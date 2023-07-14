Home
Vitals

YTD Return

8.8%

1 yr return

5.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.5%

Net Assets

$578 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$33.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.91%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JEQIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.62%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Johnson Equity Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Johnson Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bill Jung

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of larger-sized U.S. companies (those with a market capitalization above $15 billion) that its Adviser believes offer opportunities for above-average dividend income and capital growth. The Adviser seeks companies with high quality characteristics such as sustainable competitive positions that have high-quality earnings, financial strength, strong or improving balance sheets, free cash flow, and shareholder-oriented managements. The Adviser also considers current dividend yield and dividend growth, as well as its analysis of the share price of these companies using traditional valuation measures. The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in preferred stocks. The Fund may sell a security if the security reaches the Adviser’s valuation target, if the Adviser believes the company’s fundamentals have changed, or if the company is not performing as expected. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets will be invested in income-producing equity securities. For purposes of the 80% test, equity securities include common stock, preferred stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs) that invest primarily in equity securities.
Read More

JEQIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JEQIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.8% -14.3% 35.6% 83.62%
1 Yr 5.8% -34.9% 38.6% 78.10%
3 Yr 7.4%* -27.8% 93.5% 36.32%
5 Yr 5.5%* -30.5% 97.2% 27.92%
10 Yr 4.3%* -18.8% 37.4% 40.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JEQIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.2% -56.3% 28.9% 11.89%
2021 7.8% -20.5% 152.6% 52.88%
2020 3.2% -13.9% 183.6% 60.50%
2019 6.1% -8.3% 8.9% 30.67%
2018 -2.2% -13.5% 12.6% 34.07%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JEQIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.8% -20.5% 35.6% 75.00%
1 Yr 5.8% -34.9% 40.3% 68.83%
3 Yr 7.4%* -27.8% 93.5% 35.91%
5 Yr 7.2%* -29.8% 97.2% 24.76%
10 Yr 7.1%* -13.5% 37.4% 47.12%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JEQIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.2% -56.3% 28.9% 11.97%
2021 7.8% -20.5% 152.6% 53.35%
2020 3.2% -13.9% 183.6% 60.42%
2019 6.1% -8.3% 8.9% 31.18%
2018 -0.5% -10.9% 12.6% 7.45%

NAV & Total Return History

JEQIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JEQIX Category Low Category High JEQIX % Rank
Net Assets 578 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 60.12%
Number of Holdings 52 2 4154 77.66%
Net Assets in Top 10 151 M 288 K 270 B 66.49%
Weighting of Top 10 26.48% 1.8% 106.2% 78.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First Horizon Corp 4.22%
  2. Abbott Laboratories 3.32%
  3. Mastercard Inc A 3.30%
  4. Alliant Energy Corp 3.21%
  5. Visa Inc Class A 3.19%
  6. Alphabet Inc A 3.15%
  7. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.12%
  8. The Home Depot Inc 3.10%
  9. The Walt Disney Co 3.10%
  10. Colgate-Palmolive Co 3.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JEQIX % Rank
Stocks 		96.80% 0.00% 130.24% 82.42%
Cash 		3.20% -102.29% 100.00% 14.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 89.21%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 88.98%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 88.82%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 88.83%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JEQIX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.90% 0.00% 55.59% 8.35%
Technology 		16.37% 0.00% 48.94% 86.22%
Industrials 		13.45% 0.00% 29.90% 12.17%
Healthcare 		12.24% 0.00% 60.70% 84.69%
Consumer Defense 		11.98% 0.00% 47.71% 7.12%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.27% 0.00% 30.33% 70.44%
Energy 		4.22% 0.00% 41.64% 44.49%
Utilities 		4.15% 0.00% 20.91% 13.32%
Communication Services 		4.13% 0.00% 27.94% 88.97%
Real Estate 		2.69% 0.00% 31.91% 55.13%
Basic Materials 		1.61% 0.00% 25.70% 83.92%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JEQIX % Rank
US 		91.30% 0.00% 127.77% 76.83%
Non US 		5.50% 0.00% 32.38% 24.08%

JEQIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JEQIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.00% 0.01% 49.27% 36.42%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 98.18%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 21.82%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

JEQIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JEQIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JEQIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.91% 0.00% 496.00% 57.83%

JEQIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JEQIX Category Low Category High JEQIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.90% 0.00% 24.06% 95.03%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JEQIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JEQIX Category Low Category High JEQIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.62% -54.00% 6.06% 53.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JEQIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JEQIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bill Jung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2005

16.43

16.4%

Mr. Jung is a CFA charter holder who has been a member of the Equity Income Fund team since its inception. He is currently Research Analyst and has been an Equity Analyst for Johnson Investment Counsel, and has been with Johnson Investment Counsel since 2000.

Bret Parrish

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2005

16.43

16.4%

Mr. Parrish is a CFA charter holder and is currently a member of the Equity Income Fund management team. He previously was the team leader since its inception through 2017. Mr. Parrish is currently the Chief Investment Officer of Equities, and Managing Director of the Private Client Group for the Adviser. Mr. Parrish joined the Adviser in 2001. Mr. Parrish is the Managing Director of the Private Client Group for the Adviser and joined the Adviser in 2001. Parrish was a portfolio manager at Ohio National Financial Services from 2000 to 2001 and at the Ohio Casualty Group from 1994 to 2000. Parrish holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Charles Rinehart

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2010

11.42

11.4%

Mr. Rinehart is a CFA charterholder and has been a team member of Johnson Investment Counsel, Inc. since 2010. Mr. Rinehart is currently a Portfolio Manager

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

