22%
|Industrials
|13.45%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|12.17%
|Healthcare
|12.24%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|84.69%
|Consumer Defense
|11.98%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|7.12%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.27%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|70.44%
|Energy
|4.22%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|44.49%
|Utilities
|4.15%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|13.32%
|Communication Services
|4.13%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|88.97%
|Real Estate
|2.69%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|55.13%
|Basic Materials
|1.61%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|83.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JEQIX % Rank
|US
|91.30%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|76.83%
|Non US
|5.50%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|24.08%
|JEQIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.00%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|36.42%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|98.18%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|21.82%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|JEQIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JEQIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JEQIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|29.91%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|57.83%
|JEQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JEQIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.90%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|95.03%
|JEQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|JEQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JEQIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.62%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|53.82%
|JEQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2019
|$1.636
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.279
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2017
|$0.090
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.289
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2005
16.43
16.4%
Mr. Jung is a CFA charter holder who has been a member of the Equity Income Fund team since its inception. He is currently Research Analyst and has been an Equity Analyst for Johnson Investment Counsel, and has been with Johnson Investment Counsel since 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2005
16.43
16.4%
Mr. Parrish is a CFA charter holder and is currently a member of the Equity Income Fund management team. He previously was the team leader since its inception through 2017. Mr. Parrish is currently the Chief Investment Officer of Equities, and Managing Director of the Private Client Group for the Adviser. Mr. Parrish joined the Adviser in 2001. Mr. Parrish is the Managing Director of the Private Client Group for the Adviser and joined the Adviser in 2001. Parrish was a portfolio manager at Ohio National Financial Services from 2000 to 2001 and at the Ohio Casualty Group from 1994 to 2000. Parrish holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2010
11.42
11.4%
Mr. Rinehart is a CFA charterholder and has been a team member of Johnson Investment Counsel, Inc. since 2010. Mr. Rinehart is currently a Portfolio Manager
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...