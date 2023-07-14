The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of larger-sized U.S. companies (those with a market capitalization above $15 billion) that its Adviser believes offer opportunities for above-average dividend income and capital growth. The Adviser seeks companies with high quality characteristics such as sustainable competitive positions that have high-quality earnings, financial strength, strong or improving balance sheets, free cash flow, and shareholder-oriented managements. The Adviser also considers current dividend yield and dividend growth, as well as its analysis of the share price of these companies using traditional valuation measures. The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in preferred stocks. The Fund may sell a security if the security reaches the Adviser’s valuation target, if the Adviser believes the company’s fundamentals have changed, or if the company is not performing as expected. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets will be invested in income-producing equity securities. For purposes of the 80% test, equity securities include common stock, preferred stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs) that invest primarily in equity securities.